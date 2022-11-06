thegrid Nov 6, 2022 10 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts.COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)6:30 p.m.BTN — Purdue Fort Wayne at MichiganSECN — Howard at Kentucky7 p.m.ACCN — Jacksonville at DukeESPNU — Bethune-Cookman at Iowa8:30 p.m.BTN — South Dakota at Wisconsin9 p.m.ACCN — UNC-Wilmington at North CarolinaESPNU — E. Illinois at Illinois10 p.m.PAC-12N — Florida A&M at Oregon12 a.m. (Tuesday)PAC-12N — Tulsa at Oregon St.COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)5 p.m.ACCN — Cincinnati at Louisville8:30 p.m.SECN — E. Tennessee St. at South CarolinaNBA BASKETBALL8 p.m.NBATV — Phoenix at Philadelphia10:30 p.m.NBATV — Cleveland at LA ClippersNBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL10 p.m.ESPNEWS — G League Ignite at South Bay LakersNFL FOOTBALL8:15 p.m.ESPN — Baltimore at New OrleansESPN2 — Baltimore at New Orleans (MNF with Peyton and Eli)NHL HOCKEY7 p.m.NHLN — St. Louis at BostonTENNIS6:30 p.m.TENNIS — WTA Finals Singles and Doubles Championships5 a.m. (Tuesday)TENNIS — Next Gen ATP Finals Round Robin; Billie Jean King Cup Finals Group Stage: Australia v. Slovakia, Britain v. Kazakhstan6 a.m. (Tuesday)TENNIS — Next Gen ATP Finals Round Robin; Billie Jean King Cup Finals Group Stage: Australia v. Slovakia, Britain v. Kazakhstan --- Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Group Stage Round Robin Cup Final Final Tennis Basketball Sport American Football E-EDITION Index-Journal e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Lakelands High School Football Full coverage Most read stories Greenwood man charged in connection to stolen golf carts Police arrest Greenwood man in connection to October chase Greenwood man faces attempted murder charge Residents warn of screws in roadways Fuji gets back property leased from Greenwood County Lions Club members serve meals Club members join fishing tournament Mathews Lions Club participates in parade Rice Baptist Church hosts “Fall for Jesus” Festival Volunteers needed for Holiday Bags of Love project Lander alum to publish novel in 2023 SRH Foundation honors corporate donors Lander hosts annual Moonshine Run