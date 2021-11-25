COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
11 a.m.
ESPN — Battle 4 Atlantis: TBD, Championship, Paradise Island, Bahamas
ESPN2 — ESPN Events Invitational: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Orlando, Fla.
1:30 p.m.
ESPN — ESPN Events Invitational: TBD, Semifinal, Orlando, Fla.
ESPN2 — Battle 4 Atlantis: TBD, 3rd Place Game, Paradise Island, Bahamas
4:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Battle 4 Atlantis: TBD, 5th Place Game, Paradise Island, Bahamas
ESPNU — ESPN Events Invitational: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Orlando, Fla.
5 p.m.
FS2 — N. Kentucky at DePaul
7 p.m.
ACCN — Lehigh at Virginia
CBSSN — Emerald Coast Classic: Penn St. vs. LSU, Semifinal, Niceville, Fla.
ESPN2 — ESPN Events Invitational: TBD, Semifinal, Orlando, Fla.
ESPNEWS — Battle 4 Atlantis: TBD, 7th Place Game, Paradise Island, Bahamas
ESPNU — NIT Season Tip-Off: TBD, 3rd Place Game, Brooklyn, N.Y.
SECN — North Florida at Kentucky
9 p.m.
ESPNU — Wooden Legacy: TBD, 3rd Place Game, Anaheim, Calif.
FS2 — Las Vegas Invitational: TBD, 3rd Place Game, Las Vegas
SECN — Wichita St. at Missouri
9:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Emerald Coast Classic: Wake Forest vs. Oregon St., Semifinal, Niceville, Fla.
ESPN2 — NIT Season Tip-Off: TBD, Championship, Brooklyn, N.Y.
10:30 p.m.
ESPN — Continental Tire Challenge: Duke vs. Gonzaga, Las Vegas
11:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Wooden Legacy: TBD, Championship, Anaheim, Calif.
FS1 — Las Vegas Invitational: TBD, Championship, Las Vegas
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
noon
CBS — Boise St. at San Diego St.
CBSSN — Ohio at Bowling Green
ESPNU — E. Michigan at Cent. Michigan
FOX — Kansas St. at Texas
1 p.m.
FS1 — Utah St. at New Mexico
1:30 p.m.
BTN — Iowa at Nebraska
3:30 p.m.
ABC — Cincinnati at East Carolina
CBS — Missouri at Arkansas
CBSSN — UNLV at Air Force
ESPN — South Florida at UCF
4 p.m.
FOX — Colorado at Utah
4:30 p.m.
FS1 — TCU at Iowa St.
7 p.m.
ESPN — North Carolina at NC State
8 p.m.
FS1 — Washington St. at Washington
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
1 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia at Boston College
SECN — Florida at Kentucky
5:30 p.m.
BTN — Nebraska at Wisconsin
8 p.m.
BTN — Minnesota at Penn St.
PAC-12N — Oregon at Oregon St.
10 p.m.
PAC-12N — UCLA at Southern Cal
GOLF
5 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Joburg Open, Second Round, Randpark Golf Club, Johannesburg, South Africa
2:30 p.m.
GOLF — LEPGA Tour: The Spain Open, Second Round, Los Naranjos Golf Club, Málaga, Spain (Taped)
4 p.m.
TBS — The Match: Bryson DeChambeau vs. Brooks Koepka, Wynn Golf Club, Las Vegas
TNT — The Match: Bryson DeChambeau vs. Brooks Koepka, Wynn Golf Club, Las Vegas
TRUTV — The Match: Bryson DeChambeau vs. Brooks Koepka, Wynn Golf Club, Las Vegas
Midnight (Saturday)
GOLF — Asian Tour: The Blue Canyon Phuket Championship, Third Round, Blue Canyon CC (Canyon Course), Phuket Island, Thailand
5 a.m. (Saturday)
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Joburg Open, Third Round, Randpark Golf Club, Johannesburg, South Africa
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)
6:30 p.m.
NBCSN — UVU Tip-off Classic: Real Salt Lake Academy (Utah) vs. Montverde Academy (Fla.), Orem, Utah
HORSE RACING
noon
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
NBA BASKETBALL
9 p.m.
NBATV — Milwaukee at Denver
NHL HOCKEY
1 p.m.
ABC — NY Rangers at Boston
SOCCER (MEN’S)
4 a.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: TBA
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
11 p.m.
FS2 — International Friendly: Australia vs. U.S., Sydney Olympic Park, Australia
TENNIS
6 p.m.
TENNIS — WTT: Chicago vs. New York, San Diego vs. Springfield, Indian Wells, Calif. ---