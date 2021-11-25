COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

11 a.m.

ESPN — Battle 4 Atlantis: TBD, Championship, Paradise Island, Bahamas

ESPN2 — ESPN Events Invitational: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Orlando, Fla.

1:30 p.m.

ESPN — ESPN Events Invitational: TBD, Semifinal, Orlando, Fla.

ESPN2 — Battle 4 Atlantis: TBD, 3rd Place Game, Paradise Island, Bahamas

4:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Battle 4 Atlantis: TBD, 5th Place Game, Paradise Island, Bahamas

ESPNU — ESPN Events Invitational: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Orlando, Fla.

5 p.m.

FS2 — N. Kentucky at DePaul

7 p.m.

ACCN — Lehigh at Virginia

CBSSN — Emerald Coast Classic: Penn St. vs. LSU, Semifinal, Niceville, Fla.

ESPN2 — ESPN Events Invitational: TBD, Semifinal, Orlando, Fla.

ESPNEWS — Battle 4 Atlantis: TBD, 7th Place Game, Paradise Island, Bahamas

ESPNU — NIT Season Tip-Off: TBD, 3rd Place Game, Brooklyn, N.Y.

SECN — North Florida at Kentucky

9 p.m.

ESPNU — Wooden Legacy: TBD, 3rd Place Game, Anaheim, Calif.

FS2 — Las Vegas Invitational: TBD, 3rd Place Game, Las Vegas

SECN — Wichita St. at Missouri

9:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Emerald Coast Classic: Wake Forest vs. Oregon St., Semifinal, Niceville, Fla.

ESPN2 — NIT Season Tip-Off: TBD, Championship, Brooklyn, N.Y.

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — Continental Tire Challenge: Duke vs. Gonzaga, Las Vegas

11:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Wooden Legacy: TBD, Championship, Anaheim, Calif.

FS1 — Las Vegas Invitational: TBD, Championship, Las Vegas

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

noon

CBS — Boise St. at San Diego St.

CBSSN — Ohio at Bowling Green

ESPNU — E. Michigan at Cent. Michigan

FOX — Kansas St. at Texas

1 p.m.

FS1 — Utah St. at New Mexico

1:30 p.m.

BTN — Iowa at Nebraska

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Cincinnati at East Carolina

CBS — Missouri at Arkansas

CBSSN — UNLV at Air Force

ESPN — South Florida at UCF

4 p.m.

FOX — Colorado at Utah

4:30 p.m.

FS1 — TCU at Iowa St.

7 p.m.

ESPN — North Carolina at NC State

8 p.m.

FS1 — Washington St. at Washington

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

1 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia at Boston College

SECN — Florida at Kentucky

5:30 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Wisconsin

8 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Penn St.

PAC-12N — Oregon at Oregon St.

10 p.m.

PAC-12N — UCLA at Southern Cal

GOLF

5 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Joburg Open, Second Round, Randpark Golf Club, Johannesburg, South Africa

2:30 p.m.

GOLF — LEPGA Tour: The Spain Open, Second Round, Los Naranjos Golf Club, Málaga, Spain (Taped)

4 p.m.

TBS — The Match: Bryson DeChambeau vs. Brooks Koepka, Wynn Golf Club, Las Vegas

TNT — The Match: Bryson DeChambeau vs. Brooks Koepka, Wynn Golf Club, Las Vegas

TRUTV — The Match: Bryson DeChambeau vs. Brooks Koepka, Wynn Golf Club, Las Vegas

Midnight (Saturday)

GOLF — Asian Tour: The Blue Canyon Phuket Championship, Third Round, Blue Canyon CC (Canyon Course), Phuket Island, Thailand

5 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Joburg Open, Third Round, Randpark Golf Club, Johannesburg, South Africa

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)

6:30 p.m.

NBCSN — UVU Tip-off Classic: Real Salt Lake Academy (Utah) vs. Montverde Academy (Fla.), Orem, Utah

HORSE RACING

noon

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

NBA BASKETBALL

9 p.m.

NBATV — Milwaukee at Denver

NHL HOCKEY

1 p.m.

ABC — NY Rangers at Boston

SOCCER (MEN’S)

4 a.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: TBA

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

11 p.m.

FS2 — International Friendly: Australia vs. U.S., Sydney Olympic Park, Australia

TENNIS

6 p.m.

TENNIS — WTT: Chicago vs. New York, San Diego vs. Springfield, Indian Wells, Calif. ---

