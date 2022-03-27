With college basketball coming to an end, it serves as an impetus for drastic reactions.
Every jubilant celebration is also met with bitter disappointment. It's an exciting time for fans, but an impossible amount of pressure continues to build.
A bevy of articles along with a few documentaries have touched on the pressure athletes face at this time of the season. Case and point is the film "Phi Slamma Jama," a look back at the University of Houston Cougars that featured Clyde Drexler and Hakeem Olajuwon.
Despite having two future NBA Hall of Famers on the roster, the story revolves around Benny Anders. An All-American in high school, lost his way with the Cougars. Anders was part of a Houston program that went to three-straight Final Fours, but couldn't seem to win that final game.
However for Anders, he'll be remembered for missing a steal against NC State in 1983. A story about the success of the Cougars through the '80's is sidetracked as his teammates search for a missing Anders.
It's a reminder of what's happening with the South Carolina women's program. The Gamecocks are poised for another championship, but the negative backlash when the team has faltered is painful to look at.
Athletes already have an unrealistic expectation to be perfect and in an over-scrutinized sports world, that quest for impossible perfection is heightened.
Gamecock fans, enjoy the next few weeks. It's a wonderful time to be cheering on your team, but if doesn't happen this season, be careful with how you convey your frustration. Every athlete is giving it their all, and if anything they are already extremely critical of themselves. Don't add on to that.
Contact sports writer James Benedetto at 864-223-1814 or follow on Twitter @james_benedetto.