Trojans’ Quillen sets 3,000-meter record
ANDERSON — The Anderson University men’s and women’s track and field teams completed the Lee Last Chance Meet on Saturday in Cleveland, Tenn.
Philip Quillen, Jodi Ann Martin, Lacey Boozer, Olivia Rish and Emily Golden were the Anderson athletes at the meet. Quillen’s time of 9:01.39 in the 3,000-meter steeplechase headlined the weekend for the Trojans, finishing in seventh place and setting a record.
Gardner-Webb tops PC in baseball action
BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. — The Presbyterian College baseball team dropped Saturday’s contest 9-4 against the host Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs at Bill Masters Field. Ryan Ouzts hit his fifth homer of the season in the sixth inning.
Gardner-Webb got on the board first with an RBI single to take the early lead on Saturday. Following a weather delay in the second inning, Kyle Decker and Jay Wetherington recorded a pair of RBI singles to push PC in front and take the 2-1 lead after 1.5 innings.
The Blue Hose added a run in the fourth with a Runnin’ Bulldogs wild pitch to make it 3-1 after 3.5 frames. Ryan Ouzts connected on a solo shot in the sixth to cut the home team’s lead to 6-4.
Gardner-Webb added a run in the seventh and recorded two runs in the eighth en route to a 9-4 victory.
Anderson falls
to Lincoln Memorial
ANDERSON — The Anderson University softball team came up short to Lincoln Memorial in the NCAA Southeast Regional Final by a score of 3-0 on Saturday at the AU Softball Complex.
The Railsplitters jumped out to an early 1-0 lead in the first inning courtesy of a sacrifice fly from McKenzie Henry.
Harlie Duncan kept the Lincoln Memorial lineup in check as the game entered the fifth inning. Olivia Wheeler and Jessica Neadow picked up a pair of base hits, followed by a hit by pitch from Morgan Charter to load the bases.
Kayson Boatner stepped up to the plate for the Trojans for a battle with Emma Frost. Frost won the battle as she escaped a bases loaded jam to keep LMU ahead 1-0.
This proved to be the last good opportunity for the Trojans to mount a rally, as LMU answered with a pair of runs in the following two innings to clinch the 3-0 win.
Gilbert delivers as Tigers even up series
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA. — Geoffrey Gilbert tossed 6 innings to lead Clemson to an 8-2 victory over No. 9 Virginia in the first game of a doubleheader at Disharoon Park on Sunday.
Gilbert (4-2) earned the win by allowing seven hits, two runs (one earned) and one walk with four strikeouts. Austin Gordon pitched the final 3 innings to record his first career save.
The Tigers scored three runs in the first inning for the second game in a row. Max Wagner’s single and an error on the play scored two runs, then Wagner scored on a wild pitch.
Blake Wright, who had three hits, extended his hitting streak to 11 games.
The Tigers got two runs in the top of the third inning on Caden Grice’s fielder’s choice and Camden Troyer’s sacrifice fly.
Clemson added a run in the fourth inning on Tyler Corbitt’s squeeze bunt, then Wright belted a solo homer in the sixth inning to extend his RBI streak to 13 games.
Clemson women finish fifth; men finish sixth
DURHAM, N.C. — The 2022 ACC Outdoor Track and Field Championships concluded Saturday, with the Clemson men finishing in sixth place and the women finishing fifth.
Clemson claimed ACC Championships in two events, as well as earning All-ACC recognitions. The Tigers set several personal bests and had four top-10 marks.
The Tigers claimed three ACC championships and had 15 All-ACC selections.
Clemson NCCA regional action today
CLEMSON — The Clemson men’s golf team will begin play in the 2022 Columbus (OH) Regional today.
Jordan Byrd’s Tigers will be paired with East Tennessee State and Ohio State and will begin play at 8 a.m. at the 10th tee.
The 13 teams will play three rounds, one each today, Tuesday and Wednesday on the par 71 Scarlet course at Ohio State that measures 7,422 yards.
The top five teams in the 13-team field after 54 holes will advance to the NCAA National Championship Tournament at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona, May 27 to June 1.