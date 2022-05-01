Lander basefall falls
to USC Aiken
After being tied with USC Aiken 1-1 through the first six innings, the Lander baseball team would allow seven runs across the seventh and eighth innings en route to an 8-2 loss on Saturday.
Lander drops to 21-27 overall and 10-15 in the PBC while USC Aiken moves to 20-26 and 12-14 in the PBC.
Ian Jenkins and Matthew Burgess led the Bearcats with two hits each while Burgess and Walker McDowell each recorded an RBI.
Lacrosse bracket and schedule announced
MARTINEZ, GA. — The 2022 Peach Belt Conference men’s lacrosse tournament bracket has been released, as announced by the conference office.
The Alabama-Huntsville Chargers will be the No. 1 seed after finishing perfect in conference play and will host the semifinals and finals.
Lander, finishing 11-5 overall and 4-1 in the PBC will be the No. 2 seed.
The Bearcats will play the winner of No. 3 Montevallo and No. 6 Shorter while UAH will battle either No. 4 Flagler or No. 5 Young Harris.
The semifinals will be played on Friday while the Championship match will be played on Sunday.
Flagler defeats Lander in PBC Semifinals
COLUMBUS, Ga. — Topseeded Flager narrowly defeated Lander 4-2 to advance to the Championship of the Peach Belt Tournament.
Matthew De Groot and Bailey Horne won their number two doubles match 7-5, and Thomas De Negri and Hugo Regner won their number three doubles match 6-1 to clinch the doubles point for the Bearcats.
To give Lander their second point, Alexandre Crepy won his number six single match 1-6, 6-1, and 6-3. However, the Saints picked up four wins in singles play to take the win.
Georgia Southwestern take two from Lander
AMERICUS, Ga. — Georgia Southwestern swept a Peach Belt Conference doubleheader from Lander Saturday. The Hurricanes won game one 1-0 and game two 4-2.
In game two, trailing 1-0, Naya Jones lined a one-out double and then Sage Jones drew a walk. Brigett Tierney would single , but Naya would be thrown out at home trying to score. Shannon Antonini followed with a single to left to score Sage and tie the game.
Trailing 4-1, Gracie Derrick drew a walk and advanced to second on a single by Haven Pesce. The runners would move up one base on a wild pitch. With two outs, Naya Jones singled to center to score Derrick and make it a two run game. That would be all the runs the Bearcats could get against the Hurricanes.
Aguirre leads Fleet into title match
SUMTER — The semifinals of the Conference Carolinas Women’s Tennis Championship brought the same high drama Erskine experienced in the quarterfinals.
In Friday’s quarterfinal win the hero was Luize Valtere but on Saturday the stage belonged to sophomore Czarina Aguirre. With the match against No. 2 Francis Marion tied at 3-3, Aguirre rallied from a set down and then routed Julie Martincova, 6-1 in the 3rd set for the clinching point.
Aguirre, teamed with freshman Rupal Kharb to pick up a win in doubles. Kharb also won a straight set match in singles, 6-3, 6-1 over the Patriots’ Sophia Hinson. Freshman Szilvia Ferenczy also picked up a straight set win in singles, 6-0, 6-4.
Presbyterian tops North Carolina A&T
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Morgan Hess drove in three runs as the Presbyterian Blue Hose (33-11, Big South: 18-6) finished the three-game series sweep with a 5-3 win at North Carolina A&T (13-31, Big South: 3-18) in the series final game.
In the first inning, the Blue Hose scored two runs. Kaitlyn Tucker scored the game’s first run on Jillian Hewes’s double to center field. Then, Lath Freeman scored the inning’s second run on Hess’s sacrifice fly to right field.
In the bottom of the first inning, North Carolina A&T cut Presbyterian’s lead in half with a run.
Women’s golf readies for region title chase
ANDERSON — On the heels of a year that saw the Trojans earn a pair of tournament championships, including their second SAC title in three years, and five runner-up performances against top-notch competition, the nationally No. 5/6 ranked Anderson women’s golf team is set to compete at the NCAA Division II Women’s Golf South Region Championship for the third time in school history.
The 54-hole tournament will be hosted by Nova Southeastern at the Grande Oaks Golf Club, today through Wednesday, on a par 71, 5,887-yard layout.
Trojans fall short
versus Railsplitters
HARROGATE, TENN. —With both teams playing high level softball, Anderson University came up just short in the instant classic, falling to the fourth-seeded Railsplitters on their home turf, 4-3, on Saturday afternoon in the SAC Softball Championship semifinal round at Dorothy Neely Field.
Lincoln Memorial struck first, scoring solo runs in the first and fifth innings to take a, 2-0, over the Trojans.
Anderson used its fifth-inning magic again to overtake the lead, scoring three runs. With one out, senior Sydney Belcher singled to center field, followed by junior Olivia Wheeler single to left field advancing Belcher to second.
After inserting a pinch runner for Belcher (Maggie Massey), senior Gracie Williams singled to right center to load the bases for senior Kayson Boatner. Boatner drilled a line drive out to left field to score Massey from third. Senior Morgan Charter was credited with a double to right field that pushed across Williams and Wheeler to give the Black and Gold a, 3-2 lead.
Neither team scored in their respective halves of the sixth inning.