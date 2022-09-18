Men’s soccer ties PBC foe Young Harris 0-0
The Lander men’s soccer team finished the week with two shutouts after it tied PBC foe Young Harris 0-0 at Van Taylor Stadium on Saturday.
Lander moves to 3-2-3 overall and 2-0-1 in the PBC while Young Harris moves to 2-1-3 overall and 1-0-2 in the PBC. Both Lander and Young Harris got a shot on goal in the first half, with both sides attempting three shots each.
The Bearcats hit the road as they battle Clayton State on Wednesday.
Columbus State
holds off Lander
No. 4 Columbus State pulled away from Lander in the second half to pick up a 3-1 win in women’s soccer.
After 38 minutes of scoreless action Saturday, the Cougars scored to take a 1-0 lead in the 39th minute. Five minutes later, Maren White scored on a penalty kick to tie the game at the half.
The two teams remained tied for the first 17 minutes of the second half, but a goal by Faith Knoedler gave Columbus State the lead again. The Cougars took advantage of a misplay by Lander to make it a 3-1 game.
USC Aiken edges Lander 3-2
AIKEN — USC Aiken held on to defeat Lander 3-2 Saturday, snapping the Bearcats’ nine-game winning streak.
Katie Miller recorded her second-straight double-double with 19 kills and 14 digs. Christina Aguayo and Annie Holesinger each had 12 kills, while Holesinger had five blocks. Patricia Pantoja led with 35 digs, and Aguayo had 12. Madilyn Reed dished out a game-high 50 assists to become the third player in program history to record 4,000 career assists.
Bearcats get first win in domination of LMU
HARROGATE, Tenn. — The Lander Field Hockey Team got goals from five players and held Lincoln Memorial to less than ten shots as the Bearcats got a 7-0 win.
Sophie Schmitz would get the scoring started five minutes in as she would slot home a goal for the second consecutive game. The Bearcats would be on the front foot the whole first half. Justina Bossa would double the lead in the second quarter to give the Bearcats a 2-0 lead going into halftime.
The Bearcats will be back in action on Sept. 27 as they visit Gaffney to take on the Limestone Saints.
Hart leads Bearcats at Converse Kick-Off
SPARTANBURG — Senior Gabbi Hart led the Lander Women’s Cross Country Team to a 11th place finish at the Converse Kick-Off.
Hart finished the 6000m race in 29:43.5 on Saturday. Anderson won the meet by placing all five of their scoring runners within the top ten.
Freshman Alyssa Campbell was the next Lander runner across the line in 30:21.3 followed by Addison Vaughn who finished in 32:11.8 in her season debut.
Lindsey Thompson and Megan Hamby would round out the Bearcats five with times of 32:25.5 and 34:29.0, respectively.
The women are back in action on Oct. 8 as they travel to the Midlands of South Carolina for the Akiah McMillan Invitational hosted by Columbia College.
Hartung paces
Bearcats at kickoff
SPARTANBURG — Freshman Hunter Hartung lead the Lander Men’s Cross Country team for the second meet as he finished the 8000m race in 31:26.2 to lead the Bearcats to an 11th place finish.
Jamie Townes was not far behind in his debut as he finished in 31:37.7. Riley Bird was the next Bearcat across the line at 32:46.2 and he was followed by Ethan Waites in 33:22.5 and Jonathan Sessions in 34:55.7.
The men will be back in action on Oct. 8 as they take part in the Akiah McMillan Invitational.
Gragson wins his
third Xfinity title
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Noah Gragson held off Brandon Jones over the closing laps Friday at Bristol to win his third Xfinity Series race.
Gragson won his sixth race of the season driving a Chevrolet for JR Motorsports. He was aided when teammate Justin Allgaier was flagged for speeding during the final pit stops under caution; Gragson did not pit and restarted the race in the lead.
Gragson and his JRM crew climbed the Bristol fence in celebration, then a breathless Gragson sat on the wall to collect himself.
Lilia Vu, Andrea Lee part of tie for lead
PORTLAND, Ore. — Andrea Lee and Lilia Vu both reached No. 1 in the women’s world amateur ranking when they were in college. Now they have a shot at their first LPGA Tour victory.
Vu had four birdies on the back nine and had a 3-under 69 on Saturday and Lee finished strong with a 67 to share the lead with Ayaka Furue (67) of Japan going in the final round of the AmazingCre Portland Classic.
Lee starred at Stanford and said the Columbia Edgewater course reminds her of the Cardinal’s home course with its tree-lined fairways. Vu was an All-American at UCLA who earned her LPGA Tour card back for this year through the Epson Tour.
Furue, who won the Ladies Scottish Open this year, joined them at 13-under 203.
Resilient Sun to face 5th WNBA playoff elimination game
UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Four times Connecticut has faced elimination this year in the WNBA playoffs and four times the Sun have responded with a convincing win to stay alive.
The most convincing came Thursday, when Connecticut bounced back from two losses in Las Vegas to rout the Aces 105-76 at home in Game 3 of the Finals, putting six players in double figures and outscoring Vegas 64-26 in the paint. The margin of victory was the largest in a WNBA Finals elimination game.
The Sun showed that in beating Dallas in a deciding third game in the first round, and again in winning two straight after falling behind 2-1 to Chicago in the semifinals, including a 24-point win in the first of the two elimination games in that series.