Men’s soccer storms past GSW in semifinals
GREENWOOD – For the first time since 2019, the No. 17 Lander men’s soccer team is heading to the Peach Belt Conference Tournament Finals after taking down Georgia Southwestern 3-0 at Van Taylor Stadium on a rainy Sunday afternoon.
Lander moves to 10-3-5 overall while GSW sees its season end with a 6-8-4 overall record.
Lander will host either No. 2 Flagler or No. 3 Clayton State at Van Taylor Stadium on Nov. 6 in the PBC Tournament Finals.
Columbus State beats Lander 3-1 in semifinals
COLUMBUS, Ga. — Top-seeded and fourth-ranked Columbus State defeated Lander 3-1 Sunday afternoon in the semifinals of the Peach Belt Championship.
The Cougars took a 1-0 lead in the 13th minute on a goal from Sage Smith. In the 39th minute, Claire Regnault found Alaire Hodge for her second goal of the season to tie the game at one. Just before the half, The Cougars scored to take a 2-1 lead.
Columbus State added an insurance goal in the 60th minute as they took the win and advanced to the finals of the PBC Championship.
Belmont, Pembroke go to semifinals
BANNER ELK, N.C. — The 2022 Conference Carolinas Women’s Soccer Championship has its four semifinalists after Saturday’s quarterfinal play.
Fifth-seeded Belmont Abbey scored three second-half goals to upset fourth-seeded Lees-McRae. Third-seeded UNC Pembroke and sixth-seeded Emmanuel played an instant classic with the Braves advancing with a 5-4 advantage in penalty kicks.
Lees-McRae’s Kat Stiles fed Taylor Barrineau for the game’s first goal to give the Bobcats the advantage in the first quarterfinal. Six minutes later, Goose Andrews drew the equalizer for Belmont Abbey on a pass from Morgan Farrar. Mia Muckenthaler gave the visitors the lead in the 62nd minute only to see Lees-McRae get the equalizer in the 64th minute as Alexa Todd found Mawi Priscilla for the 2-2 tie. Less than a minute later, Sabrina Cunha added an insurance goal in the 68th minute as the Crusaders upset the Bobcats, 4-2.
Trojans drop match
to Limestone 2-0
ANDERSON — Despite dropping its South Atlantic Conference quarterfinal match against Limestone (10-3-2), Anderson University women’s soccer (10-4-4) enjoyed a solid season, winning 10 games for the first time since the 2015 season.
After a scoreless first half, Limestone was able to final break down the defense enough to score twice. The first goal hit the back of the net in the 56 minute of action while the dagger crossed the goal line in the 81st minute.
Strike lifts Furman over VMI 2-1
GREENVILLE — Senior Sam Miller scored on a free kick in the 53rd minute to lift Furman to a 2-1 victory over VMI in the regular season finale for both teams on senior night Saturday at Stone Soccer Stadium.
Furman secured the No. 5 seed for the Southern Conference Men’s Soccer Championship and will face No. 4 seed Wofford in opening round play on Friday at UNCG Stadium in Greensboro, N.C. VMI finishes the regular season at 2-13-1 overall and 0-5 in the league.
The sixth-seeded Keydets will take on Mercer on Friday in Johnson City, Tenn.
Presbyterian falls
to Campbell
BUIES CREEK, N.C. — The Presbyterian Blue Hose held the Campbell Camels scoreless for the first 79 minutes of the game but the Camels scored three goals in the final 11 minutes for a 3-0 victory.
Presbyterian goalkeeper Leo Stritter recorded five saves. The Blue Hose finished with three shots. Lorenzo Nagy, Nile Nguidjol, and Gerard Lopez each tallied a shot.
With a Big South Tournament berth on the line, Presbyterian plays Winthrop at Martin Stadium in their final regular season game Wednesday at 7 p.m. For the Blue Hose to earn a spot in the four-team Big South Conference Tournament, Presbyterian needs to beat Winthrop and have Gardner-Webb lose to Campbell.
Bearcats rally past Young Harris
YOUNG HARRIS, Ga. — After falling behind 2-0 on Saturday, Lander stormed back to defeat Young Harris 3-2 in Peach Belt volleyball action.
The Mountain Lions took the first two sets 25-22 and 25-19. Trailing 5-4 in the third set, Lander scored four unanswered points to take an 8-5 lead.
Jaraczewski earns scholar-athlete honors
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Senior Lili Jaraczewski was named the Big South Scholar-Athlete of the Year, as announced by the league office on Saturday following the Big South Championship hosted by Longwood.
She became the first Blue Hose cross country student-athlete to receive the honor in Presbyterian’s DI history in the league.
It’s the first PC student-athlete to receive the honor from the league since men’s tennis had Nicholas McKinney receive the award last spring.
Jaraczewski is now a three-time honoree on the league’s all-academic team after earning Saturday’s honor.