Jets’ Wilson to have knee surgery Tuesday
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson will have arthroscopic surgery on his injured right knee Tuesday in Los Angeles.
Wilson suffered a bone bruise and torn meniscus during the Jets’ second offensive series Friday night in their preseason opener at Philadelphia.
The procedure to repair the meniscus, which will be performed by orthopedic surgeon Dr. Neal ElAttrache, will determine how long Wilson will be sidelined. Wilson is currently expected to be out two to four weeks based on initial tests, but there’s a chance he could be out longer depending on the condition of the knee when ElAttrache operates.
Smith docked 2 shots for bad drop
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — British Open champion Cameron Smith and his chase for No. 1 in the world got a little tougher even before he teed off Sunday in the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
The PGA Tour penalized Smith two shots upon learning his ball was still touching the red hazard line when he was taking a penalty drop on the par-3 fourth hole during the third round on Saturday.
Smith signed for a 67 and was two shots behind. A victory Sunday takes him to No. 1 in the world. With the penalty, his score was adjusted to a 69 and he started the final round four shots behind.
Vrabel celebrates
with surprise shower
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Anyone celebrating a birthday around the Tennessee Titans walks carefully around the team’s headquarters to try and avoid center Ben Jones, who likes to surprise people usually with a pie to the face.
On Sunday, the veteran lineman helped coach Mike Vrabel celebrate his 47th birthday in style.
Jones snuck up behind Vrabel as the coach talked with fans and signed autographs after practice. Jones doused Vrabel with baby powder, turning Vrabel’s head white before the coach could grab a towel to get it off his face.
COVID-19 sidelines coach Wroblewski
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The United States women’s national hockey team, which will feature 18 returning Olympians, took the ice for the first time Sunday to prepare for the world championships without new coach John Wroblewski, who tested positive for COVID-19.
Wroblewski tested positive Saturday, USA Hockey spokeswoman Melissa Katz said, and will coach remotely while spending a 10-day stretch in self-isolation. Should he be cleared, Wroblewski would travel separately to join the team in Denmark, where the U.S. opens the 10-nation tournament against Japan on Aug. 25.
Before testing positive, Wroblewski had a chance to meet the players at a series of practices last week involving Under-18, college and national team members.
Maja Stark claims
her third LET title
BALLYMENA, Northern Ireland — Maja Stark of Sweden closed with a 10-under 63 on Sunday and won the ISPS Handa World Invitational for her third victory this year on the Ladies European Tour, and this one with an additional perk.
The tournament is co-sanctioned with the LPGA Tour, giving the former Oklahoma State star access to join the LPGA.
Stark started the final round two shots behind Amanda Doherty and quickly seized control with a 31 on the front nine at Galgorm Castle. She had nine birdies through 14 holes and turned a tight race into a rout.
Stark finished at 20-under 271, five shots clear of Allisen Corpuz, who closed with a 68.
Browns Brissett moves into starting spot
CLEVELAND — Jacoby Brissett has jumped ahead of Deshaun Watson on Cleveland’s depth chart. Maybe for a while.
Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Brissett will take the majority of snaps with Cleveland’s first-team offense starting Sunday. It’s a move necessitated by Watson’s pending suspension for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy for sexual misconduct allegations. Watson made his debut with the Browns by starting Friday’s exhibition win over Jacksonville.
He has been the No. 1 quarterback throughout training camp. But he’s going to miss at least the first six regular-season games so the Browns need to get Brissett ready for the Sept. 11 opener at Carolina.