KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Noah Gragson outran the rain and Justin Allgaier to win the rain-shortened NASCAR Xfinity Series race Saturday at Kansas Speedway.
Gragson survived a two-lap shootout to win the second stage, after which the race was considered official. He used a great restart after the race’s first caution to assume the lead and held the advantage when rain caused the caution flags to come out with eight laps left in the stage.
“We did our job,” Gragson said. “I know rain-shortened races get kind of overlooked, but we weren’t in contention and we put ourselves in contention when the time was right. I think that’s the most important thing, We were able to pull it out.”
After some back-and-forth, NASCAR called the race official. Gragson won for the 10th time in the series, fifth time this season and second straight week after a dramatic victory at Darlington. Before Saturday, Kansas Speedway was the only track where he failed to record a top-10 finish.
Lander falls to UNC to open conference play
The Lander men’s rugby team fought hard Saturday, but fell to the North Carolina Tar Heels in the conference opener for the Bearcats. With the loss, the Bearcats fall to 1-1 on the season and 0-1 in SCRC play.
Penalties and handling errors kept the Bearcats from getting their attack established and allowed UNC to play in their attacking zone for the first part of the match.
The Tar Heels would get on the scoreboard in the 12th minute following a well-placed penalty kick for touch to the 5-meter line. The conversion attempt was no good. The game ended in an 18-14 win for UNC.
Bearcats sweep Flagler to take series
After knocking off the defending Peach Belt Conference champions for the first time since 2018 on Friday, Lander repeated its success Saturday at Horne arena.
The first set began with LU scoring and then never looking back. The Bearcats went the entire set without trailing. They were led by Maya Walker with 4 kills and Katie Miller with 3 kills, respectively.
After a late surge by the Saints, Lander pulled away for the 25-21 win.
The second set was much closer but also included lead changes with the Bearcats leading or remaining tied the entire set. Patricia Pantoja and Madilyn Reed led the way with 5 digs between the two seniors. Bearcats won 25-21.
Safety car revives memories for Hamilton
MONZA, Italy — The Italian Grand Prix finished on a sour note Sunday and brought back unhappy memories for Lewis Hamilton.
The race ended under the safety car, denying thousands of red-clad tifosi fans a grandstand finish between Formula One points leader Max Verstappen — who won the race — and Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc.
Hamilton, who had started from the back of the grid because of penalties, was not involved in the fight for first and the Mercedes driver crossed the line in fifth.
But the finish had echoes of the final race of last season, in Abu Dhabi, where Hamilton was effectively denied an outright record-breaking eighth championship because of a decision not to end the race under the safety car.
Ewing’s 5 straight birdies leads to win
CINCINNATI — Ally Ewing ran off five straight on the back nine Sunday and closed with a 7-under 65 to hold off Xiyu Lin and win the Kroger Queen City Championship in the LPGA Tour’s return to Cincinnati.
Ewing has three career wins, one in each of the last three years, though she came into this tournament without a top-10 finish all year.
The 29-year-old American played bogey-free on a rain-softened course and was pushed to the very end by Lin, who birdied two of her last three holes for a 65.
Shane Lowry secures win ‘for the good guys’
VIRGINIA WATER, England — Shane Lowry tapped in for birdie at the 18th hole and then had to wait and see if Rory McIlroy could produce something special to force a playoff at Wentworth.
McIlroy gave himself a chance and the crowd cheered as his long eagle putt on the final hole crept slowly toward the cup, only to stop less than an inch short.
McIlroy crouched down, staring at the ball in disbelief, while Lowry hugged his caddie in the scorer’s tent to celebrate a one-shot victory at the BMW PGA Championship on Sunday.
It was Lowry’s first win since the British Open at 2019 and came after a bogey-free performance over three days at Wentworth.