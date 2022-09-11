NASCAR Kansas Xfinity Auto Racing

Noah Gragson celebrates his win Saturday in a garage area after a NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kan. The race was called after 93 laps because of rain.

 ASSOCIATED PRESS

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Noah Gragson outran the rain and Justin Allgaier to win the rain-shortened NASCAR Xfinity Series race Saturday at Kansas Speedway.

Gragson survived a two-lap shootout to win the second stage, after which the race was considered official. He used a great restart after the race’s first caution to assume the lead and held the advantage when rain caused the caution flags to come out with eight laps left in the stage.

