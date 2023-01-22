Gordon, Langely score as Lander upsets GSW
Tanyia Gordon scored 17 points and made key plays down the stretch, Quadaija Langley made the go-ahead basket for the second straight game, and the Lander Bearcats upset No. 8 ranked Georgia Southwestern 64-61 in Peach Belt Conference action Saturday afternoon at Horne Arena.
Lander improved to 7-10 overall and 4-4 in the Peach Belt with its fourth consecutive victory.
The Hurricanes suffered their first PBC loss, falling to 15-2, 7-1.
The Bearcats led by 12 in the first half (24-12) and would trail by 12 in the third quarter (56-44) before outscoring Georgia Southwestern 20-5 the rest of the way.
Lander celebrates success in classroom
The Lander athletic department held its annual 3.0 GPA Recognition game Saturday afternoon, honoring a record number of student-athletes who achieved a 3.0 or better this past fall.
The Bearcats finished the fall semester with a 3.25 GPA as a department.
A record 157 student-athletes finished with a perfect 4.0 for the fall semester and 361 with a 3.0-3.99 GPA. The total number of 518 student-athletes above a 3.0 is a department record and makes up 69.4% of the school’s athlete population.
“Our student-athletes continue to excel in the classroom, with over 500 student-athletes with a 3.0 GPA or better and over 150 with a 4.0 is amazing,” said athletic director Brian Reese. “A huge shout-out goes to our excellent faculty and coaches for providing a climate of academic success.”
Lancers’ late rally stuns Blue Hose
FARMVILLE, Va. — Anne-Hamilton Leroy connected on a layup with two seconds to play, capping an 18-point rally as the host Longwood stunned the Presbyterian College women’s basketball team by the score of 70-68 on Saturday at Willett Hall.
Tilda Sjökvist led the Blue Hose with 16 points on 7-of-10 shooting with five assists in the defeat.
The Blue Hose return home Wednesday for a matchup against UNC Asheville, with the tip set for 6:30 p.m. inside the Templeton Center.
Lander dominates wrestling meet
MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. — After being ranked the No. 2 team in The Open Mat on Wednesday and No. 2 in the latest NWCA Div. II rankings, the Lander wrestling rolled over Mount Olive and Belmont Abbey in a tri-meet Saturday.
Lander moves 16-2 overall and 6-0 in the SACC. The Bearcats are winners of their last six conference matches and have won seven straight overall.
The Bearcats started hot against the Trojans after beginning the match up 15-0 with two pins.
Lander once started with a pin, as Joplin tossed his opponent away in the first period. Lander would continue to rack up the points as Elijah Lusk would win by decision while Zeth Brower would toy with his opponent, earning a 16-2 major decision that saw back-to-back four-point near falls in the second period.
The Bearcats return to Horne Arena Tuesday as they host Lincoln Memorial for a 7 p.m. start.
Presbyterian drops fame to Longwood
CLINTON — The Presbyterian Blue Hose (5-16, Big South: 1-7) battled Big South Conference leader the Longwood Lancers (15-6, Big South: 7-1) to the very end before coming up just short with a 58-56 setback at the Templeton Center on Saturday.
Trevon Reddish-Rhone led all scorers with 15 points while shooting 6-for-9 from the field. Jalen Forrest scored 12 points.
Presbyterian travels up I-26 to North Carolina to play UNC Asheville Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
Blue Hose open
with win over Lander
The Presbyterian College women’s tennis team opened the spring slate on Saturday earning a 5-2 victory at Joe Cabri Tennis Center over Lander.
Varvara Nikolaeva and McKenzie Davis got it going quickly in doubles with a 6-1 victory in the No. 3 spot before the Bearcats answered with a 6-1 and 6-4 win at the top two spots to earn the first point of Saturday’s match.
Madison Dennett got the Blue Hose on the board quickly in singles with a straight-set victory at the No. 5 spot for PC before Davis pushed the lead to 2-1 with a 6-3, 6-3 win.
Chattanooga outlasts Furman in double OT
GREENVILLE — Raven Thompson scored six of her game high 13 points in second overtime to help lift Chattanooga past Furman, 51-44, in Southern Conference women’s basketball action Saturday at Timmons Arena.
Thompson, a freshman guard from Atlanta, Ga., broke a 42-42 deadlock by converting a three-point play 45 seconds into the second overtime, followed that up with a free throw less than a minute later, and finished off her personal six-point run with a layup to give the Mocs (11-9, 3-2 SoCon) a 48-44 lead with 2:40 remaining.
Pomar, Sall lead Fleet past Fort Valley State
DUE WEST — The Erskine College men’s volleyball team (2-2) defeated Fort Valley State University (0-1) in four sets at Belk Arena on Saturday.
Jason Sall led the Fleet attack with 14 kills, while Francisco Pomar dished out 35 assists and added 7 digs, 5 blocks, and 2 aces.
Erskine goes on the road for a trip to Phoenix, Ariz. They will begin the weekend with a match against Grand Canyon University (4-0) on Friday at 6 p.m.
PC drops Sunday match at Clemson
CLEMSON — The Presbyterian College women’s tennis team fell on Sunday as the host Clemson earned a 7-0 victory over PC at the Duckworth Family Tennis Facility.
Clemson got a quick start earning the doubles point with a pair of 6-1 wins at the No. 1 and 3 doubles positions.
Madison Dennett and Valentina De Sousa at the No. 2 spot mounted a rally down 5-2 to win five straight points and take their doubles match 7-5.
PC turns its attention to its home opener on Friday at 10 a.m. as the Blue Hose welcome in North Florida to Clinton. The weekend wraps up on Sunday with a trip to Greensboro to battle UNCG at noon.