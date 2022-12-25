Uiagalelei says he will transfer to Oregon St.
Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei is transferring from Clemson to Oregon State, he announced on social media.
Uiagalelei entered the transfer portal two weeks ago after an up-and-down two seasons as Clemson’s starter. He has two years of eligibility remaining.
“Next stop ... Corvallis,” he tweeted Saturday, along with a picture showing himself in a Beavers uniform.
No. 17 Oregon State (10-3) used a two-quarterback system in its 30-3 victory over Florida in the Las Vegas Bowl on Dec. 17. Starter Ben Gulbranson was told beforehand that Tristan Gebbia would get at least two series. Gulbranson didn’t let the decision faze him, completing 12 of 19 passes for 165 yards and a touchdown. He was named game MVP.
Steelers honor Harris by rallying past Raiders
PITTSBURGH — Mike Tomlin wasn’t ready to go there, with all due respect.
Yes, the Pittsburgh Steelers coach understands the symmetry between Saturday night’s 13-10 win over the Las Vegas Raiders and a playoff victory over the same franchise 50 years ago, the one that ended with Steelers running back Franco Harris snagging a deflected pass and sprinting into NFL lore with what’s universally known as “The Immaculate Reception.”
Like that game five decades and one day ago, a rookie scored the winning touchdown, this time wide receiver George Pickens on a 14-yard dart from Kenny Pickett with 46 seconds remaining.
Middle Tennessee beats San Diego State
HONOLULU — Zeke Rankin kicked four field goals, including a 37-yarder for the go-ahead score with 2:05 left, and Middle Tennessee State beat San Diego State 25-23 in the Hawaii Bowl on Saturday night.
The Blue Raiders (8-5) overcame a 14-0 first-quarter deficit to turn back the Aztecs (7-6) in a game that featured six lead changes.
Rankin converted four of his five field goal attempts to tie the Hawaii Bowl record for field goals. He made kicks from 44, 49, 26 and 37 yards and missed from 42.
Miscues cost Raiders in loss to Steelers
PITTSBURGH — No miracle ending this time. Just more of the same for the Las Vegas Raiders.
Essentially gifted a victory by New England last Sunday on one of the most improbable walk-off touchdowns in NFL history, the Raiders couldn’t keep the momentum going in a 13-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday night that all but eliminated them from the playoffs.
Las Vegas led for more than 50 minutes but yielded down the stretch against the emotionally-charged Steelers (7-8), letting Pittsburgh rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett drive 76 yards in 10 plays, the last 14 coming on a strike to rookie wide receiver George Pickens with 46 seconds remaining.
Harris’ widow on field as his No. 32 retired
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers retired Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris’ No. 32 during a bittersweet ceremony on Saturday night at halftime of their game against the Las Vegas Raiders.
The long-planned honor came three days after Harris died at age 72 and one day after the 50th anniversary of “The Immaculate Reception” Harris pulled off in a playoff victory over the Raiders.
Harris’ widow, Dana Dokmanovich, and their son, Dok, joined Steelers president Art Rooney II on stage while many of Harris’ former teammates, coaches and rivals-turned-friends stood nearby.
Correa’s ankle subject of talks with Mets
NEW YORK — The New York Mets and Carlos Correa’s agent are having discussions over the infielder’s physical days after similar concerns from the San Francisco Giants led to a collapse of their agreement with All-Star.
The Mets have not yet finalized a $315 million, 12-year contract agreed to earlier in the week. Correa’s 2014 ankle injury and surgery was a subject of discussions, a person familiar with the negotiations said, speaking to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because no details were announced. The discussion was first reported by The Athletic.
Correa and the Mets agreed to the deal Wednesday after the Giants wouldn’t go ahead with finalizing a $350 million, 13-year agreement over concerns about the injury, people familiar with those negotiations said.
Giants players caught in mall during shooting
MINNEAPOLIS — Several members of the New York Giants were in the Mall of America when a shooting occurred Friday evening at the mall’s Nordstrom’s location.
A few players were in the mall, and several players were in the team’s meal room, a meeting-type room just outside their hotel, which was adjacent to the mall. No one from the team was harmed in the incident, which left a 19-year-old dead in the shooting.
The Giants were in town to play the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday, a 27-24 loss on Christmas Eve in which New York missed a chance to clinch a playoff spot.