Bearcats fall against Carson-Newman
AIKEN — It took a bit for the Lander women’s basketball team to find their rhythm as they were outscored 23-9 in the first quarter, but after that the Bearcats were able to push the No. 9 Carson-Newman Eagles but would fall, 79-70.
Five players would finish in double figures for Lander as Quadaija Langley would lead the way with 18 points. Tyasia Freeman would lead the way on the boards as she would finish with nine rebounds. Freeman also would have two blocks as well.
Cory Santoro would score the first five points for the Bearcats but the Eagles would close the quarter on a 17-4 run to open a 23-9 lead after the first ten minutes of play.
Erskine’s Fleet falls
to North Georgia
TIGERVILLE — The Erskine College men’s basketball team (0-2) wrapped up play in the Southeast Regional Conference Challenge with a loss against the University of North Georgia (2-0) by a score of 76-58 at North Greenville University’s Hayes Gymnasium on Saturday.
Erskine shot 33% from the field and 33% from the three-point line. The Fleet were 75% from the free throw line and had an 8 point edge in points off turnovers, forcing 16 UNG turnovers.
The Fleet continues non-conference action versus Lander University on 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Sherfield, Robinson pace Lander to win
Jared Sherfield scored 19 points while Deandre Robinson made his first six 3-point shots as the Lander Bearcats cruised past Southern Wesleyan 104-78 Saturday in the second round of the Southeast Challenge at Horne Arena.
Lander hit its first eight shots from the floor and never looked back, improving to 2-0 on the season.
The Bearcats beat Anderson University in the first round of the Southeast Challenge Friday.
Penalty shot sends Lander to SAC tourney
GAFFNEY — With a spot in the South Atlantic Conference Tournament on the line, the Lander Field Hockey Team got revenge against Limestone Saints Saturday as a penalty stroke by Sophie Schmitz would be all that Lander needed as they would come away with a 1-0 win.
The Bearcats secured the third and final spot from the SAC Mountain Division in the tournament and will face Belmont Abbey, the two-seed from the Piedmont Division, on Tuesday.
Lander would be on the front foot as they outshot the Saints 13-1 and forced 10 saves from the Limestone keeper. Schmitz led the Bearcats with six shots and Lauren Punt had four of her own.
Hot-shooting Saints outlast Trojans
With both teams using a fast, up-tempo pace, the Flagler men’s basketball team out-dueled Anderson, 110-90, in the Trojans’ second appearance at the Southeast Region Challenge, Saturday at Lander’s Finis Horne Arena.
Flagler scored 12 unanswered points during a pivotal four-minute span midway through the second half, as the Saints turned a six-point Trojan lead into a six-point Flagler advantage with just more than eight minutes left in the contest.
The Trojans connected on just six of their final 16 field goal attempts over the final 7:51, which enabled Flagler to build a double-digit cushion (96-85) with less than five minutes left in the game.
The Trojans will wrap up their season-opening three-game road trip by visiting USC Aiken on Wednesday.
Presbyterian falls
to ECU on the road
GREENVILLE, N.C. — The Presbyterian Blue Hose (1-2) lost to the East Carolina Pirates (2-0), 77-57 on the road on Saturday.
Terrell Ard Jr. led four PC double-figure scorers with 13 points. He also grabbed seven rebounds. Owen McCormack and Marquis Barnett each chipped in with 11 points apiece. Crosby James rounded out the double-figure scorers with 10 points.
The Blue Hose travel to Alabama to play UAB at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Lander defeats Tampa, stays in NCAA tourney
MELBOURNE, Fla. — The No. 9 Lander men’s soccer team moves on after a 2-1 victory over No. 8 University of Tampa at Florida Tech Saturday.
Max McNulty and Carson Dinger notched goals to give Lander its first NCAA Tournament victory since 2018.
Lander will take on No.1 Florida Tech Monday in the second round of the tournament. Lander is 1-1 all-time against the Panthers.
Both games were played in Melbourne, Fla., with Lander winning 3-2 in 1995 while losing 1-0 in 1996.{/span}