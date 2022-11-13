1114 spt lander
Five players finished in double figures for Lander as Quadaija Langley led the way with 18 points in a game against Carson-Newman.

Bearcats fall against Carson-Newman

AIKEN — It took a bit for the Lander women’s basketball team to find their rhythm as they were outscored 23-9 in the first quarter, but after that the Bearcats were able to push the No. 9 Carson-Newman Eagles but would fall, 79-70.

