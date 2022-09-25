0926 SPORTS ERSKINE
Steven Hughes, right, is in action during Erskine’s Fleet come from behind victory against Barton.

 submitted

Fleet gets conference win against Barton

DUE WEST — The Erskine College men’s soccer team (1-6-1, 1-4-1 CC) earned its first conference win of the season with a 3-2 victory over Barton College (3-5, 2-2 CC) on Saturday at Huggins Field.

