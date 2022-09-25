Fleet gets conference win against Barton
DUE WEST — The Erskine College men’s soccer team (1-6-1, 1-4-1 CC) earned its first conference win of the season with a 3-2 victory over Barton College (3-5, 2-2 CC) on Saturday at Huggins Field.
Dillon Manrique, Joao Bruno Campana, and Benjamin Martinez each found the back of the net for the Fleet.
The Flying Fleet wrap up their three-match home stretch with a non-conference match against Bob Jones University (2-3-1, 1-0 NCCAA) on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Lander, Georgia SW finish in scoreless draw
AMERICUS, Ga. — Lander and Georgia Southwestern battled to a 0-0 draw Saturday in Peach Belt Conference play.
The Bearcats out shot the Hurricanes 15-2 and had seven shots on goal but could not find the back of the net. Kaitlyn Thompson led Lander with three shots on goal, while Claire Regnault had two. Taylor Frew had two save in goal, recording her third shutout of the season.
Fleet downed
by Barton 3-0
DUE WEST — The Erskine College women’s soccer team (0-8-1, 0-5-1 CC) was defeated by Barton College (3-3, 3-1 CC) by a score of 3-0 on Senior Day on Saturday at Huggins Field.
it was the visitors who came flying out of the gates as Barton scored from the penalty spot inside the first two minutes of the match to take an early lead.
The Fleet conclude their home stretch at 3 p.m. Tuesday in a bout with Bluefield State University (2-5-2).
Lander’s men’s soccer records fourth shutout
AMERICUS, Ga. — The Lander men’s soccer team recorded its fourth consecutive shutout as Lorenzo Ferrari made three saves in a 0-0 tie against Georgia Southwestern on the road Saturday.
Lander moves to 4-2-4 overall and 3-0-2 in the PBC while Georgia Southwestern moves to 5-3-2 overall and 2-2-2 in the PBC.
Lander returns home to host Flagler on Sept. 28 as part of a two-game stand.
Bearcats defeat
The Citadel 37-14
CHARLESTON — The Lander Men’s Rugby Team defeated The Citadel Bulldogs by a score 37-14. The win moved the Bearcats to 2-2 on the season and a 1-1 record in conference play.
Lander struck twice early as in the third minute on a line break, Eric Burkett set up a try finish by Carey Cortes and the conversion from Tomas Mussi to make it 7-0. A few minutes later, Blaine Tomas would drive through the Bulldogs’ defenders to touch down a try. Another Mussi conversion would make it 14-0.
The Bearcats have a rest week and will face Belmont Abbey for their next match in Charlotte, NC at 6 p.m., Oct 7.
Furman Falls To Coastal Carolina, 3-1
GREENVILLE – Marcello Jones, Noe Santos and Alvaro Garcia-Pascual netted goals to lead Coastal Carolina to a 3-1 victory over Furman in non-conference men’s soccer action Sunday on Seagraves Field at Stone Stadium.
Tied at 1-1 in the 30th minute, Santos headed in a Danny Cabrera cross from the edge of the box to give the Chanticleers a 2-1 lead. Furman created several dangerous chances, but Coastal Carolina doubled the lead at the 66:19 mark when Garcia-Pascual scored his scored his sixth goal of the season off an assist by Dimitris Moraitakis.
Furman (5-2-1) returns to action Saturday when it opens SoCon play at UNC Greensboro.