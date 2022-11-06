Lander ranks eighth in PBC championship
BEECH ISLAND — Senior Mia Crankfield led the Lander Women’s Cross Country Team to an eighth place finish at the Peach Belt Conference Cross Country Championships on Saturday. Flager won the conference title on the women’s side with 27 points, 25 ahead of second place North Georgia.
Crankfield placed 57th in the 5k race with a time of 23:22.4. She was followed by fellow senior, Gabbi Hart, with a time of 24:23.1. Lindsey Thompson and Alyssa Campbell were next across the line in times of 25:18.1 and 25:44.4, respectively.
Emory & Henry
defeats Erskine 32-0
GREENWOOD — The Erskine College football team (2-8, 0-7 SAC) was defeated by Emory & Henry College (5-5, 4-4 SAC) by a score of 32-0 on Senior Day at J.W. Babb Stadium on Saturday.
Bryce Jeffcoat led the Fleet with 92 yards through the air, as the Fleet were outgained in the passing department, 120 to 119. Jalen Samuels and Kevon Catoe each totaled 27 yards on the ground. E&H outrushed the Fleet, 206 to 57.
Erskine wraps up its season on the road against Barton College (3-7, 2-6 SAC) Saturday at 2 p.m.
Trojans set for 11th tournament showing
ANDERSON — The Anderson University volleyball team will search for the program’s seventh appearance in nine seasons and its first automatic bid to the NCAA Southeast Regional, as the No. 3-seeded (Piedmont Division) Trojans will visit second-seeded (Mountain Division) Mars Hill at 7 p.m. Monday in the quarterfinals of this week’s South Atlantic Conference Championship.
The Trojans are making their 11th consecutive trip to the conference tournament and their 12th overall appearance after joining the league for the 2010 campaign.
Anderson will begin its quest for its first South Atlantic Conference Tournament title by squaring off against the Lions, who have won three of their last four decisions after snapping a four-match skid.
Battle leads PC
in win over Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — The Presbyterian College volleyball team used strong offensive performances from junior Kasey Battle and sophomore Rylee Moorhead defeated UNC Asheville 3-1 (25-17, 25-17, 22-25, 25-14) at Justice Center on Saturday.
Battle led the offense with 15 kills and Moorhead tallied 12 kills and five digs along with a pair of blocks. Freshman Anna Baranski led the way with 39 assists and 12 digs.
The Blue Hose begin the final week of the regular season on Thursday with their final road game at Charleston Southern with first serve set for 6 p.m. on ESPN+.
Trojans snap Lander’s winning streak
MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. — The Lander Field Hockey Team battled tough against the No. 7 team in the country but the Mount Olive Trojans proved to be too much as they would score in the second quarter and then seal the game with a goal in the fourth quarter to emerge with a 2-0 victory.
The loss drops Lander to 7-7 overall, however this was a non-conference game in the standings so the Bearcats still sit at 5-6 in SAC play and will play for a bid in the conference tournament next week against Limestone.
The first half was a fairly even match as Sophie Schmitz and Lauren Punt, the two goal scorers in Tuesday’s game against Coker, would force saves from the Mount Olive keeper early. However, the Trojans would strike with just over two minutes left in the half on a tip-in goal to give the hosts a 1-0 lead going into the break.
The Lander Field Hockey Team will travel to Gaffney Friday to face the Limestone Saints.
Clemson, The Citadel square off today
The Clemson Tigers host the Citadel Bulldogs in the season opener. The teams play Monday for the first time this season
Clemson went 11-5 at home last season while going 17-16 overall. The Tigers averaged 71.7 points per game last season, 12.4 on free throws and 23.4 from deep.
Citadel went 6-12 in SoCon play and 5-9 on the road a season ago.