Gueli, Danjon
receive honors
KANSAS CITY, MO. — After an impressive season on the pitch and on the classroom, Marco Gueli of the Lander men’s soccer team was named to the United Soccer Coaches Div. II Scholar All-American First Team along with being named the Div. II National Scholar Player of The Year.
The Calw, Germany, native brought in a cumulative 4.0 GPA and was named to the College Sports Communicators Academic All-American First Team.
Gueli was also named to the CSC Academic All-District team along with being named to the D2 CCA Southeast All-Region Team, the United Soccer Coaches All-Southeast team, All-PBC team and a United Soccer Coaches All-American for his efforts this past season.
Alistair Danjon was also named to the USC Div. II Scholar All-American First Team.
The Reims, France, native brought in a cumulative 3.97 GPA and was named to the College Sports Communicators Academic All-American Third Team.
He was also named to the CSC Academic All-District team along with being named to the D2 CCA Southeast All-Region Team, the United Soccer Coaches All-Southeast team and All-PBC team.
Patriots fly away in third quarter for win
DUE WEST — Senior forward Jasmine Stanley recorded her fifth career double-double and second in as many games with 14 points and 12 rebounds as Francis Marion University grabbed a 55-27 win over Erskine College Saturday in Conference Carolinas women’s basketball action.
The Flying Fleet opened the contest with a 5-0 start, but FMU would quickly cut the lead to two points after a senior guard Scarlett Gilmore three-pointer. As Erskine bumped its lead to four, the Patriots responded with a three-pointer by sophomore guard Jada Richards to trail by one at 7-6.
Bothwell lifts Furman over Stephen F. Austin
GREENVILLE — Mike Bothwell drained a jumper from the left baseline with less than a second remaining to lift Furman to a 72-70 victory over defending WAC regular season champion Stephen F. Austin on Saturday in the inaugural Greenville Winter Invitational before a crowd of 4,117 at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.
With 40 seconds remaining and the shot clock under one second, Stephen F. Austin launched a three from the right wing that banked in and appeared to give the Lumberjacks a 72-68 lead. Video review showed that the shot was released after the clock expired, wiping the triple off the board and giving Furman the basketball.
Bothwell connected on a turnaround jumper in the lane with 27 seconds remaining to put the Paladins in front 70-69. On Stephen F. Austin’s next possession, Furman knocked the ball loose in the lane and Jalen Slawson pounced on the ball, but the Paladins called a timeout they did not have and were charged with a technical foul. After Latrell Jossell tied the game at the line on the technical foul shot, Bothwell penetrated down the left side and drilled a jumper off the dribble from 13 feet to break the deadlock.
Clowney in concussion protocol, Johnson hurt
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns could be without defensive end Jadeveon Clowney for a while after he sustained a concussion in Saturday’s 13-3 win over the Baltimore Ravens.
Clowney, who is in his second season with the Browns, left in the first half to be evaluated for a head injury and didn’t return. Coach Kevin Stefanski said Sunday that Clowney has been placed in the league’s concussion protocol.
Also, Stefanski said starting safety John Johnson III suffered a thigh bruise.
Auriemma misses game versus Fla. State
UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Geno Auriemma missed No. 9 UConn’s game against Florida State on Sunday as he wasn’t feeling well after the team’s shoot-around earlier in the day.
Associate head coach Chris Dailey filled in for the Hall of Famer. She’s gone 13-0 filling in for Auriemma in games he’s missed over the years.
It’s been an emotional week for the 68-year-old Auriemma. His mom passed away on Dec. 8 and the funeral was this week. Marsiella Auriemma was 91 years old.
Celtics’ Horford fined $25K for elbowing
NEW YORK — Al Horford of the Celtics was fined $25,000 for making “unnecessary and excessive contact” to the lower body of Orlando Magic center Moritz Wagner during a loss in Boston, the NBA said Sunday.
The forward/center was assessed a flagrant-two foul and was ejected for elbowing Wagner during the third quarter of Boston’s 117-109 loss to Orlando on Friday.
At the time of the ejection, Horford had six points and six rebounds. He had returned to the lineup for the NBA-leading Celtics after missing five games.