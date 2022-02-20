Bearcats fall 9-8
to No. 15 Newberry
Although leading 8-2 against No. 15 Newberry after five innings, the Lander baseball team was unable to hold on as they fell 9-8 at Dolny Stadium Sunday.
Mason Streater was one of the key offensive contributors for Lander, as he had two hits, a double and home run, two runs and two RBI. Bradley Davis and Matthew Burgess both had three hits. Ethan Wilder had three RBI on two hits while scoring once as well.
While neither team was able to score in the first, the Bearcats got the offense going in the bottom of the second when Wilder scored Landon Dupert and Streater on a double to left field to put Lander up 2-0.
Tigers fall short against Duke, 64-61
Clemson — Delicia Washington, Daisha Bradford, and Amari Robinson each scored in double figures for 42 of Clemson’s 64 points as the Tigers fell short to the Duke Blue Devils. The Tigers fall to 9-18 (3-12 ACC) on the season and Duke improves to 16-10 (7-9 ACC).
Robinson turned in her third double-double of the season, with 12 rebounds and 10 points. Seven different Tigers recorded at least one bucket as Washington led all scorers with 18 points. Hannah Hank recorded a season-high six steals.
The Tigers started off slow offensively as the Blue Devils scored seven unanswered points during the first four minutes of the game. Bradford and Washington gave the Tigers momentum as they recorded back-to-back three-pointers. Washington hit a clutch play, beating the buzzer and a shot clock violation, bringing the Tigers within two possessions of Duke.
Men’s golf back
in action today
CLINTON — The Presbyterian College men’s golf team will be back in action for the first time since Nov. 1 as they head to Hilton Head to compete in the Wexford Intercollegiate hosted by Francis Marion.
A practice round was held Sunday, but the tournament officially starts on today at 8:15 a.m. with a shotgun start. Rounds one and two will be played with the third and final round taking place Tuesday. The course is a par-72 at 6,913 yards.
Second-half run propels Catawba past Trojans
SALISBURY, N.C. — Catawba used an early second-half run to overcome a five-point halftime deficit and defeated, Anderson, 87-81, in South Atlantic Conference men’s basketball action, Saturday afternoon at Goodman Gym.
Anderson (11-16, 8-15 SAC) suffered second consecutive setback and its fifth loss in its last six outings, while Catawba improved to 10-13 overall and 9-12 in league play by snapping a four-game losing streak and swept the regular-season series with the Trojans.
AU men’s tennis beats Young Harris, 6-1
YOUNG HARRIS, Ga. — Anderson University men’s tennis (4-2) won its fourth game of the young season defeating nonconference opponent Young Harris, 6-1, on Saturday at the Bob and Gayle Nichols Tennis Complex.
Anderson swept the doubles portion and won 5-of-6 singles matches to earn its fourth win of the season.
Women’s tennis
blanks Young Harris
YOUNG HARRIS, Ga. — Anderson University women’s tennis blanked nonconference opponent, 7-0, in dominating fashion on Saturday at the Boy and Gayle Nichols Tennis Complex.
The Trojans breezed through the doubles portion winning, 6-0, 6-2 and 6-0 to give the Black and Gold the first point of the match.
Anderson continued its solid play, defeating the Mountain Lions in each singles flight in two-sets of play.
The Trojans return to action today when it continues nonconference action against NC A&T. First serve is set for 2 p.m.
Presbyterian falls
to N. Florida’s offense
JACKSONVILLE, FLA. – North Florida scored four in the seventh and tacked on one in the eighth to earn the 8-5 victory on Saturday over the Presbyterian College baseball team at Harmon Stadium. Chase Hughes connected on his second homer in as many games and Chris Veach had a pair of runs knocked in as well.
Chase Hughes connected on his second home run in as many games in the second inning. Freshman Jack Gorman recorded his first career double on Saturday as he leads the team through the first two games with a 3-for-7 stat line.
Erskine’s Fleet
split doubleheader
DUE WEST — The Erskine College baseball team (7-4) split a doubleheader to wrap up a three-game series with North Greenville University (7-3) to begin conference play on Saturday at Grier Field.
Erskine won the first game of the day by a score of 7-4, but the Fleet dropped the rubber game of the series, 14-7.
Lander drops
contest at Newberry
NEWBERRY — After winning the first game of the series 8-1 against No. 15 Newberry at Dolny Stadium on Friday, the Lander baseball fell 14-6 on the road to the Wolves Saturday.
Lander drops to 3-5 overall while Newberry moves to 9-1.
Mason Streater led the way on offense, as he had three hits and three RBI. Vincent DeRubeis and Landon Dupert all had two hits and one RBI each.
Lander and Newberry wasted no time getting runs on the scoreboard, as the two sides combined for five runs after the first inning.
Moorer’s double-double helps men’s basketball defeat Georgia Southwestern
DaJuan Moorer scored three crucial baskets in the final minutes and finished with a double-double, leading the short-handed Lander Bearcats to a 64-61 Peach Belt Conference victory over Georgia Southwestern Saturday afternoon at Horne Arena.
Lander improved to 11-14 overall and 6-10 in the Peach Belt.
The Hurricanes fell to 9-16, 5-12.