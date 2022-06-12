Oklahoma routs
Virginia Tech 11-2
BLACKSBURG, Va. — Tanner Tredaway hit two solo home runs and two doubles, Cade Horton pitched six strong innings and Oklahoma rolled to an 11-2 victory over No. 4 overall seed Virginia Tech on Sunday to win the Blacksburg Super Regional and advance to the College World Series.
Peyton Graham homered with one out in the top of the first and Tredaway cleared the fence with two outs to give the Sooners a 2-0 lead. Virginia Tech freshman Carson DeMartini hit a two-run shot to knot the score at 2-2 in the third.
Tredaway hit a go-ahead homer leading off against Hokies starter Jordan Geber (1-2) in a three-run fourth, Brett Squires had a RBI single and Kendall Pettis drove in the final run with a sacrifice fly for a 5-2 lead.
Americans win Curtis Cup for a third time
ARDMORE, Pa. — Top-ranked Rose Zhang set the tone by routing Women’s British Amateur champion Louise Duncan, and Rachel Heck completed an unbeaten week at Merion as the Americans won the Curtis Cup for the third straight time.
The Americans had a 8½-3½ lead going into the eight Sunday singles and needed only two matches to secure the cup. They won seven of them for a 15½-4½ victory.
Emily Price of England handed Amari Avery her first loss in the final match.
The Americans increased the series lead to 31-8-3 since the matches for amateurs against the Great Britain & Ireland team began in 1932.
Carpenter hammers Cubs in 18-4 rout
NEW YORK — Matt Carpenter homered twice and tied his career high with seven RBIs, powering the New York Yankees to complete a weekend sweep of the Chicago Cubs with a 18-4 rout on Sunday for their 11th win in 12 games.
The 36-year-old was signed on May 26 after spending the first seven weeks at Texas’ Triple-A Round Rock. A three-time All-Star with St. Louis coming off three straight seasons of decline, Carpenter became the second player since 1900 to hit six home runs in his first 10 games for a team after Colorado’s Trevor Story in 2016.
Carpenter drew a tying bases-loaded walk as New York chased Keegan Thompson in a five-run first and hit a three-run homer off Daniel Norris for an 8-1 lead in the second.
Notre Dame stuns
No. 1 Tennessee 7-3
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Freshman Jack Findlay threw five shutout innings in relief and back-to-back home runs by catcher David LaManna and Jack Brannigan in the seventh sparked Notre Dame to a stunning 7-3 victory over No. 1 overall seed Tennessee in the championship game of the Knoxville Super Regional on Sunday.
Notre Dame (40-15) will be making just its third College World Series appearance. The Fighting Irish’s other trips came in 1957 and 2002.
Findlay (6-2) worked out of a jam after entering the game in the bottom of the fifth inning with nobody out, a run in and a runner on second, trailing 3-1.
Brewers beat Nationals to halt losing streak
WASHINGTON — Willy Adames homered and drove in three runs, and the Milwaukee Brewers snapped an eight-game losing streak with a 4-1 victory over the Washington Nationals on Sunday.
Milwaukee’s Craig Counsell tied Phil Garner for the most managerial victories in franchise history with 563 as the Brewers snapped their longest skid since September 2015.
Washington was denied its first sweep since taking two from Toronto on Aug. 17-18 of last year and its first three-game sweep since June 14-16, 2021 against Pittsburgh. It was the first time this season the last-place Nationals entered the final game of a series with a chance at a sweep.
Guerrero homers, leads Stripling, Blue Jays over Tigers 6-0
DETROIT — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homered, Ross Stripling pitched one-hit ball for six innings and the Toronto Blue Jays went on to beat the Detroit Tigers 6-0 Sunday.
The Blue Jays took two of three from Detroit, giving them 13 victories in 17 games. Toronto has the third-best record in the American League, trailing the East-leading New York Yankees in its division and West-leading Houston.
Just two teams in the league, meanwhile, have won fewer games than Detroit this season.
“It’s a long season,” Tigers star Miguel Cabrera said. “We’re going to keep thinking positive.”
Stripling (3-1) allowed only one hit for the second straight start and struck out four without a walk, making the most of his opportunity to stay in the rotation.