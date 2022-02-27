Fleet downed
by Lander, 5-2
GREENWOOD — The Erskine College women’s tennis team lost to Lander University (7-2) by a score of 5-2 at the Joe Cabri Tennis Courts on Saturday.
In singles action, Chiara Gerbino defeated Emma Bentz 6-2, 1-6, 6-4
Szilvia Ferenczy defeated Maranda Adiar 2-6, 6-4, 6-4; Millie Elsborg defeated Luize Valtere 6-3, 6-3; Czarina Aguirre defeated Raquel Acco 7-5, 6-2; Emily Ineson defeated Rupal Kharb 3-6, 7-5, 10-6; Hannah Panchal defeated Madison Clayton 6-3, 6-0
In doubles action, Bentz/Valtere defeated Ineson/Elsborg 6-3; Acco/Panchal defeated Ferenczy/Clayton 6-4; and Armani/Gerbino defeated Aguirre/Kharb 7-6.
Lander splits final two games of Invitational
GREENWOOD — Carson-Newman defeated Lander 11-2 in the Bearcats first game on Saturday, snapping the Bearcat’s 15-game winning streak, which was tied for third longest in program history.
Lander responded by scoring a season-high 11 runs in the night cap as they defeated Concord 11-5.
The Eagles took advantage of two Lander errors to plate two runs to take the early lead in the first game. Carson-Newman added two more runs to make it a 4-0 game.
In the second game, Bridgett Tierney lined a one out single to right field and Shannon Antonini followed with a single up the middle to put runners on first and second base. Barbara Cook reached on a fielder’s choice when Concord failed to get an out that loaded the bases for Lander. Logan Coward reached on an error that allowed Tierney to score the game’s first run.
Abbie Behe singled up the middle, scoring Coward and Cook to give the Bearcats a four-run lead. Kalei Cline then blasted a two-run home run to center and making it 6-0.
Four Bearcats
finish in top-three
PEMBROKE, N.C. — The Lander wrestling team continues to grow year after year, as the Bearcats saw four Bearcats advance to the NCAA Div. II National Championships after battling through the NCAA Div. II Super Regionals.
“I am very proud of the effort by our team, we are still very young and we showed our youth a little in the last round, however that does not take away from all this team accomplished this season,” said head coach R.C. LaHaye.
Elijah Lusk, Zeth Brower, Darius Parker and Cameron Coffman will all represent the Bearcats in St. Louis, Mo.
Brower and Parker won their respective weight class while Lusk took second place and Coffman took third place.
Bearcats tee up at the Hurricane Invitational
GREENWOOD — The Lander men’s golf team will tee it up in the Hurricane Invitational starting today in Albany, Ga..
Lander comes into the tournament ranked 22nd in the first Bushnell/Golfweek Division II Coaches Poll.
The Bearcats finished tied for ninth at the Spring Kickoff held two weeks ago.
Maxime Legros shot a four-over 220 to finish tied for fifth, his third top-five finish of the year.
Chappell places in top 20 to lead Blue Hose
MILL SPRING, N.C. — The Presbyterian College women’s golf team completed the Bright’s Creek Invitational on Sunday morning, finishing round two to end in 6th place. Round three was canceled due to weather.
Jacksonville St. won the overall event with a final score of 603 (+27), beating out second place Gardner-Webb who finished at 614 (+38). The individual title was split by Leeyen Peralta (Quinnipiac) and Emilie Dahl (Winthrop) with a 146 (+2).
Madison Chappell finished T20 as she carded a +19 overall at the very difficult Bright’s Creek Golf Club. She carded one birdie on hole 14 (par 5) in round two. Sofia Carles finished directly behind her at +20 to start the tie for 22nd.
PC men’s wrestling downed in finale
DAVIDSON, N.C. — The Presbyterian College men’s wrestling team went to Davidson for their final regular season meet taking on the Wildcats, but the red and black were too much for the Blue Hose as they fell, 26-11.
It was a good start for PC as Jacob Brasseur opened the match with a win. He scored a takedown in the first period to go along with two near falls to make it a quick 10-0 score. Brasseur got another takedown in the second period and finished the match with another near fall to record the technical fall win.
After two Davidson wins, Presbyterian’s Reid Stewart put his team back in front. No scoring was seen until the second period where Stewart escaped positioning and got a takedown. He finished his bout with another takedown to score the 6-0 decision win and put PC up 8-7 in the match.
Trojans roll past
Staten Island
MYRTLE BEACH — Behind a 16-hit attack, the Anderson baseball team piled up 11 runs as the Trojans notched their first shutout of the season by blanking Staten Island, 11-0, Saturday on Crosley Field at the Cal Ripken Experience.
Anderson improved to 12-1 on the season, while Staten Island was playing its season-opening contest.
Kye Andress was 4-for-5 on the night, with a triple and three singles and also reached base on a fifth-inning walk. He also scored three runs and posted two RBI. Brayden Owens was also 4-for-5, with four singles and a run scored.
Men’s basketball season ends with loss to Tusculum
ANDERSON — The Anderson men’s basketball team wrapped up the season with a 75-59 setback to Tusculum, Saturday afternoon at the Abney Athletic Center.
Anderson closed out the season with an 11-17 overall record and an 8-16 mark in conference play. The Trojans’ bid for their sixth straight appearance in the SAC Tournament fell just short.
Tusculum, which was playing its third game in four days and fifth game in eight days, improved to 19-7 overall and 19-5 in conference action with its fifth straight win and seventh victory in eight outings.
Newberry claims NCAA Super Region II Championship
PEMBROKE, N.C. — Led by a pair of first-place finishes from Isiah Royal (149 pounds) and Caleb Spears (174 pounds), Newberry captured the NCAA Super Region II Championship at Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court on the campus of UNC Pembroke with 130.5 points.
The top three finishers in each weight class advance to the NCAA National Championship at Chaifetz Center in St. Louis, Missouri, March 11-12. Each of the top finishers are listed below.
The host Braves finished second with 104.5 points just ahead of South Atlantic Conference Carolinas champion Lander with 101.5 points. Belmont Abbey finished fourth with 100.5 points while Limestone rounded out the top five with 67.5 points.