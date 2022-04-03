Murguia of Erskine wins esports title
GREENVILLE — The inaugural esports Conference Carolinas FIFA Invitational needed extra time to determine a winner with Erskine’s Carlos Murguia taking home the title.
Murguia had entered the grand final needing just to win once, but Belmont Abbey’s Jordan Caro pushed Murguia to make a tactical change to secure the title.
Playing as Manchester City, Caro, behind a hat trick from Gabriel Jesus, collected a thrilling 6-5 win over Murguia’s Liverpool in the first game of the grand final to force a second game. In the second game, Murguia and Caro ended the match tied up at 4-all.
The tie forced an extra half of play to determine the overall champion. Murguia decided to switch from Liverpool to Real Madrid.
Lander falls
to Alabama
Lander lost to Alabama in Huntsville 19-12 Saturday in women’s lacrosse action.
Mickey Burnett got the Bearcats on the board on an assist by Alyssa Suchan to give Lander the early lead. After the Chargers tied the game up, Emmy Peterson scored on Suchan’s second assist to make it 2-1. With five minutes left in the first period, Lanie Graves scored on an assist by Suchan to give Lander the lead 3-2.
Huntsville scored four straight goals to take a 6-3 lead early in the second quarter. The Chargers answered with four straight goals to take a 12-6 lead late in the third period. A goal by Melissa Clapsaddle cut the deficit to five going into the final period.
Clapsaddle added her third goal of the game, while Peterson and Falow added their second goals but it wouldn’t be enough for the Bearcats.
Bearcats shut down Augusta 7-9
Lander picked up their second PBC win as they shut out Augusta 7-0 Saturday.
The 39th-ranked doubles team of Matthew De Groot and Markus Sorensen won their doubles match 6-1. Hugo Regner and Nick Beamish also won their match 6-1, while Thomas De Negri and Nicolas Chen won 4-3 to clinch the doubles point.
Regner and De Groot won their singles matches in three sets, and Alexandre Crepy, Mouad Naoui, Chan, and De Negri won in straight sets.
Bearcats win series against Columbus
Lander split a Peach Belt double header with Columbus State Saturday to earn a key series win over the Cougars. Columbus State won game one 5-3 and Lander scored two five unanswered runs in game two to win 6-4.
Shannon Antonini lined a two-out solo home run to put the Bearcats on the board in the first game. Abbie Behe led off with a double to left field, and Gracie Derrick laid down a bunt single to put runners at first and third. Derrick then stole second. Haven Pesce laid down a sacrifice bunt that the pitcher threw away, allowing Behe and Derrick to score to give Lander a 3-0 lead.
In game two, Sage Jones led off the inning with a single up the middle, then moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Shannon Antonini. Barbara Cook laced a two-out single to right-center field to score Jones and give Lander the lead.
Columbus State scratched across a run to tie the game at one. Liz Gollin allowed one hit in the seventh, but kept the Cougars off the board to seal the win.
Lander earns 187-11 win over Montevallo
The Lander men’s lacrosse team started conference action off in style, as the Bearcats took down the Montevallo Falcons 17-11 at Van Taylor Stadium on Saturday.
Lander moves to 8-4 overall and 0-1 in the PBC while Montevallo drops to 5-6 overall and 0-1 in the PBC.
The Bearcats were led by Carter Wilcox’s seven goals. Quinn Ingalls, Drew Wilson and Adam Mather all had three goals each.
Fleet sweeps Chowan in three-game series
MURFREESBORO, N.C. — The Erskine College baseball team (20-15, 11-10 CC) swept a three-game series at Chowan University (8-21, 3-15 CC) at Hawkins Field on Wednesday this weekend.
Erskine survived a scare from the Hawks to win Game 1 on Friday, 13-8. Then, the Fleet pulled away for a pair of wins on Saturday, taking Game 2 by a score of 7-3 before wrapping up the sweep with an 11-3 win in the back half of the doubleheader.
Garren’s walk-off
seals Fleet’s sweep
DUE WEST — The Erskine College softball team (8-19, 4-6 CC) earned its first doubleheader sweep of the season with a pair of wins against Converse University (1-35, 0-12 CC) at the Erskine Softball Complex on Saturday.
The Fleet jumped out to an early lead and never looked back in a 19-0 win in Game 1 before taking Game 2 by a score of 4-3 on a walk-off single by Ellison Garren.