Champions crowned at Fall Series
NINETY SIX — Fantastic weather greeted the competitors in the SCJGA Fall Series at Star Fort this weekend. In total, 41 junior golfers competed at The Golf Club at Star Fort in the SCJGA’s second Fall Series event of 2021.
The Boys 13-18 Division was claimed by overnight leader Dylan Park of Easley. The 2025 graduate took a three-stroke lead into Sunday’s final round and overcame a rocky start in Round Two to come away with a two-shot victory at six-over par (150).
Finishing runner-up was Greer’s Connor Rose, who tied for the low round of the tournament today with a round of two-over par 74 to finish two behind Park.
The top of the leaderboard was crowded in the Girls 13-18 contest headed into Sunday’s final round, with three ladies within a single shot at the halfway point.
Lilian Alexander of Duncan overcame a two-stroke deficit with nine holes to play by carding an even-par 36 on the tricky back nine, which would be good enough for a two-stroke victory over runner-up Nelia Leong of Simpsonville.
Lusk takes first place at the Georgia Open
FRANKLIN SPRINGS, Ga. — Just days before the first dual meet of the season, the Lander wrestling team posted four fourth-place finishes, one third-place finish and one first-place finish at the Georgia Open hosted by Emmanuel College on Sunday
Elijah Lusk took first place at the 133-weight class. After beginning his day with a bye, Lusk won his first two matches by pinning his opponents. After his two pins, Lusk then won a narrow 2-1 match before taking first place with a 22-4 tech fall.
No.3 Lander defeats Lenoir-Rhyne 67-55
HICKORY, N.C. — Lander wrapped up play in the SAC/PBC Challenge with a 67-55 win over the host Lenoir-Rhyne Bears Sunday.
The Bearcats got off to a slow start, trailing 14-11 midway through the first period. Lander would respond, and a three-pointer by Zamiya Passmore gave the Bearcats the 18-16 lead going into the second quarter.
Less than a minute into the period, Lenoir-Rhyne had cut the lead to one point at 20-19. A layup by Makaila Cangé would start a 14-2 run by the Bearcats to make it a 13 point game. Lander continued to lead by double-digits for the remainder of the quarter and took a 43-32 lead into the break.
Bearcats pull away from Carson-Newman
HICKORY, N.C. — In a battle of top-23 teams, third-ranked Lander pulled away from 21st-ranked Carson-Newman 84-72 Saturday.
The Bearcats came out on fire, shooting 66.7% from the field and 75% behind the arc to take a 31-23 lead after the first period.
In the second quarter, the Eagles hit a three-pointer out of the gate to make it a five-point game. Makaila Cangé and Miriam Recarte each hit two free throws, and Sarah Crews frained a three to extend the Lander lead to 12 points. Carson-Newman would battle back and cut the deficit to 50-42 at the half.
Veterans lead
Trojans past Lander
ANDERSON — Parker Dortch and Quin Nottingham combined for 58 points and Josh Livingston posted his first double-double of the season to help lead Anderson past Lander, 76-71, in overtime, Saturday at the Abney Athletic Center.
Anderson improved to 2-0 on the early season, while Lander fell to 0-2.
The Eagles continued to keep the game close throughout the third quarter but continued to trail by eight, heading to the final period.
Junior Deandre Robinson led four Bearcats in double figures with 16 points. Martin Vogts adding 11 points, with Jared Sherfield and Dominic Stanford each notching 10 points apiece.
Fleet upset
Lees-McRae, King
BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Erskine College women’s volleyball team (13-20, 7-11 CC) come out on top in their two biggest matches of the season in the first 2 rounds of the Conference Carolinas Women’s Volleyball Conference Tournament.
The Fleet came in seeded No. 4 overall in the Western Division and needed 2 wins, one over the 5th seeded Lees-McRae College and another over 3rd ranked King University, within the span of about 3 hours to advance to the Quarter-finals.
In the first match, the Fleet took on Lees-McRae and waisted no time in dismantling the Bobcats, finishing the sweep in 3 sets. In the second match, less than an hour later, the Fleet took on King University, and after coming out of the gate strong, going up 2 sets, to none, dropped the next two sets, leading to a 5th set showdown.
Lady Tigers fall
to Columbia University
Clemson — Clemson fell 82-78 in a challenging, hard-fought game at home against the Lions of Columbia University on Sunday afternoon at Littlejohn Coliseum.
Latrese Saine (12 points and 10 rebounds) and Kiara Lewis (20 points and 11 rebounds) both recorded double-doubles for the Tigers.
Lewis led all scorers and set a new career-high in rebounds. Lewis and Saine were just two of four Tigers to score in double figures, as they were joined by Delicia Washington (17) and freshman Eno Inyang (12).
Hamilton gets
stunning win in Brazil
SAO PAULO — Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton ended “the hardest weekend I’ve had” with a stunning victory at the Brazilian Grand Prix on Sunday, and gained momentum in his Formula One title fight with Red Bull driver Max Verstappen.
Hamilton, a seven-time world champion, beat Verstappen despite starting from 10th position on the grid due to a penalty — the second Hamilton faced this weekend in Sao Paulo.
Verstappen, the winner of the race’s previous edition in 2019, finished second and saw his lead in the driver’s championship shrink to 14 points, with three races left. The winner of a race gets 25 points.{/div}