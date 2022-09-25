COLUMBIA — Marshawn Lloyd at last looked like the dynamic playmaker he expected to be when he came to South Carolina. And he plans on more big moments ahead for himself and the Gamecocks.
Lloyd had a career-high 169 yards and three touchdowns as the Gamecocks overpowered Charlotte 56-20 on Saturday.
“It feels great to be able to go out there and showcase what I can do,” Lloyd said.
He expected that to be the case two seasons ago when he joined South Carolina. Lloyd returned last year, but was not as fast or explosive as he had been in high school when he was considered one of the country’s top running backs.
Lloyd looked every bit that player in this one. He had touchdown runs of 25, 14 and 7 yards, two that left fans’ jaws dropped and Charlotte (1-4) defenders in disbelief.
Georgia 39, Kent State 22
ATHENS, Ga. — Georgia hardly looked like the nation’s best team, struggling to put away Kent State.
The No. 1 Bulldogs ultimately prevailed, holding on for a 39-22 victory Saturday, but their two-week run atop the rankings could be in jeopardy.
Brock Bowers scored two more touchdowns and Georgia survived a sloppy performance and surprisingly gritty effort from the Golden Flashes.
The Bulldogs (4-0) turned it over three times, struggled in the red zone, were burned on a fake punt and gave up several big plays to Kent State (1-3) in what was easily their worst performance of the season.
Clemson 51, Wake Forest 45
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — DJ Uiagalelei kept delivering the ball on target downfield for No. 5 Clemson in a shootout with No. 21 Wake Forest.
That offered enough cover for a defense that struggled for stops — right up until finally coming up with the winning play to cap a double-overtime classic.
Nate Wiggins broke up Sam Hartman’s fourth-down pass in the end zone to help the Tigers hold off the Demon Deacons 51-45 on Saturday. That marked their 14th straight win in the series, this one coming in a tense road game pairing two of the Atlantic Coast Conference’s top teams.
Uiagalelei threw for 375 yards and five touchdowns to lead Clemson (4-0, 2-0 ACC), including the go-ahead score over the middle to Davis Allen to start the second overtime.
Furman 24, Charleston Southern 19
CHARLESTON — Backup Jace Wilson had two second-half touchdowns, one passing and one running, and Furman held off Charleston Southern 24-19 on Saturday.
Wilson connected with tight end Ryan Miller on a play-action pass for a 44-yard touchdown with 59 seconds left in the third quarter to pull Furman within 19-17. On the Paladins’ first possession of the fourth quarter, Wilson capped a 12-play, 49-yard drive with a 22-yard touchdown run.
Dominic Morris sealed it for Furman with an interception in the end zone with 2:44 left.
Newberry 32, Erskine 14
NEWBERRY — The Erskine College football team (2-2, 0-2 SAC) was defeated by No. 10 Newberry College (4-0, 2-0 SAC), falling by a score of 32-14 in its SAC road opener at Setzler Field on Saturday. Bryce Jeffcoat threw for a pair of touchdowns in the fourth quarter.
Erskine outgained Newberry through the air, 196 to 133, behind Bryce Jeffcoat’s 14-for-20, 175 yards and 2 touchdowns day.
Erskine returns home for yet a test in SAC play as they take on Wingate University (3-1, 1-1 SAC) on Saturday at 4 p.m. at J.W. Babb Stadium.
Davidson 56, Presbyterian 24
CLINTON — Presbyterian College football squad fell behind in the early going against rival Davidson before taking a 56-24 loss under the lights of Bailey Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
The Wildcats were unable to deny the Blue Hose from reaching paydirt in the final three stanzas — securing a pair of rushing TDs from junior Mikai Stanley and another through the air received by Delvecchio Powell II — as PC gathered 331 yards of total offense.
The Blue Hose will travel Saturday to Kentucky to battle Morehead State on Oct. 1.
Kennesaw St. 24, Wofford 22
KENNESAW, Ga. — Jonathan Murphy rushed for 138 yards and two touchdowns, and he also passed for 107 yards as Kennesaw State won the battle of winless teams, topping Wofford 24-22 on Saturday.
Kennesaw State (1-2) led 24-9 early in the fourth quarter before Wofford got within two points with 6:08 remaining on Nathan Walker’s 1-yard TD run. The Terriers could have tied it but couldn’t convert the two-point attempt.
The Owls responded with a seven-play drive that chewed up 4 minutes, 28 seconds, but it only netted 17 yards as Wofford got it back at its 18 with 1:35 left. The Terriers got to their 49 and stopped the clock with 12 seconds left before Joel Parker ended it with a sack.