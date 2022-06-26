USC got in one final major recruiting weekend before the NCAA imposed Dead Period hit starting today. and lasting thru July 24.
The Gamecocks hosted 12 prospects in the 2023 class for official visits and had others in for 2023 and beyond for unofficial visits. As of Sunday afternoon, head coach Shane Beamer had tweeted two commitment alerts.
Here’s the list of prospects who made official visits over the weekend:
Chandavian Bradley DE; Tj Searcy DE; Jaden Robinson LB; Pup Howard LB; Trovon Baugh OT (Commitment); Dj Geth OT; Markee Anderson OT; Treyaun Webb RB; Vicari Swain SAF; Zahbari Sandy SAF (Commitment); Cj Adams WR; Ayden Williams WR.
Also in from the 2023 class was DT Elijah Davis of Wagener-Salley and East Mississippi JC. It was his second unofficial visit with the Gamecocks since late May.
Two of the state’s top 2024 prospect confirmed as visitors for Saturday’s cookout were from Greenville High, WR Mazeo Bennett and OT Blake Franks. Franks visited Louisville earlier. And the Gamecocks’ top 2024 quarterback target, Dante Reno, also was in for the cookout.
Bradley (6-5 210) of Platte City, MO. Bradley has narrowed his decision to USC, Texas A&M and Tennessee and visited Columbia for the second time in two weeks. He came to the Palmetto State in the second week of June and first stopped at Clemson, but the Tigers have already filled their quotient at his position and are no longer a factor. From the Upstate he made it to Columbia for a multi-day visit where he also worked out in camp with defensive ends coach Sterling Lucas.
“I really liked it,” Bradley said. “I got to spend a lot of time with Coach Lucas and have him coach me up and see how he really coaches.”
But that visit didn’t leave Bradley with a lot of time to dig into the Gamecock program and the University. He planned on doing that this weekend.
“There’s a few things I didn’t get to see down there that I’ll get to see this time,” he said. “I didn’t get to check out the basketball staff. There are some things that I wanted to do, like the media team that I’m probably going to go do.”
Bradley also is a big-time basketball talent, and he’d like the opportunity to play both sports in college.
“It’s not really a big thing, but the last few schools I’m talking to have all said I can play basketball too,” Bradley said.
Bradley made his official visit to Texas A&M June 17, and he has no other visits scheduled. He also visited Texas A&M unofficially in April. He visited Tennessee unofficially May 29. Bradley said he plans to make his decision in July or August.
Searcy (6-5 250) of Thomaston, GA, has also taken official visits to Clemson, Florida and Tennessee. Searcy was part of that large group that congregated at Clemson the weekend of June 3.
“They had like 31 guys, so the Clemson weekend was pretty fun, it was like one of the biggest in recent history. The players that I would be playing with at Clemson would be very good. The thing that stood out most about Clemson was the family vibe that the coaches give off.”
Lemanski Hall is his Clemson recruiter while Sterling Lucas is in his ear for the Gamecocks.
“He tells me he can develop my game and get me to where I want to be. Coach Lucas is a good guy. Me and Coach Lucas have a relationship that’s very good.” Searcy will make his decision from his four official visits and hopes to do so prior to his season.