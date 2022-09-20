Saluda, Abbeville stay put in rankings From staff reports Sep 20, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Buy Now Abbeville running back Jamal Marshall sidesteps a Powdersville defender. INDEX-JOURNAL FILE Buy Now Saluda quarterback Jonah McCary breaks the plain for the game-winning end zone early in the fourth quarter against Emerald. INDEX-JOURNAL FILE Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save After five weeks of play, Saluda and Abbeville remain the lone Lakelands teams in the South Carolina Media High School Football Poll.Neither team moved this week.Saluda became the No. 1 team in 2A after defeating Ridge Spring-Monetta in Week 1. Since then, the Tigers defeated Ninety Six and Emerald. They were on a bye last week.Saluda faces its toughest test of the season at home on Friday, as it hosts 3A Gilbert, who is ranked as the No. 8 team in 3A after losing last week.No. 4 Abbeville dismantled Crescent last Friday, earning coach Jamie Nickles his 200th career win.The running game was the key in the win, as Altavious Patterson, Jha’Louis Hadden and Jay Hill combined for 340 yards on the ground and five touchdowns amongst the trio.Abbeville will be off on Friday as it prepares for region play. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Abbeville Saluda Sport Mathematics American Football Team Win Running Game Jay Hill Jamie Nickles Lakelands High School Football We're hiring! Want to be our next Circulation District Manager? See all of our openings. Learn more