In the first South Carolina Prep Football Media Poll, the Lakelands was represented by Greenwood, Saluda and Abbeville. After the first week of playing, all three teams remained in their respective top-10, but all are in different spots than a week ago.
In 2A, Abbeville was the No. 2 team in the state, but after taking down McCormick convincingly, the Panthers have reclaimed their spot atop the 2A rankings.
The Panthers scored 20 of their 40 points in the second quarter, while quarterback Zay Rayford dominated, throwing three touchdowns on just five attempts.
Abbeville will face off against Powdersville on Friday, who is the No. 4 team in 3A.
Saluda also rose in the 2A rankings, rising from No. 6 to a three-way tie for No. 3. Alongside the Tigers are Cheraw and Gray Collegiate.
The Tigers dominated on Friday night, dispatching Mid-Carolina virtually by halftime. Quarterback Jonah McCary threw for more than 200 yards and a couple touchdowns in the win, while receiver Tyleke Mathis finished with more than 100 yards on just four catches.
Saluda travels to Ridge Spring-Monetta on Friday.
Greenwood fell from the No. 6 team to the No. 9 team in 4A after struggling against A.C. Flora on the road. Flora rose to No. 3 after the win.
Greenwood struggled early offensively in the loss, especially when the reigning Joe Anderson Player of the Year Ve Morton went down with a broken ankle. The Eagles battled back to keep the game close, but an untimely turnover cost them a chance to cut the deficit to a single possession.
The Eagles schedule remains tough this week, as they play their first game at home on Friday against Sandy Creek.
