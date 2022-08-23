In the first South Carolina Prep Football Media Poll, the Lakelands was represented by Greenwood, Saluda and Abbeville. After the first week of playing, all three teams remained in their respective top-10, but all are in different spots than a week ago.

In 2A, Abbeville was the No. 2 team in the state, but after taking down McCormick convincingly, the Panthers have reclaimed their spot atop the 2A rankings. 

Contact sports writer Cody Estremera at 864-943-2530.

Tags