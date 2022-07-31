What a whirlwind recruiting weekend for Shane Beamer and USC. The Gamecocks landed four commitments and suffered a decommitment from Friday afternoon through Sunday afternoon.
In the process, they picked up two of the top players in South Carolina, pushed their 2023 commitment class to 15 members and added a second member to their 2024 commitment class.
It was a marquee recruiting victory in the Upstate for Beamer Sunday afternoon. OT Markee Anderson (6-5 280) of Dorman announced a commitment to the Gamecocks at his church in front of family, friends, teammates and the media by selecting a bottle of syrup sporting a Gamecock logo and pouring some over a batch of pancakes.
Anderson chose USC from a short list that also included Clemson, LSU and North Carolina. He made official visits to all four in June. But USC got most of his attention during the recruiting process. Anderson made eight visits to see the Gamecocks including games, junior days, unofficial visits, spring practice visits, camps and his official visit. Each visit just made him feel more at home than the next.
“Coach Beamer is a great coach. The relationship we’re building is phenomenal,” Anderson told the gathering after his announcement. “Wednesday was the day I decided. I let coach Beamer know on Thursday. They just showed me the most love and respect and they’ll take good care of me and my family. I love it down there. The family environment.”
Anderson spent a lot of time talking with offensive line coach Greg Adkins over the months, so he has a good understanding of what the plan is for him.
“They love how physical I am, my height and my speed,” he said Sunday. And earlier this month, Anderson talked more about what the Gamecocks expect from him. “They see me as a tackle when I’m down there, or possibly inside as an interior person as far as football wise. I’d say (the relationship) is great honestly. I think there is a lot of respect there. I respect him as a coach, and I think he does respect me as a player.”
Earlier Sunday, OT Jatavius Shivers (6-7 270) of Villa Rica, GA, announced his plans to join the Gamecock program. Shivers also had Florida State, Georgia Tech, Vanderbilt and Ole Miss on his short list.
He was once a Vanderbilt commitment. Auburn offered him this weekend while he was in for a visit, and he’s also picked up recent offers from Michigan and USF.
Shivers has not made his official visit to USC yet but has made multiple unofficial visits. That included a spring practice where he got to watch offensive line coach Greg Adkins work with his players.
“He’s a very good coach,” Shivers said after that visit. “He takes his time with every single lineman. He takes the time to teach them and isn’t always just yelling. He’s a very intense coach but he takes his time and teaches the players. They say that I’m athletic and for my size I can move really well. Wingspan of 81 (inches).”
Sumter DE Monteque Rhames (6-6 240) has been a Gamecock in high school, and he’ll continue as a Gamecock in college as he announced a commitment to USC Saturday night.
Rhames was a frequent visitor to the football facilities this spring and summer. The Gamecocks were one of his early favorites and their continued strong pursuit led to his conclusion that playing for Shane Beamer and defensive ends coach Sterling Lucas was the move.
“They said I can be one of the best players to come out of USC,” Rhames said earlier this year. “He (Lucas) has been on me since he got here, since his first day. He told me I would fit in good. He said he can’t wait to work with me. He likes the way I play, and he can get me right and ready for the next level.”
Rhames also had on his short list. Virginia Tech, NC State, Georgia, Michigan, UCF, Florida State and Coastal Carolina. He made several other unofficial visits besides to USC including stops at Clemson, NC State, North Carolina and Alabama. Rhames was a destructive force on one of the state’s top defenses last season. He totaled 70 tackles with 21 tackles for loss and 7 sacks.