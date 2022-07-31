What a whirlwind recruiting weekend for Shane Beamer and USC. The Gamecocks landed four commitments and suffered a decommitment from Friday afternoon through Sunday afternoon.

In the process, they picked up two of the top players in South Carolina, pushed their 2023 commitment class to 15 members and added a second member to their 2024 commitment class.

Phil Kornblut covers college baseball, basketball and football recruiting around South Carolina.

