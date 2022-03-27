New USC men’s basketball coach Lamont Paris will make his first in-person visit with 6-10 GG Jackson of Ridge View today.
Lou Bezjak of The State first reported the meeting, and Jackson’s father Greg confirmed the plans Friday afternoon. The visit is being handled through Ridge View’s outgoing coach Yerrick Stoneman.
The Jackson family was very close with former USC head coach Frank Martin and assistant Chuck Martin. They had recruited GG for years and had put the Gamecocks in strong position to land the player most say is the best in the nation for the 2023 class.
Talking publicly for the first time about the coaching change, Greg Jackson said he was stunned over the news of Martin’s dismissal.
“It just kind of caught everybody off guard,” Jackson said. “I thought things were heading in the right direction as far as the program, had a lot coming back, and I thought they had the momentum going good for the next upcoming year. It was kind of a shock.”
Jackson said he and his wife had their first conversation over the phone with Paris Wednesday night. GG has not yet talked to the coach. As for further consideration of the Gamecocks, Jackson said that’s still to be determined.
“We are still talking about. I think it just came up for discussion Wednesday night with us as a family. We’re still tossing it around right now,” Jackson said. “We’re definitely going to listen to him (Paris) and see what he has to say. His vision for the program, I think it’s worth listening to. I don’t know anything about his program (at UTC). I was going to take some time out to look at some stuff that he’s done.”
Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl was in to see GG Wednesday.
“That was a pretty good visit,” Jackson said. “We haven’t decided on anything yet (on an Auburn visit).”
Jackson said the other schools on the short list…. Duke, North Carolina and Georgetown…remain in contact, and the prospect of going to the G League is still there. The decision on reclassifying to the 2022 class remains up in the air as well.
“We are tossing that around now and trying to decide what will best with what he’s comfortable with,” Jackson said. “At the end of the day, we want him to be comfortable and we want him to be happy. We’re just trying to leave him alone and make sure he gets it right and don’t have to do like a lot of kids, change the mind and go into the Transfer Portal. You can take your time and do it right the first time.”
USC transfer guard Erik Stevenson made an official visit to West Virginia over the weekend.
Clemson’s unwritten policy of going slow with offers came into play with highly regarded RB Jeremiah Cobb (5-11 186) of Montgomery, AL. Cobb is a teammate of Clemson 2022 signees SAF Kylon Griffin and LB TJ Dudley and he visited Clemson earlier this month with the idea of leaving with an offer. That didn’t happen, but that doesn’t mean it won’t happen in the future.
“I hung out with Coach (CJ) Spiller the most. He really told me that they love my film and that I’m a great person on and off the field,” Cobb said. “He told me to keep doing what I’m doing. He told me he wanted to build a relationship with me before he offers me. I got to sit in the meeting rooms with all of the coaches. I got to meet every coach and talk to them. I also go to watch the practice and see how the coaches work. Just seeing the coaches work together really stood out.”
Cobb also left Clemson with a good feeling for the culture that’s been developed there over the years.
“I loved the atmosphere when I came,” Cobb said. “All of the coaches were really happy, and they were happy to see me. I like how the coaches work together and stuff like that.”
Cobb had a huge junior season with 2163 yards and 30 touchdowns. He also had 561 receiving yards. Despite the lack of a Clemson offer, he has no shortage of suitors. He is sitting on 31 offers including USC, Auburn, Louisville, LSU, North Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Florida State, Michigan, Nebraska, Michigan State, Penn State, Oregon and Oklahoma State.
“It has definitely started to pick up,” Cobb said. “I guess you could say that it’s kind of overwhelming, at least at first it was. I’ve kind of gotten used to it and I’m enjoying it.”
Cobb this month also has visited Tennessee and Auburn. He visited North Carolina and Florida State in January. He plans to see Georgia April 8th and is also going to visit UCF. Cobb has been to Auburn twice and the Tigers appear to have a strong position with him at the moment.
Transfer WR Corey Rucker made an official visit to USC last week and left with a high impression of the Gamecocks, though he did not commit, at least not publicly. However, there are three other pieces of news that will affect Rucker’s decision. First, he’s eliminated home-state Ole Miss from consideration due to a lack of communication with the coaches. Second, he has added an official visit to Virginia Tech for April 8th. And third, and most importantly from the Gamecocks’ standpoint, he has added a return visit to Columbia for the spring game April 16th so that he can show his mother the place. His father and sister were with him on this trip that ended with a stop by Dawn Staley’s house on the way to the airport. “From Monday until I landed in Atlanta today (Wednesday), there was never a dull moment at all,” Rucker said. “I absolutely loved every single part of that visit. D. (Derrick) Moore, the player development guy, he rocked my world with his presentation, but on the way to the airport, I got to go by Dawn Staley’s house and meet her. That was the staple of my whole visit.” Another important part of the visit for Rucker was the conversations he had with Shane Beamer and receivers coach Justin Stepp. They laid out for him what they have in the receivers room and what they would need from him. “Definitely come in and be a guy they can move around from spot to spot, be flexible to play multiple positions,” Rucker said. “Of course, they can’t just tell a guy he’s going to be a starter, he’s definitely got to come in and earn that, but just come and be able to move around and take the receiver room to another level.” Rucker got the full dose of exposure to the Beamer Culture at USC where the phrase “welcome home” has taken on a literal meaning with recruits. “Coach Beamer’s whole thing is about being a family and being a player’s coach,” Rucker said. “He told me when he first came in, he asked the players what they wanted to see changed, and he made those changes. It was one of those things where he put his players’ ideas first and gave them what they wanted. I think that’s really rare at a lot of places because most coaches think they’ve been doing it long enough and they know what they need or what the program needs. For him to take the players’ input and actually implement it into the program, that was really big for me and I really liked that. I appreciate it because there’s a lot of times players don’t get to speak out how they feel about situations, or really get what the players should have. For him to do that was major.” Tuesday was a big day for Rucker because he got the chance to watch offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield run his offense and watch new quarterback Spencer Rattler do his thing. “It was insane,” Rucker said. “That was my first-time seeing Spencer Rattler in person, and the kid can spin it. I’m missing words right now trying to describe how well he threw the ball. It was really exciting to see him throw the ball around. Just to watch the offense, I’m pretty sure coach said the offense had to get like 16 explosive plays. I kid you not, the offense was hitting on all cylinders Tuesday, and it was really competitive, a super-high energy practice. Coach Satt has it figured out on the offensive side of things that I think it’s going to work really well with #7 (Rattler) at quarterback. Especially if he has some good wideouts who can get open, and he can throw the ball to.” Rucker is going to continue with his recruitment for a little while longer. Thursday he went to Utah State for an official visit. His former coach at Arkansas State, Blake Anderson, is the head coach of the Aggies. “I have multiple coaches on that staff that I was a part of, and a quarterback on that team that I played with,” Rucker said. “I would say that’s a really strong connection. But I would say one of the downfalls to that, Utah is so far away. And man, it’s cold out there. I’m from Mississippi. I don’t like the cold. But just having that connection with that many people could be huge for me, but at the same time there’s so many other factors that play into it, I can’t just rely solely on that.” Rucker also has visited Texas State where there’s another strong connection. His former quarterback at Arkansas State, and very close friend, Layne Hatcher, is now the quarterback at Texas State. “Me and Layne Hatcher were super tight,” he said. “He would call me at like 11:30 PM and tell me to come to the indoor and throw routes with him. That’s why we had so much chemistry the way we did, just because of all the late nights we spent together. That’s my dog. Love him like a brother. But I’d say Texas State, honestly, I don’t know if I see myself staying inside the Sun Belt (Conference) just because I have opportunities to play in the best conference in the country, and I feel like it’s hard to pass that up. At the same time, it’s still a valid option just because I know I would go play with a quarterback that I got a lot of chemistry with.” Rucker also has visited Auburn and Ole Miss. He has no direct connections to the Tigers, and of course, Ole Miss is the local school. But he has not gotten that favored son treatment from head coach Lane Kiffin and receivers coach Derrick Nix since his visit, and he’s moved on from the Rebels. “This has been my favorite thing to talk about, the Ole Miss conversation,” Rucker said. “Everybody is thinking that Ruck’s going to go to Ole Miss because it’s in the home state. When coaches asked me what I was looking for after I entered the Portal, my number one thing was relationships. Ole Miss offered me, I’m pretty sure it was, I entered the Portal on a Tuesday and they offered me on that Wednesday. I went to Ole Miss (for a visit) because they were only like an hour and a half from Jonesboro. I met Coach Nix and Coach Kiffin and talked to them. That was the last time I heard from Coach Kiffin, and I think Coach Nix has probably texted me once since I left there. There was no communication, so I didn’t even build any relationships with any of them. So, Ole Miss was kind of off the table quick for me.” The return visit to USC for the spring game will also be key as Rucker wants to give his mother the chance to experience what he experienced this week. “I’m getting her to the spring game so she can see it,” Rucker said. “I hate she had to miss it (official visit) because she couldn’t take off work. I hate she had to miss that experience. I definitely want her to see that place, so I’ll take her back. I was going to make a decision in early May, but I see a decision coming a bit sooner than that.” Rucker was a Freshman All-American last season at Arkansas State. In two seasons there he caught 75 passes for 1279 yards and 14 touchdowns.
OT Olaus Alinen of Finland and Connecticut came down south to check out four schools…Clemson, Georgia, USC and Alabama. The visits began in Pickens County, moved across the state line to Athens, continued back into South Carolina in Columbia, and wrapped up over the weekend in Tuscaloosa. The Tigers offered Alinen on his visit. He previously held offers from the Bulldogs, Gamecocks and Crimson Tide. “It was a good time there,” Alinen said of his Clemson stop. “I got to see the whole package. They had a scrimmage that day and I got to be in the meetings. I checked out the campus and the facilities. It’s an impressive program and really impressive facilities. Lot of effort being put into the football program. But the thing that stood out the most was the way they do things. They recruit a build different than everybody else. They are more selective. They’ve only offered like seventy-something kids in the whole class. They are looking for not only the best football players, but guys that fit their program character-wise.” The visit gave Alinen the chance to meet Clemson’s new offensive line coach Thomas Austin for the first time and allowed them to continue building a relationship. “Enjoyed spending some time with him and getting to know him better,” Alinen said. “I kind of saw how he coaches, how he teaches some of the techniques, and what he’s looking for at Clemson.” The visit with the Gamecocks Monday came on a day off from spring practice, so he didn’t get the chance to see the team in action. But he spent plenty of time with head coach Shane Beamer and offensive line coach Greg Adkins. “They were really welcoming and put a lot of effort into that day,” Alinen. “I got to see the facilities. I got to see the business school and meet some professors and see the dorms. It was a really good experience. That place is going in the right direction with good people.” Alinen said from his conversations with Beamer he got a clear picture of how he would be treated as a Gamecock. “They are going to be good for you, they want you to succeed and the program to succeed,” Alinen said. “I think they are willing to do and get the right things for the program to be in a good spot in a couple of years.” Alinen also has visited Southern Cal and Ohio State. He also has offers from Kansas, Rutgers, Cincinnati, LSU, Auburn, Florida State and Missouri.
New USC tight ends coach Jody Wright continues to identify new recruiting targets for his position. His most recent offer went out to Jayvontay Conner (6-4 235), formerly of Opelika, AL but now living in Kernersville, NC. Miami also offered Conner last week. He recently named a top 12 of NC State, Florida State, Mississippi State, UCF, West Virginia, Oklahoma State, Virginia Tech, Louisville, Pitt, Missouri, Vanderbilt and Cincinnati. With the offer, the Gamecocks also will factor in his recruiting. “I feel real good about it,” Conner said. “Real interested in them. Real close to home. I feel real good about it. I haven’t been there yet for anything I will get out there for a visit real soon. My high school head coach has a lot of connections, and he knows them and is real cool with them. I’ve been talking with them for a little minute.” Conner said he can play attached or unattached as a tight end, and his overall athletic skills at the position are what the recruiters really like. “They like the fact I have good footwork and I can jump. Stuff like that in that area,” Conner said. “I can run routes real good and I’m not afraid to block.” Conner has not yet visited USC, but he plans to get in for a spring practice in April. But he’s done some research on the program and sees things to like. “I feel real good about a lot of stuff. I really like the offer from them,” Conner said. “I like the way they do a lot of things, how they use their tight ends and how they run their offense. I like the background knowledge of the school. Got a pretty school. I’ve seen a couple of their videos from games, and they have real good crowds. It’s real loud when they play.” Kernersville is near Winston-Salem, so it’s about a three-hour ride from Columbia. Conner sees that as a positive factor for USC. “My family will be able to come to the games. They are real close so it wouldn’t be a problem for my family to come for games,” Conner said. “It wouldn’t be hard for me to come home if I had to. They are definitely up there. I’m real interested.” Conner has visited Duke, NC State and Virginia Tech and will go to West Virginia March 29th. He also wants to visit Auburn and Alabama.
Camden DT Xzavier McLeod has been a frequent visitor to USC, and each visit seems better than the previous one. He was back recently to watch some spring practice and visit with head coach Shane Beamer and defensive line coach Jimmy Lindsey. “Me and my dad and my girlfriend, we just discussed (with Beamer) that when I come over there, I’m always welcomed home,” McLeod said. “Really good comfort level. They’re the home school and you’re always going to have your home school as a comfortable place. And I know the coaches well, like the back of my hand. We’re definitely very close. He (Beamer) said he’s going to recruit me hard until I commit to them or commit somewhere else. We chopped it up on how practice went, and we just kept talking.” Practice gave McLeod a chance to watch the defensive front do their work with Lindsey barking instructions. “I was glad to get to visit South Carolina again,” McLeod said. “I was watching Coach Lindsey teach his defensive linemen different drills. Most of the drills that he does we do in practice, so I’m real familiar with what they are doing.” McLeod has USC in a high place in his recruiting, but a final decision on a commitment is still months away. “I don’t know when I’m going to finalize things,” McLeod said. “I’m going to drop a top ten this summer. After that, I’m going to get close to committing somewhere around the early signing period in December.” One team the Gamecocks don’t have to worry about in this recruiting battle is Clemson as McLeod said he has no contact with the Tigers. But he is planning to visit Ohio State during his spring break in April. This past weekend he saw Auburn, Alabama and LSU. He also plans to visit Florida, and he will return to USC for the spring game April 16th.
USC coach Shane Beamer last week tweeted out a pair of commitment alerts. Through the weekend, no one has gone public with a commitment to the Gamecocks related to those tweets.
USC target RB Treyaun Webb of Jacksonville Friday named a top five of the Gamecocks, Florida, Baylor, Tennessee and Penn State. Webb visited USC earlier in the month and has set an official visit with the Gamecocks for June 24th. He will visit Baylor, Penn State and Tennessee the first three weekends in June. He will also take an official to Florida, but the date has not been set. He is going to Florida unofficially this coming weekend. He will make his decision after he takes his officials.
Clemson the top 11 with SAF Dakaari Nelson (6-3 203) of Selma, AL. The others are Tennessee, Penn State, UCF, Auburn, Arkansas, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Oregon, Oklahoma and Florida State.
USC and Clemson made the top 12 with DE Victor Burley of Warner Robins, GA. The others are Oregon, Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Ohio State, Texas A&M, Michigan State, Florida State, Tennessee and Oklahoma
USC and Clemson made the top 12 with DT Jordan Hall of Jacksonville. He visited Florida over the weekend. The Gators are on the list along with Michigan State, Alabama, Ohio State, Miami, Oregon, Southern Cal, Georgia, Florida State and Michigan.
LB Tony Rojas plans to visit Clemson April 6th and USC April 7th. He’s going to Tennessee April 5th.
USC target LB Bobby Washington of Miami committed to Miami.
TE Mac Markway of St. Louis, who had a USC offer and is the cousin of former Gamecocks tight end Kyle Markway, committed to LSU.
LB Troy Ford Jr. of Savannah, who had an early offer from USC, committed to UCF.Latest offers by USC: DT Connor Knight (6-3 275) of Trussville, AL; 2024 DB/WR Jalyn Crawford (6-2 183) of Lilburn, GA; 2025 LB Gavin Nix of IMG Academy;
New offers for some USC targets: WR Corey Rucker by Indiana; OL DJ Chester by West Virginia; TE Reid Mikeska by Florida; DE Zavion Hardy by Auburn; OT Oluwatosin Babalade by Louisville; DT Jordan Hall by Alabama; DE TJ Searcy by North Carolina; LB Pup Howard by Penn State; 2024 TE Jack Larsen by Alabama; 2024 QB Jadyn Davis by Texas.
New offers for some Clemson targets: TE Reid Mikeska by Florida; SAF Bryce Thornton by Michigan; SAF Robert Billings by Michigan; CB Braeden Marshall by North Carolina; DE TJ Searcy by North Carolina; LB Pup Howard by Penn State; 2024 QB Jadyn Davis by Texas.
Some Saturday visits to USC:
LB Grant Godfrey of Suwanee GA. His brother is a Clemson basketball recruit.
LB Pup Howard of Jacksonville
RB Logan Coldren of Hillcrest
SAF E’sean Arnold of Covington, GA
Chapin OT Chase Sweigart. He has a PWO offer from USC.
CB RJ Johnson and OT DJ Chester of McDonough, GA
2024 OT Kam Pringle of Woodland visited USC last week for a practice. He was offered by Ohio State Friday while there for a visit. He also was offered by Michigan State. He will visit Alabama April 2nd.
Also in to visit USC last week were 2024 OT Blake Franks of Greenville, 2024 DB Zion Mills of Greenville, 2024 WR Mazeo Bennett of Greenville, ATH Jacorey Martin of Southside Christian and 2025 DB Christian Henderson of Southside Christian. .
Oceanside Collegiate OT Monroe Freeling, a Clemson and USC target, visited Miami over the weekend.
Weekend visit plans for some USC targets:
SAF Caleb Woodson to Louisville
TE Jayvontay Conner to Virginia Tech
SAF Winston Berglund to Vanderbilt
DE Kelby Collins to Alabama
DT Stephiylan Green to Alabama
Weekend visit plans for some Clemson targets:
CB Branden Strozier to Tennessee
DE Kelby Collins to Alabama
DE Desmond Umeozulu to North Carolina.
DE Kelcric Faulk to Alabama
DT Stephiylan Green to Alabama
Wren CB Travon West was offered by Appalachian State.
Beaufort DT Eamon Smalls was offered by West Virginia.
Lakewood SAF Brandon Cisse was offered by Wofford and Bowling Green.
Northwestern WR Elijah Caldwell was offered by Utah.
Sumter ATH Zyeir Gamble was offered by Elon.
Daniel WR/CB Misun Kelley was offered by Tulane.
Dutch Fork RB Jarvin Green was offered by Gardner-Webb.
Beaufort DT Eamon Smalls was offered by West Virginia.