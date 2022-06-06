The sounds of “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” and the baseball hitting the glove were once again heard at Stephen B. Dolny Stadium.
Although fans didn’t see Lander play on its home field, Greenwood still had the chance to see playoff baseball in May.
Some familiar schools made their way to the Emerald City this summer, including LSU, East Carolina, Penn State and 2022 NCBA Division I national champion Florida State. Eight teams from across the country descended on our city and, astonishingly, on their own dime.
Club sports and their athletes are the embodiment of how sports should be played.
With the start of the NIL era in college sports, fans are divided on whether it is a good or bad thing for athletes.
It’s the opposite for club sports. The players pay about $1,000 to play the game they love. There are no athletic scholarships, no brand deals and no charter flights for these teams.
Cal Poly, from San Luis Obispo, California, traveled more than 22 hours to get to Greenwood, needing two flights to get to Atlanta before driving in vans the rest of the way.
East Carolina came in a decked-out bus, making the six-hour trip in style. But the bus wasn’t guaranteed. It took club President Josh Jacobs hours of SGA meetings to ensure the team coul borrow the bus for the trip.
Yet, despite all of the obstacles, fundraising and travel, the teams made it here and thoroughly entertained fans during their 10-day visit.
South Carolinians saw great baseball and witnessed the rebirth of the old slogan “for the love of the game.” It was a great tournament, and we’ll be eagerly awaiting its return next year.
