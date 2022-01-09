USC hosted a handful of transfer candidates over the weekend and the first to go public with a commitment was DE Terrell Dawkins (6-4 235) from NC State.
Dawkins is a native of Concord, NC. He began his career at State in 2019 by playing in the maximum four games before being redshirted. He led all ACC freshman in 2020 with 4.5 sacks and had 36 tackles.
He was named the team’s top rookie. Dawkins had off-season surgery that kept him out of drills last spring, summer and in the fall. He didn’t rejoin the team until the fourth game of the season. and recorded just 6 tackles with no sacks. He finished his career in Raleigh with 42 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss and 5 sacks.
Dawkins said his decision to move on from the Wolfpack was largely based on a lack of comfort in their defensive scheme.
“The system (at NC State) is a three-down front, and that’s not something I’m supposed to play,” Dawkins said. “In 2020, I had a solid year for my first year playing. I did pretty good, but overall, that’s not a system I was happy playing in. In talking to the coaches at State, we both understood that I needed to be in a different program so I can really flourish and let my talents flourish. I had great conversations with all my coaches at State. They trust and believe that wherever I go would be great. I just took the jump.”
At first, Dawkins looked hard at Florida State and he took a visit to Tallahassee earlier in the week. Then, the Gamecocks expressed interest and that started the wheels turning that led to a visit this weekend and his decision to join Shane Beamer’s program.
“South Carolina has always been one of those schools that I wanted to play at,” Dawkins said. “I didn’t pay too much attention to them during the season because I had to worry about my own season. As soon as the GA hit me up, he used to work at State, he said the coaches had interest in me and wanted me to come down. The coaches started calling me and telling me they want me there, so they immediately became one of the top schools for me.
“They went 7-6, not the best record in the world, but I saw that it was coach Beamer’s first year there. 7-6 for a first-year head coach is phenomenal. I just know he’s building the system and the program in the right way, and that’s something I can easily trust. As soon as I got that call from them saying they had interest, they immediately became one of the top schools I was considering.”
Beamer is building the culture in his program around love for one another and trust. Dawkins said he felt plenty of that on his visit.
“The main thing for me was the relationships and the environment with the football program,” Dawkins said. “Talking to Coach White and Coach Beamer, I felt genuine love from them. I felt they really wanted me. With this being my second go-around in the recruiting process, I’d already been through it when I was like 16 or 17 and going through all the smoke and mirrors, they were just real with me. I just felt the real love and need that they had in me. And I felt like they really trusted and believed I can make a difference in the program. That was just something I really was looking for during this whole recruiting process.”
The Gamecocks are losing two veteran defensive ends in JJ Enagbare at the Buck and Aaron Sterling on the opposite side. Quality backups due return in the form of Jordan Burch, Jordan Strachan and others. Still, Dawkins sees a need for a player like him in the Gamecocks’ defensive front.
“They see me as having an immediate impact,” Dawkins said. “I will get to compete for the number one spot. They see me being that Buck position that they play in that four- down. They know I can be really great and I’m a great fit for that position.”
USC currently does not have a coach for Dawkins’ position. Mike Peterson left earlier in the week for Florida. Beamer is looking for a suitable replacement, and Dawkins said that’s no longer an issue for him.
“At first it did concern me, but just talking to them and seeing how they really felt about me, and Coach White always talking to me and saying he trusts me and thinks I’m going to be a great fit for this program, it just made it easy that I know they are going to bring in the right guy,” Dawkins said. “Whoever it’s going to be, I just know it’s going to be a person that’s going to help me as a man and make me a better football player. That’s something I’m not even stressing about anymore.”
Dawkins still has some transfer paperwork to complete, and he hopes to be able to start classes at USC by the end of the week or next Monday. He definitely plans to be on campus for all of the off-season workouts and spring practice. He will have three years of eligibility with the Gamecocks, and he gives them a total of 27 spots in their 2022 class including signees, commitments and transfers that count in the class.
Beamer put out another commitment alert tweet on Saturday, but that player has not yet gone public.
Transfer SAF Devonni Reed arrived in Columbia Thursday afternoon for his official visit, and two other targets came on Friday as first reported by Hale McGranahan of TheBigSpur. Those were RB Christian Beal-Smith (5-9 190) of Wake Forest and WR Antwane Wells (6-1 204) of James Madison.
Reed (6-0 175) is transferring from Central Michigan. He’s a Detroit native. In 43 games Reed had 287 tackles with 3 interceptions and 14 pass deflections. He also has offers from Coastal Carolina, Mississippi State, Missouri State, Louisville, Tennessee State, Texas and Colorado.
Smith entered the Portal on January 3rd as a grad transfer after concluding his Wake Forest career with 1871 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns. Tennessee and NC State are two others to get involved with the native of Winston-Salem.
Wells is a native of Richmond who entered the Portal on January 5th. He was one of the best receivers in the FCS this season as a redshirt freshman. He earned second team All-American honors after catching 83 passes for 1250 yards and 15 touchdowns. In his two seasons with the Dukes, Wells had 116 catches for 1853 yards and 21 touchdowns. Since announcing his transfer, Wells has picked up offers from Louisville, Auburn, North Carolina, UNLV, Coastal Carolina, ODU, Buffalo, ECU, Virginia Tech, Mississippi State and Miami.
RB Dante Miller (5-9 185) is a transfer from Columbia University and plans to visit USC unofficially this weekend per the Rivals transfer Twitter account. He’s a native of Rockingham. He was first team All-Ivy League this season rushing for 814 yards and 4 touchdowns. He rushed for 1281 yards and 6 touchdowns in his career. He has picked up offers from Sacramento State, Albany and Samford.
Auburn’s top receiver, Kobe Hudson, is transferring, and USC could become involved. Hudson had 44 catches for 580 yards and 4 TDs this season.
USC target WR Jacob Cowing, a transfer from UTEP, committed to Arizona.
USC was one of the schools in heavily on DE Mason Thomas (6-3 225) of Fort Lauderdale last year, and in fact had him in for an official visit in June. But despite the best efforts of head coach Shane Beamer, defensive coordinator Clayton White and then position coach Mike Peterson, Thomas opted to commit to Iowa State in July. However, he did not sign last month, and the Gamecocks have not given up the fight to sign him next month. “I’m still kind of open but I’m taking all my visits, but I’m still committed to Iowa State,” Thomas said. “They (USC) do daily checkups. They want me as that edge rusher. They are just making sure they stay in it till the end.” Thomas visited USC unofficially with some teammates in the middle of June, then returned ten days later for his official visit. With a first-year head coach and new staff, Thomas was a little unsure of the Gamecocks at that point. After watching them this season, he’s a little more certain about them. “I feel OK about them,” Thomas said. “I went up there on a visit. I’ve been there twice. I especially wanted to see their first season under coach Beamer. That really opened my eyes to South Carolina.” Thomas is scheduled for an official visit to Oklahoma January 14th, and he’s looking at LSU or Miami for another official visit this month. He’s also taken one to Iowa State. He said he will take his final decision to within a few days of the February National Signing Day, if not to the day itself on February 2nd. This season Thomas said he was in on 62 tackles with 12 sacks and 18.5 tackles for loss.
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney has a long history with the Turner Family of Vestavia Hills, AL. The father, the late Kevin Turner, was a teammate of Swinney’s at Alabama. The oldest son, Nolan, just finished his career with the Tigers as a standout safety. And now Swinney is eying the next Turner in line, WR Cole Turner (6-2 180). Swinney offered Turner Friday as he seeks to add another receiver to the 2022 class. “I have been talking to Coach Swinney a little bit for a few weeks, and every now and then and he has been telling me that he wanted me and was very interested in me,” Turner said. “He told he was really interested in me and to be patient and to see how it plays out. (Wide receivers) Coach (Tyler) Grisham gave me the call and told me I had the offer, and I was extremely excited.” Turner is not an on-the-major-prospect-radar prospect. His only other offer is from Buffalo. But he’s athletic and fast, reportedly 4.42 in the forty. Grisham paid a visit to Turner at his school last month and the two have been in regular contact since then. “We are definitely starting to build our relationship and I am getting to know him and him me,” Turner said. “He is a great guy and he’s awesome. He kind of told me he sees me playing anywhere on the field. Playing at multiple different places. He can move me around a little bit. I am more of a speed receiver and a deep threat. I can do anything and be whatever they need to be.” And of course, Turner does not need an introduction to the Clemson program. He’s seen it up close and personal over the last few years. “It’s a great place and its definitely where I could see myself going,” Turner said. “It’s a place I would love to go and I definitely have a decision to make. The big thing for me is that it is a place that feels like home and Clemson has that feel to it.” During the 2021 season, Turner had 42 catches for 581 yards and seven receiving touchdowns. He also recorded a punt return for a touchdown, a kickoff return for a touchdown, and had two passing touchdowns (on double passes). Turner plans to notify the coaches about his plans a few days before National Signing Day February 2nd, but he won’t reveal his plans publicly until he signs on that Wednesday.
Clemson offered RB Andrew Paul of Dallas. The Tigers had been waiting on RB Trevor Etienne of Jennings, LA who ended up committing to Florida Saturday. Paul took an official visit to Colorado last month and is scheduled to visit Clemson January 21st. Washington, Notre Dame, Michigan and TCU also have offered recently and are in the mix.
Clemson offered 2022 SAF Kylon Griffin (6-1 180) of Montgomery, AL. He has set an official visit with the Tigers for January 21st, the same weekend his teammate LB TJ Dudley is scheduled for an official visit. Griffin was committed to Mississippi State but decommitted in December and did not sign early. He also has offers from Southern Cal, Boston College, Tennessee, Coastal Carolina, Southern Miss, Nebraska, UCF and several other Group of Five programs. He also is set for an official visit to Nebraska January 28th. The Tigers, Cornhuskers and Southern Cal are his top three.
Clemson offered 2023 DT Keith Sampson (6-3 285) of New Bern, NC, 2023 LB Rico Walker (6-3 233) of Hickory, NC and 2023 DE Jaquavious Russaw (6-2 230) of Troy, AL.
Clemson offered 2023 DL Darron Reed (6-5 260) of Columbus, GA. He also has offers from Miami, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Georgia, Alabama State, LSU, North Carolina, Auburn, Southern Cal, UCF and Michigan State.
USC transfer target LB West Weeks took an official visit to Southern Cal last week. Weeks was offered by the Gamecocks last week after a strong freshman season at Virginia. USC also recruited him in high school out of Watkinsville, GA where he played for Travis Noland, father of former USC quarterback Zeb Noland. USC also just offered his younger brother. Weeks also picked up offers from LSU and Southern Cal. As a freshman this season, Weeks had 31 tackles with 1 sack and 5 pass deflections.
Calhoun County ATH RJ Brunson said he most likely will accept a PWO offer from USC made to him last week by secondary coach Torrian Gray. Brunson said Gray likes him as a CB. He will visit USC on January 29th. Brunson said he’s a 4.5 student and will earn a good bit of academic scholarship money to defray his costs the first year. Brunson also is a standout basketball player for Zam Frederick and also plays baseball for the Saints. He played in the Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl and made 4 tackles at safety.
Coastal Carolina DB Shi’heem Watkins, who prepped at Blythewood, has entered the transfer portal after finishing the 2021 season with 32 tackles and 2 pass deflections.
Former Clemson DT Darnell Jefferies was offered by Minnesota.
Former Clemson QB Taisun Phommachanh planned to visit Indiana last week according to Kevin Brockway of CNHI Sports Indiana.
Former Clemson commitment LB Jaren Kanak of Hays, KS publicly committed to Oklahoma.
Furman added DL Xavier Stephens (6-3 260) , a 6-foot-3, 260-pound defensive lineman from Lehigh. He will have three years of eligibility remaining. Stephens earned playing time in 8 games and tallied 16 tackles as a true freshman for Lehigh this past season.
2023 OT Monroe Freeling (6-6 275) of Oceanside Collegiate has emerged as one of the top prospects in the country for the next recruiting campaign. Already his offer list includes the likes of Clemson, USC, North Carolina, Arkansas, Georgia, Duke, Kentucky, Arizona State, Auburn and Virginia. Eventually, he’ll have his pick of practically every major program in the country. Freeling and his family are from Bend, OR and moved to South Carolina about six years ago. He has familiarized himself with the Tigers and Gamecocks. He camped at Clemson last summer and went to one game at each place last season. That being the case, he wants to spend time this month checking out programs farther from home. He will visit Miami January 22nd. “I think now that college football has been flipped, and coaches are in different places now, it kind of feels that it’s restarted in a way,” Freeling said. “I’m looking forward to engaging it in it more. I’ve been waiting for all these coaches to settle down and decide where they want to be for the next couple of years. Now that the majority of it is over with, I’m looking to get out there.” As for the two in-state programs, Clemson, with its consistency at the head coaching position, has a little bit more of a comfortable feeling for Freeling at this point. “I’ve grown more of a relationship with Clemson since South Carolina went over with the coaching changes,” Freeling said. “I’ve been in touch with both of them. I’m so close to them, I could easily get up to one of their practices in the spring. I think the other schools deserve a shot, especially since they are so far away. I don’t know a lot about the other program out there, and I know a lot about South Carolina and Clemson right now.” Clemson is going through a change with their offensive line coach Thomas Austin replacing the retiring Robbie Caldwell. “I loved Coach Caldwell, but I think Coach Austin is a younger spirit and I think he’s going to do a great job,” Freeling said. “I’m excited to see where it goes and excited to develop a relationship with him. During the middle of the season, I got on a Facetime with Coach Swinney, and he was telling me the last time they lost two games beginning of a season, they ended up going 10-3. He told me that mid-season and what do you know, they ended up 10-3. I think that said a lot about how they commit to the process. They committed to the process and ended up exactly where they wanted to be despite all their injuries and setbacks.” Freeling also came away impressed with the 7-6 season by USC when predictions for Shane Beamer’s first team were as low as three wins. “I think their first year under Beamer was impressive,” Freeling said. “I think they look bright for the future and have turned around the program, especially after beating North Carolina. They put on against North Carolina, I was surprised. I’ve been talking with (OL) Coach (Greg) Adkins a little bit and the running backs coach, Coach (Montario) Hardesty.” Freeling said Notre Dame remains a player for him, and he wants to make a visit back to the West Coast to see some of those schools. “I’m still keeping it open because I feel like Covid set me back, and with all of these coaching changes, that’s also set me back,” Freeling said. “I’m trying to get into it though because time is coming up. I’m not trying to rush myself, but I’m trying to keep myself paced to where I’ll be making the decision without forcing anything.” Freeling said at this point he does not have any timetable for a decision.
2023 WR/DB Tray Tolliver of Lake City, FL plans to take an unofficial visit to USC January 15th.
USC and Clemson target 2023 RB Treyaun Webb of Jacksonville was offered by Oregon.
USC target 2023 RB Daylan Smothers of Charlotte was offered by Maryland and Coastal Carolina. Smothers plans to name his top schools on February 5th.
USC target 2023 SAF Cameron Upshaw of Perry, FL was offered by Nebraska.
USC target 2024 DT Hevin Brown-Shuler of Atlanta, formerly of Columbia, was offered by Oklahoma.