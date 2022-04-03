WR Corey Rucker (6-1 190), who is a transfer from Arkansas State, announced Saturday he will continue his career at USC.
Rucker, native of Mississippi, also considered Utah State, Ole Miss, Auburn and Texas State after entering the transfer portal following two seasons in Jonesboro. Rucker made his official visit to USC last month with his father and will return for the spring game with his mother April 16.
He was heavily pursued by Shane Beamer and receivers coach Justin Stepp and liked what they laid out for him on his visit.
“Definitely come in and be a guy they can move around from spot to spot, be flexible to play multiple positions,” Rucker said. “Of course, they can’t just tell a guy he’s going to be a starter, he’s definitely got to come in and earn that, but just come and be able to move around and take the receiver room to another level.”
While on his visit, Rucker watched practiced and zeroed in on what offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield and quarterback Spencer Rattler was working with their receivers.
“Coach Satt has it figured out on the offensive side of things that I think it’s going to work really well with #7 (Rattler) at quarterback,” Rucker said. “Especially if he has some good wideouts who can get open, and he can throw the ball to.”
Rucker also got some face time with Beamer and walked away impressed with his approach to running the program.
“Coach Beamer’s whole thing is about being a family and being a player’s coach,” Rucker said. “He told me when he first came in, he asked the players what they wanted to see changed, and he made those changes. It was one of those things where he put his players’ ideas first and gave them what they wanted.
“I think that’s really rare at a lot of places because most coaches think they’ve been doing it long enough and they know what they need or what the program needs. For him to take the players’ input and actually implement it into the program, that was really big for me and I really liked that.
“I appreciate it because there’s a lot of times players don’t get to speak out how they feel about situations, or really get what the players should have. For him to do that was major.”
Rucker is finishing up courses at Arkansas State this spring and will arrive at USC in May. He should count in the 2022 class since there is one spot available after DQ Smith was given a grayshirt. Rucker was a Freshman All-American last season at Arkansas State. In two seasons there he caught 75 passes for 1279 yards and 14 touchdowns.
Former Georgia and NFL linebacker Randall Godfrey has gone on to do great things in the business world, and two of his sons are also looking to follow in his footsteps in college sports.
RJ Godfrey is a 6-7 forward who signed with Clemson in November. And Grant Godfrey (6-3 210) is a linebacker from Suwanee, GA, who has several major offers and interest from USC and Clemson. Godfrey visited USC late last month and got his first chance to see the Gamecocks up close and meet with linebackers coach Clayton White.
“It was probably one of my best visits,” Godfrey said. “I just loved the campus, and I loved the coaches. It just felt like home. At practice, they were turning up, too. Very physical and very fun to watch.
“I talked to coach Clayton White. He had invited me up there. He wanted to check on me and take my measurements. He just loved it and said he would call me to talk about it more and see if he can get me back up there. He said I’m a very instinctual player and I know how to fill my caps. I can run from side to side and cover the field.”
Godfrey also talked some with head coach Shane Beamer who he actually had met previously when Beamer came through his school. Earlier in the month Godfrey was at Clemson for a practice where he caught up with linebackers coach Wes Goodwin.
“Clemson also was great,” Godfrey said. “I was invited by Coach Goodwin. He showed a lot of interest in me as an inside linebacker. He said he’s going to come by for the spring game and check me out and evaluate me for getting an offer.”
Clemson does have some advantage over the others by virtue of having Godfrey’s brother coming on board for basketball.
“It does,” he said. “He’s my best friend, so it does have a lot to do with it. At the end of the day, it will still be my decision.”
Godfrey also has visited Tennessee, Georgia and Ole Miss. This weekend Godfrey is going to check out Duke and Wake Forest. He will go to Florida next weekend, and he plans to visit Virginia, Georgia and Vanderbilt this month. At this point from his offers, Godfrey said his top schools would be Wake Forest, Tennessee, Duke, Ole Miss and Mississippi State. Last season Godfrey recorded 71 tackles and 7 sacks.
Phil Kornblut covers college baseball, basketball and football recruiting around South Carolina.
Big-time TE Reid Mikeska (6-6 233) of Cypress, TX named his top 12 schools last week and Clemson and USC were included in the group. The others in his top dozen are Alabama, Texas Tech, LSU, Miami, Florida, Michigan State, North Carolina, Baylor, Auburn and Tennessee. Mikeska has been making the rounds this month checking out as many of the schools he can get to. Earlier this month he got in to see both the Tigers and Gamecocks. “Clemson was incredible. I had like really high expectations. They kind of peeled them away,” Mikeska said. “Nothing bad to say about Clemson. I love the coaches. Coach (Dabo) Swinney was amazing. Top tier facilities, coaches, culture. They are going to win many more national championships. You can’t really ask for anything more than that.” Mikeska spent time with new Clemson tight ends coach Kyle Richardson and got the low-down from him on how he would fit in with what they do with their tight ends. “They want me pretty bad,” Mikeska said. “They want me to play that tight end role and I could just come in and make a difference because of the way I play. I can play H-back, split out and on the line scrimmage. They feel that fits their offense really well.” The visit to USC was 11 days after the Clemson stop, and it had the same impact on him. “Columbia was also incredible. I really like Coach (Shane) Beamer,” Mikeska said. “I think he’s on the road to take the program to the next level. I think a lot of people are sleeping on them that don’t really know what’s going on. I really like (tight ends) Coach (Jody) Wright. They also have great facilities, and they are establishing a really good culture there too. Both of those schools are very high up on my list right now.” Like his counterpart at Clemson, Wright also is in his first year on the job at USC and made sure Mikeska left there with a good idea about how he would fit into the offense. “He sees me coming in and playing really early,” Mikeska said. “It’s kind of the same thing as Clemson, they could put me all over. I could block, I could catch, I could run with the football, I could do it all. He sees me as that too. I’ve had a good relationship with Coach Wright for about two months now. I’m a big fan of him.” Mikeska was at Florida over the weekend. He has also visited Baylor, TCU, Michigan State, North Carolina, Michigan, Alabama and Auburn. He also plans to see LSU and Miami.
2024 OT Kam Pringle of Woodland (6-7 315) continues to pile up the offers. Last week alone he was hit up by Penn State, Texas A&M and NC State. Some of his other recent offers include Michigan State, Ohio State, Michigan and Coastal Carolina. Some of his other offers include USC, Florida, Duke, Arizona State, Florida State, Georgia, LSU and Virginia Tech. Pringle will visit Alabama this Saturday and likely will land an offer from Nick Saban. Pringle is being touted as the top player in the state for 2024 and one of the top players in the country. Those are labels he’s seeking. “I’m not going to lie, I feel as though I’ve earned it, I’ve worked for it,” Pringle said. “Since I was in the fourth-fifth grade, I always said I was going to be the number one player in my town, number one player in the region, number one player in the lower state, number one player in the state. Now, I’m trying to be the number one player in the country. I knew I was going to be the number one player in the state just by how much work I put in and how much I invested into my game play and the way I do things. Right now, I’m ranked as the number two offensive tackle in the country. I’m not going to be satisfied until I’m the number one player overall or the number one offensive tackle.” USC and Clemson are of course major suitors, but at a different level right now. Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer went right after Pringle with an offer, and along with offensive line coach Greg Adkins, continues to make him a priority. “Coach Beamer is pretty straight forward,” Pringle said. “He’s a real good guy, nice man. When I talk to Coach Beamer, he gets straight to the point. We’re thirty minutes away from your house. If you came here, NIL will be booming, and you can make a lot of money. Huge fan base. The South Carolina fans love you already. And not only what he can do for me, but what I can do for them. He said I can turn around a program with my game play, and that can serve a huge purpose in my life with getting me to the highest level as soon as possible.” Pringle was in to watch practice last week and had the chance to watch Adkins work his guys. “Coach Adkins has a good way of doing things,” Pringle said. “Comparing him to other college offensive line coaches, if you at the way he does things, he’s definitely doing the right thing, he has the right idea and is following the right path. He just got there not too long ago, and you’ve got to give things time to fall in place. He can’t turn it around overnight. I feel like he has the opportunity and knowledge to change around the offensive line game play at South Carolina.” Last week’s visit was one of several Pringle has made to USC, with more to come. “Every time I step on South Carolina’s campus, I enjoy the visit more and more,” Pringle said. “Every time I go up there I do less and less because they can only show you but so much. The first visit, I’m in Coach Beamer’s office and at a basketball game, to now where I just went up and watched practice and walked around the coaches’ offices. Every time I go up there, I begin to enjoy it a little more and more.” Clemson has not yet offered Pringle, though an offer from Dabo Swinney and offensive line coach Thomas Austin is in his future. Pringle was at Clemson earlier this month for a practice and further conversations with the coaches. “Clemson, they are a highly considered school in my recruitment,” he said. “They are one of the few schools who are interested but haven’t offered. I know they have the policy. I’m not going to jump on the boat and sail until they offer, until things are committable, until they do their side of the things. I went up there for my third time, so I think I’ve seen everything, all the things I ought to see. Now, it’s really just building relationships and seeing how the program flows and how it works, how they do things. Talking to coaches, going to coaches meetings, more of the business side of things.” This is Austin’s first season as Clemson’s offensive line coach though he had been working as an offensive analyst and assisting former line coach Robbie Caldwell. Thus, Pringle is no stranger to Austin. “I really appreciate Coach Austin as an offensive line coach,” Pringle said. “I feel he’s really smart and know what he’s doing. He’s been doing it for a while. He’s studied the game a lot and he’s coaching the best of the best. I feel like he can put his best foot forward to get his guys where they need to be.” Like Beamer on behalf of USC, Pringle said Swinney also is straight forward when making his pitch for him to come to Clemson. “They bring up family, and they’re close, closer than most schools,” Pringle said. “They are winning games, so they brought up their stats and accolades. Me as a player, they feel like I can fit in and change things, make an impact.” Pringle grew up in St. Stephen in the southern part of the state along I-95. And like most small South Carolina towns, the citizens line up either as Gamecocks or Tigers, and that includes his family members. “House divided,” Pringle said. “Mom’s Carolina, Dad’s Clemson. I got one brother for Clemson and one brother for Carolina. St. George is a South Carolina hole, I’m not going to lie. I can’t go anywhere without hearing “Spurs Up.” A lot of my coaches are from the Upstate. My offensive line coach is a huge Clemson fan. There are some Clemson fans in St. George, but most of them are South Carolina. Coach Beamer came to talk to my coaches and flew in in a helicopter, and St. George was going crazy about it.” Pringle visited Alabama Saturday. He also has visited North Carolina, Georgia and Ohio State. He is looking to make his decision at the end of his junior school year in the spring of 2023.
DE Joshua Mickens (6-4 225) of Indianapolis visited the state late last month to watch practices at Clemson and USC. Mickens, whose father was an NFL running back, does not yet have an offer from Clemson, and this first visit was the next step in building the relationship to the point they will want to offer. “Clemson was terrific. I saw a lot of great things,” Mickens said. “I saw some things that will lead them to be one of the best teams in the nation this year. It was just a great experience. Great culture and the people are great there. When they coach their guys up, they really like to help their guys a lot. It’s a I’m going to push you type of culture.” Though Clemson and Mickens are just getting things started from the recruiting standpoint, he’s held the Tigers in high regard. “I’ve always secretly had them as my dream school for a while, or one of them,” he said. “It was always a college I could see myself at.” Before getting to Clemson Monday, Mickens was at USC to watch the Gamecocks practice. Like Clemson, he hasn’t been offered yet by the Gamecocks as they are just getting to know one another. “South Carolina was really nice as well, they’ve got some great things going on,” Mickens said. “They are going to be a top team in the SEC coming this year, too. They said they could see me fitting almost perfectly into their scheme. My length is vital as far as their D-end position. They like their D-ends to be a little bit bigger, and they’ll put that weight on when I get there.” Mickens also visited Georgia and North Carolina last week, and is also planning to visit Tennessee and Duke. He has been to Michigan State, Iowa, Indiana and Purdue. And his offers include Indiana, Cincinnati, Florida State, Southern Cal, Purdue, Michigan State, Rutgers, Iowa, Minnesota, Louisville, Tennessee, Boston College, Penn State and Kansas.
Clemson is in the final four with DE Peter Woods of Alabaster, AL. The others are Alabama, Oklahoma and Florida.
OT Sullivan Absher of Belmont, NC named a final three of Clemson, Notre Dame and NC State.
Clemson target SAF Tony Mitchell of Alabaster, AL named a final five of Florida, Texas A&M, Georgia, Alabama and Oregon.
2024 WR Ny Carr of Moultrie, GA has USC in his top eight with Tennessee, Penn State, Ohio State, Michigan, Georgia, Southern Cal and Arkansas.
LB Josiah Trotter of Philadelphia, who has Clemson and USC on his short list, plans to announce a commitment April 15th. The others on his list are Virginia Tech, Penn State and West Virginia.
WR Ronan Hanafin (6-3 205) of Cambridge, MA was offered by Clemson Thursday while in for a visit. He also has offers from Alabama, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Liberty, Miami, Akron. Ohio State, Wisconsin, Michigan, Duke, Notre Dame, Pitt and others. Hanafin can also play safety.
DT Elijah Davis (6-4 300) of Wagener-Salley and East Mississippi JC plans to take official visits in June to Alabama and Tennessee. He said he last talked to USC defensive line coach Jimmy Lindsey late last month and they talked about him visiting in June as well. He’s also looking at Georgia and Ole Miss for possible visits. He said all those schools have offered. He said he’s talking the most at this point with Georgia, Tennessee and Alabama. He will graduate in December and will have two years of eligibility at his next stop.
Chapin OT Chase Sweigart has accepted a PWO offer from USC over similar offers from Penn State, Florida and Auburn.
DE Austin Dunn (6-3 260) of Montgomery, AL visited Clemson Monday.
2024 WR Cozze’ Valentino-Meyer of Snellville, GA visited Clemson last week.
2024 LB Aaron Chiles visited Clemson Friday.
LB Amare Campbell (6-2 215) of Manassas, VA visited Clemson Friday.
Lower Richland WR Nate Branch plans to visit Clemson Saturday for the spring game.
ATH Thomas Williams of Powdersville visited USC last week. He’s also drawing Clemson interest and has several P5 offers. He plays RB, SAF and CB.
2024. OL Bradley Smith of Atlanta, ATH Zack Myers of Arden, NC and DE Mason Robinson of Owings Mills, MD planned to visit USC Saturday.
2024 QB Trey Petty of Starkville, MS plans to visit USC for the spring game April 16th.
Clemson target DE Desmond Umeozulu was at Texas Friday.
RB Jeremiah Cobb, who has visited Clemson, was at Georgia Friday.
Clemson target DT Darron Reed was at Ohio State Friday.
USC target RB Treyaun Webb returned to Florida for a visit this weekend.
USC and Clemson target DT Jordan Hall visited Miami Friday.
Clemson and USC target LB Rico Walker was offered by Auburn.
Clemson target LB Jamal Anderson was offered by Penn State.
2024 Greenville WR Mazeo Bennett visited Virginia Tech Friday. He also was offered by Georgia over the weekend.
New USC offers:
WR Cordale Russell of Mesquite, TX.
2024 WR Jayshawn Ross of Kansas City.
2024 LB Aaron Chiles of Olney, MD.
2025 LB Zayden Walker (6-3 220) of Ellaville, GA.
Lakewood CB Brandon Cisse was offered by Dartmouth.
Basketball News:
Graduate transfer SF Hayden Brown of The Citadel named a final three of USC, Georgia Tech and Loyola of Chicago as he considers his next move. Brown is a product of Byrnes High School and spent five years at The Citadel. For his career he averaged nearly 13 points and 7 rebounds per game. In his career he scored 1402 points and grabbed 748 rebounds. The last two seasons he averaged points and 10 rebounds per game and was named to the All-Southern Conference team.
Ridge View basketball coach Yerrick Stoneman said he’s expecting a decision from 2023 6-10 GG Jackson on his future plans within a week or so. It’s a dead period thru April 7th so Jackson won’t be meeting with any coaches again until after that. He’s been considering USC, Duke, North Carolina, Georgetown, Auburn and the G League. Jackson also was offered Saturday by former Gamecock coach Frank Martin who is now at Massachusetts.
Former USC guard Trae Hannibal announced he will transfer to LSU from Murray State.
6-2 Anthony Arrington of Atlanta committed to Wofford.
Baseball News:
6-4 RHP Jacob Zibin of Canada and TNXL Academy in Florida committed to USC as first reported by John Whittle of TheBigSpur. Zibin was in the ’23 class but is now ’22, and once was committed to Kentucky. He’s hit 98 with his fastball.
2024 SS Tyler June of Laurence Manning committed to USC.