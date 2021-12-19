The early signing period ended Friday with a bang for USC.
The Gamecocks added highly coveted QB Tanner Bailey (6-1 195) of Gordo, AL to their class which now counts 22 high school recruits, two transfers for this season and two earlier transfers who count in this class.
Bailey was offered by the Gamecocks early in the year but committed to Oregon in March. He stayed with the Ducks until the coaching change. After decommitting, the Gamecocks and Indiana moved in hard on him. He took an official visit to Indiana the last weekend of the live period. But Shane Beamer and his offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Marcus Satterfield made a more convincing argument, and Bailey signed quietly on Friday, and he announced his plans with a tweet while at Disney World Saturday night.
“For sure the staff,” Bailey said in explaining why he chose USC. “Coach Beamer and coach Satt have been really good to me. They’ve been recruiting me since early this year. After I decommitted from Oregon the other day they got in touch with me really quick. They do some great things on offense over there. I know they are building something special.”
Going into his senior season Bailey had thrown for 6200 yards and 71 touchdowns. In 2021 he added over 2,400 passing yards and 33 touchdowns to his career numbers. Throwing the ball is what he does best, and he feels that will play out well in Satterfield’s offense.
“I think coach Satterfield is a great play caller, great developer,” Bailey said. “He’s got some good guys coming in, so we’ll have a good QB room. It will be decent competition. I think with me being a natural passer, I think I will fit well in the system.”
Bailey will not enroll until the summer because he will play baseball with his team this spring.
All of a sudden, the Gamecocks have a crowded quarterback room of upper tier talent. Bailey joins Oklahoma transfer Spencer Rattler, fellow signee Braden Davis and holdovers Luke Doty and Colten Gauthier as the fab five who will compete for the job in 2022, assuming all stick with the program.
Rattler (6-1 200) and his Oklahoma teammate TE Austin Stogner (6-6 251) announced their plans to transfer to USC tonight. These are two transfers who could have gone anywhere in the country looking to fill quarterback and tight end needs, and Beamer, who knew them both while at Oklahoma, convinced them to play at least next season in his program.
Rattler is from Phoenix and spent three seasons in Norman. He arrived after the departure of Kyler Murray and was redshirted behind Jalen Hurts after playing in three games in 2019. He was the starter in 2020 and lost his job to freshman Caleb Williams in 2021. He had a big 2020 season.
He was a Davey O’Brien Award Semifinalist and a Freshman All-American. He passed for 3112 yards, 29 touchdowns and 7 interceptions. He also rushed for 160 yards and 6 touchdowns. This season he threw for 1483 yards, 11 touchdowns and 5 interceptions.
Stogner, a native of Plano, Texas, also spent three seasons at Oklahoma, and he made an impact from the moment he stepped on campus playing in all 14 games as a freshman. In his career with the Sooners, he had 47 catches for 654 yards and 8 touchdowns. The two will enroll in January and go thru spring ball.
Also committing to USC early last week was LB Stone Blanton (6-2 200) of Madison, MS. He picked the Gamecocks over Mississippi State, Ole Miss and Texas A&M. He had been a baseball commitment for the Bulldogs and will play both sports at USC, with the focus on football.
“That coaching staff is about as good as it gets,” Blanton said recently about Beamer and company. “They are great people and great coaches as well. We’ve had a phenomenal time getting to know them and their families.”
Beamer and assistant coaches Clayton White and Marcus Satterfield made their in-home visit with Blanton the second week of the month, and in that meeting they put the final touches on their month’s long presentation as to why he should join the Gamecocks.
“We’ve talked a bunch,” Blanton said. “It’s been a relationship that’s developed over the past year, so we’ve covered just about everything. I really enjoy getting to talk with coach White and coach Beamer. We talk a good bit, so I really enjoy them, and it’s been good getting to know them. He’s (White) a great coach, an even better guy. He’s an even better man. We always love getting to talk to him and getting to sit down with him for that long was super great.”
Blanton made his official visit to USC in the summer. He returned for a pair of games during the season, and everything he experienced in Columbia was positive.
“It was amazing,” Blanton said. “The facilities were incredible. The people were even better. I love the coaches there. They were very welcoming and seemed very personable. Me and my family enjoyed the town and the college. They want to use me as a middle linebacker and maybe progress into a will linebacker. He wants me to be kind of a leader on the defense and make a bunch of plays.”
Blanton will play in the Under Armour All-American Game in Orlando in January. This season he had 125 total tackles with 26 tackles for loss and 11 sacks.