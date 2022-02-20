Saturday could not have gone any better for the USC basketball team on and off the court.
On the court, the Gamecocks gained a huge win over LSU to get back to .500 in the SEC. Off the court, they had two difference makers watching from behind the bench, 2023 6-feet 10-inch GG Jackson of Ridge View and 2024 6-feet 5-inch Cam Scott of Lexington. Scott was offered last week by North Carolina.
Jackson, who was in for an official visit, was tabbed by Rivals basketball recruiting experts as the #1 prospect in the country for the 2023 class. He’s the epitome of the in-state player Frank Martin has not landed during his ten seasons with the Gamecocks. Nationally elite players from the state in recent years like Zion Williamson, Ja Morant, Josiah-Jordan James, John Butler Jr. and Juwan Gary all passed. Jackson could be the one to break the trend.
“Out of all the places in the world you can go, there’s no place like home,” said Jackson’s father Greg leading up to the visit. “You can get excited about this, this and that, but at the end of the day, there is no place like home.”
Jackson’s mother is a USC grad, and his sister plays basketball at Columbia College. Right now, the idea of GG playing for the hometown team is highly appealing to the Jacksons. Greg Jackson said he’s seen once before where one of the nation’s best stayed home and made the most out of it.
“Looking at what A’ja Wilson accomplished being a local girl, just saying I can follow in her footsteps and do the same thing, achieve it from the boys’ side,” Jackson said. “A national championship, a statue out front. Elevate the men’s program to another level. And it’s going to take guys like him to do it.”
The Jacksons have been close to Martin and his program for years. GG has made several visits and has a strong relationship with Martin and assistant coach Chuck Martin.
He’s also had a close-up view of the ups and downs for the program. Right now, Greg Jackson said they like what they see.
“They are really fighting. I think the guys are playing hard, Jackson said. “We just like the direction the program is going in. One thing I can say about Coach Martin is he stresses the defense and physicality, and he really does a good job of preparing you if you want to go to the next level.”
And for those who think Martin’s in-your-face style of coaching in a game might be a turnoff to the Jacksons, that’s not the case.
“He gets that at home, so that’s not a problem for a kid like him,” his dad said. His mama gets him all the time.”
Jackson said they also wanted to hear from Martin what USC has to offer in the new world of the NIL, something they learned about in their earlier official visits to Duke, North Carolina and Georgetown.
“Main thing is we want to see how they present the NIL thing for a hometown guy, what they have in a plan for that,” Jackson said. “See how well they are going to market someone like him, of his caliber. Is he going to be in line to be one of the faces of the program? If he stays home, that has to be a big deal.”
Jackson will have one more junior visit available after this weekend. His father said Florida State, Texas A&M and Auburn are three they are looking at if they decide to take a fifth visit. A decision could come this spring if every box has been checked, and if not, definitely before his senior season.
“We want to make sure we get it right and not have to change mind,” Jackson said. “We want to get it right the first time. Just like they (coaches) do due diligence, we are too. We hear things, and we’re like well, we’ve got to see how that plays out.”
Another potential decision for the Jacksons is where to play the senior season. They’ve already turned down offers from the pro leagues Overtime Elite and the G-League. But Ridge View coach Yerrick Stoneman is leaving for Oak Hill Academy after the season, thus many will wonder if GG follows.
“We haven’t even gotten to that as far as putting that on the table as a family yet,” Jackson said. “With him in the thick of the playoffs, just trying to get through this right now and focus on that.”
Jackson is averaging 22 points and 11 rebounds per game this season and has his team in the third round of the playoffs.
Another in-state target for USC 6-7 Coen Carr of Legacy Charter in Greenville. He’s a native of Atlanta. The Gamecocks offered him last week.
DT Victor Burley (6-4 278) of Warner Robins, GA will be hard to pull away from the Georgia Bulldogs, but Clemson and USC are two of the teams making a go of it. Clemson was one of his visits in January along with Georgia and Tennessee. He also visited all three last summer. The Tigers apparently have made a strong impression. “There’s just something different about Clemson,” Burley said. “Can’t really put my thumbs on it, but there’s just something different about Clemson. From when I got there and when I left, they just treated me like I was family already. They’ve been saying that I’m a versatile player and can play anywhere across the front.” Burley will take more visits in March. He’s headed to Florida State on the 5th, USC on the 19th and Florida on the 26th. He also visited USC last season for the Vanderbilt game, and he was in for a visit last summer. Burley is being hotly pursued by USC head coach Shane Beamer and defensive line coach Jimmy Lindsey, and they are making an impact on his thinking. “I love what Coach Beamer has done with the program,” Burley said. “I love speaking to them. I talk to Coach Lindsay almost every day. I’ve built a good, pretty tight relationship with Coach Lindsay and Coach Beamer. And I get treated like family every time I go there.” And then there’s Georgia, which Burley has visited five times. The Bulldogs already had the inherent advantage of being the home-state school, and the Dogs seldom miss on major South Georgia targets. The National Championship Trophy is now something else they can show Burley. “I feel as if that did make a good impact,” Burley said. “Even before winning a national championship, Georgia was really up there on the list. They are family oriented. Coach Smart really feels genuine.” Burley also has offers from Jackson State, Arkansas, Nebraska, Kentucky, Oklahoma, Miami, Georgia Southern, Penn State, Vanderbilt and others. Burley hopes to make his decision prior to his senior season, if not he’ll do so during the season. Last season he was in on 54 tackles with 14 tackles for loss and 5 sacks.
New USC tight ends coach Jody Wright sent out a couple of offers Wednesday to prospects at his position. One went to Josh Palmer (6-5 215) of Selma, AL. The other went to Reid Mikeska (6-6 230) of Houston, TX. Mikeska was in contact in recent weeks with USC recruiter Pete Lembo who did the background work with him until Wright was hired last week. “I started talking to Coach Lembo a couple of weeks ago, and he kept telling me to be patient,” Mikeska said. “They hired coach Wright, and Coach Lembo loved my film, so he showed it to Coach Wright. Coach Wright loved it. They showed it to the rest of the staff, and they all loved it, so they just ended up offering me. It’s huge. I’m very excited about it. They are a top school for sure, easily, along with Clemson, Florida, Michigan State, Baylor, Iowa State, Ole Miss and Tennessee. I’ve been a fan of South Carolina for a while. I was born in Raleigh, NC so I’ve kept up with those schools. I’m just very blessed. Just a big fan of South Carolina.” Last season Mikeska caught 24 passes for 300 yards and four touchdowns. He said he’s that new hybrid version of a tight end who can play all over, and that’s what Wright and other coaches like about him. “I can split out, I’m a H-Back, I’m in-line, I can just do it all,” Mikeska said. “He just sees putting me anywhere. Anywhere in his offense, I’ll be successful.” Mikeska plans to visit USC in March or early April. He is going to Clemson March 5th. The Tigers haven’t offered but there appears to be strong enough interest between him and tight ends coach Kyle Richardson that something like that could happen on his visit. “We have a great relationship,” Mikeska said. “I’ve been talking with them for about a month or two. I text Coach Richardson almost every day. They are real excited to get me up there. He sees me as being very versatile. Put me anywhere and I’ll be able to succeed in your offense. They love my aggression and my athleticism and all that.” Mikeska has never visited Clemson but from afar he has developed a fondness for the program. “It’s just a team culture, winning culture,” Mikeska said. “Great school. Great location. Great fanbase. There’s nothing to not like about Clemson.” Also in March, Mikeska plans to visit Florida, Tennessee and Ole Miss, which also offered him last week. In January he made visits to Michigan State, Michigan, Baylor and TCU. He also has offers from Coastal Carolina, Utah, Duke, Rice, Northwestern, Connecticut, Missouri, Kansas, Tennessee, Virginia, and Iowa State.
USC last week jumped into the competition for OT Olaus Alinen (6-6 315) of Finland and The Loomis Chaffee School in Windsor, CT. The Gamecocks, led by recruiters Pete Lembo and Greg Adkins, offered Alinen joining a long list of major powers from coast to coast on his offer sheet. Clemson has been recruiting him as well but has not yet offered. Alinen did not take any visits in January, but he’s planning to have a busy March. Two of his trips will be to USC and Clemson. He just consummated his plans with the Gamecocks this week. “I know they’ve been aware of me for a pretty long time, but they didn’t really get involved into my recruiting until now since our quarterback (Dante Reno) is going to visit both Clemson and South Carolina during spring break, and I’m staying with him for the spring break and traveling with him,” Alinen said. “I told South Carolina I was coming to visit and that’s where the recruiting process took the next step. We’re going to Clemson on the 16th and South Carolina on the 21st.” Alinen said the Gamecock coaches are pitching him on the idea of attending their nationally top-ranked international business school while playing in the nation’s top-ranked football conference. “They say it’s a good fit of football and academics,” Alinen said. “They have a really good business school and that’s what I want to major in. And the play in the SEC. So, the main message from them is it’s a really good combination of both, and they have good people and they put a lot of effort into their football program.” In typical Clemson form, the Tigers have been slower to offer than the rest. That’s fine with Alinen because he senses that will change on his visit. “I talked to Coach (Brandon) Streeter and coach Thomas Austin,” Alinen said. “Coach Austin came here. We didn’t have a conversation, but he was watching me workout. They’ve been interested and have been sending positive messaging. I think they are waiting to make the next move when I visit. I have a good amount of knowledge of the program and what they’ve done since 2011 and what their story has been for the past years.” Alinen said he also wants to visit Southern Cal, Georgia and Ohio State in March. He visited Alabama in November and said at this point the Crimson Tide, Stanford, Penn State, Southern Cal, Ohio State and Texas A&M are standing out to him. He’d like to make his decision before his season if he can. Alinen’s father spent a season with the Atlanta Falcons practice squad, and also played in NFL Europe. He said he first played football at the age of 13, and he moved to the United State about two years ago to develop his football skills for the next level.
Clemson missed on a top target last week when OT Luke Montgomery of Findlay, OH committed to Ohio State.
WR Chris Culliver plans to visit Clemson March 5th.
CB Braeden Marshall of Lake Mary, FL plans to visit Clemson March 5th.
Daniel CB Misun Kelley plans to visit Clemson March 5th.
WR Christian Hamilton plans to visit Clemson March 5th and USC April 16th for the spring game.
USC target OT Antonio Tripp Jr. will visit Miami March 5th.
Clemson target DE Desmond Umeozulu plans to visit Ohio State March 5th.
USC target RB Treyaun Webb plans to narrow his focus to five schools soon and they will get his official visits. He wants to make his decision before his senior season.
Newest USC offers:
DE Jaybron Harvey of Durham, NC; ATH Ahmad Brown (6-1 195) of Cordele, GA; 2024 WR Ny Carr (6-0 170) of Moultrie, GA
LB Jean Claude Joseph III of Covington, GA committed to Coastal Carolina.
Dorman OL Markee Anderson was offered by Auburn.
Camden DT Xzavier McLeod of Camden will visit Alabama March 5th. He’s also looking to visit Oklahoma in March. McLeod picked up offers from LSU and Arkansas last week.
Old Dominion offered Wren SAF Travon West.
Lakewood CB Brandon Cisse was offered by Akron.
Oceanside College TE/LB Carson Arnold committed to The Citadel
OL Caleb Carter of Wren committed to Mercer last Sunday.
Camden WR Tyler Geter committed to Limestone.
Camden WR Ka’Trez Bracey committed to Mars Hill.
Camden OL Hank Tarte committed to Brevard.
Former Clemson TE Jaelyn Lay will transfer to Alabama State for his final season. Lay played in 19 games at Clemson and caught 2 passes for 25 yards.
New offers to USC targets:
SAF Jaremiah Anglin by Florida and Indiana.
CB RJ Johnson by Georgia Southern
JUCO DT Elijah Davis from Wagener-Salley by Miami
RB Jaylen Johnson by East Carolina
OT Wilkin Formby by Penn State and Oklahoma.
RB Daylan Smothers was offered by Miami
DT Stephiylan Green by LSU
DT Keith Sampson Jr. by Auburn.
RB Benjamin Hall by Vanderbilt.
DT Jordan Hall by Tennessee.
LB Cameron Lenhardt by Duke.
TE Connor Cox by Texas and Indiana.
CB Sharif Denson by Texas A&M.
New offers for Clemson targets:
OT Sam Pendleton by Syracuse.
RB Richard Young by LSU and Syracuse.
QB Christopher Vizzina by Georgia.
DT Keith Sampson Jr. by Auburn.
WR Tyler Williams by Southern Cal and Oklahoma.
DT Jordan Hall by Tennessee.