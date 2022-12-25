Obit Whitworth
All time winningest professional golfer, Kathy Whitworth, left, congratulates Cheyenne Knight after Knight won the LPGA 2019 Volunteers of America golf tournament, Oct. 6, 2019, at Old American Golf Club in The Colony, Texas.

 ASSOCIATED PRESS FILE

Kathy Whitworth set a benchmark in golf no one has ever touched, whether it was Sam Snead or Tiger Woods, Mickey Wright or Annika Sorenstam. Her 88 victories are the most by any player on a single professional tour.

Whitworth, whose LPGA Tour victories spanned nearly a quarter-century and who became the first woman to earn $1 million on the LPGA, died on Christmas Eve, her longtime partner said. She was 83.

