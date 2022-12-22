Josiah Jeffery has been garnering college looks since he was a sophomore for obvious reasons. He’s big, strong, fast and athletic. He can play all over the field, something he showcased the past two years for the Greenwood football team, playing six different positions for the Eagles this past year alone.
The senior had several offers, including Coastal Carolina and Appalachian State. But his decision came the weekend before the first National Signing Day.
The All-State and North-South player took to Twitter to announce he had committed to Syracuse.
"I took my official visit with them last weekend, and they treated us like family from the get-go," Jeffery said. "The coaching staff, players, everything just fell in place. I got to see the snow, because, in Greenwood, we don't ever get to see snow. I feel like I fit into their defensive scheme the most out of all the schools that offered me. We have a new defensive coordinator, and I feel like he's going to put us in the best situations to be successful."
Along with playing in the North-South game and being a two-time All-State selection, Jeffery was an All-Lakelands player twice and was the 2022 Region 1-4A Defensive Player of the Year.
“There’s not a kid that I’ve ever coached that deserved it more than he does from the things that he’s had to go through as a young man and arrive at this point and still stay the course and give himself this opportunity,” Greenwood coach Chris Liner said. “This is a tremendous example for the youth in Greenwood to see somebody that has had to endure what Josiah has. If you continue to do what is right and trust people, good things do happen to you. We are ecstatic for Josiah and his family for this opportunity.”
The Greenwood senior started playing defense two years ago for the Eagles, moving from sophomore jayvee quarterback to safety as a junior. In his first year on defense, Jeffery was an All-State and All-Lakelands performer, finishing with 78 total tackles, eight tackles for a loss, three sacks, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and an interception.
As a senior, Jeffery’s role expanded. He moved from a hybrid outside linebacker-safety to playing a variety of roles on defense, including outside linebacker, safety and middle linebacker. With injuries to the Eagles' offense, Jeffery played quarterback the final three games, while also lining up as a receiver early in the season.
He finished with 70 total tackles this year with nine tackles for a loss. He also accounted for 408 yards and eight total touchdowns this year on offense, really playing a little more than three games on that side of the ball.
“We moved him around a lot. Most of that was because that’s where we needed to give us a chance to win, but it also really helped him showing some versatility and allowing the colleges to see some tape of him playing multiple positions,” Liner said. “We play the best teams that we can find, and that helps our guys. They see these are the same guys that they’re going to be playing against on Saturdays. I think that really helped transition him over to defense.”
Jeffery is the 21st Greenwood player to sign a college national letter of intent in the past three years.
“That’s a big point of pride for us,” Liner said. “Josiah signing a Power 5 scholarship to an ACC school. That’s a life-changing deal. I was talking to his grandparents about how much, not just from a dollar figure, but from networking (standpoint) and the people he’s going to meet, it’s going to open up so many doors for him when he’s done playing football ... This is a tremendous opportunity for Josiah.”
Jeffery is one of 15 high school players who have signed for the Orange, with two more hard commits signing in February. He will be playing linebacker at Syracuse when he gets there in the summer.
"Middle linebacker is fun because you get all the action," Jeffery said. "That's probably my favorite spot along with outside (linebacker) because of all the blitzing. Coach (ROcky) Long said that I'll play all over the field not just one spot. That was what put the icing on the cake right there."
Jeffery will hold an official signing on Jan. 3.
Contact sports writer Cody Estremera at 864-943-2530.