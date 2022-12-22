Josiah Jeffery has been garnering college looks since he was a sophomore for obvious reasons. He’s big, strong, fast and athletic. He can play all over the field, something he showcased the past two years for the Greenwood football team, playing six different positions for the Eagles this past year alone.

The senior had several offers, including Coastal Carolina and Appalachian State. But his decision came the weekend before the first National Signing Day.

Contact sports writer Cody Estremera at 864-943-2530.

Tags