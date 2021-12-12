USC landed a commitment Saturday afternoon from one of the top prospects in the Northeast in LB Jaishawn Barham (6-3 230) of Baltimore.
The Gamecocks beat out Maryland, Oklahoma and Penn State for Barham. USC coach Shane Beamer and Maryland coach Michael Locksley both met with Barham late this week to make their final pitches. And Gamecocks defensive ends coach Mike Peterson also did some of the heavy lifting in recruiting Barham.
“He’s a very passionate player, quiet and reserved to himself, but Jaishawn is a relationship type of guy, and Coach Peterson did a great job of recruiting him,” said St. Frances coach Messay Hailemariam. “I feel he was the difference maker. He built a rapport that was separate. You could tell that he was the strongest with him. You could see the glove fitting.”
Barham took his official visit to USC Sept. 24. He also made an unofficial visit in June. He also took official visits to his other three finalists. As for what the Gamecocks are getting in Barham, his coach described him with one word. “Electric,” he said.
“He is the whole package. He is the athlete that you want, the dog that you want. He does everything on a high level. He plays the game the right way. He can walk up and go after the quarterback, or he can drop back and get a pick and athletic enough to go score a touchdown.”
Barham gives the Gamecocks 19 commitments for the 2022 class which actually numbers 20 because of a transfer counting in the class.
Clemson scored a major recruiting victory Thursday night when Dutch Fork WR Antonio Williams (6-0 180) announced on Twitter a commitment to the Tigers, giving Tigers’ fans some good news in a week that saw both coordinators and the athletic director leave for other jobs.
Clemson wasn’t one of the final six schools Williams listed in September, but Dabo Swinney and his staff made a strong push for him after finally offering on Nov. 20. The offer came after the Tigers missed on their top receiver target Andre Greene Jr. who committed to North Carolina.
Williams chose the Tigers over USC, Auburn, Georgia and Ole Miss. Williams visited all of his favorites during the summer, then he took official visits to USC, Ole Miss and Auburn and an unofficial visit to Clemson during the season. He made his official visit to Clemson over the weekend.
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and offensive assistants CJ Spiller and Tyler Grisham made their in-home visit two weeks ago, and Grisham and quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter made a school visit last Monday. USC head coach Shane Beamer was scheduled to make his in-home visit Saturday, thus he never got in the home before Williams made his decision.
Unlike Clemson’s approach to Williams, USC made him their top recruiting priority at wide receiver with Beamer and receivers coach Justin Stepp working overtime with him.
Stepp made himself as visible to Williams as he could at the championship game in an effort to show him their intense interest in him. Williams put on a show in the 5A State Championship Game Saturday night catching 12 passes for 155 yards and a touchdown in the loss to Gaffney.
He finished the season with 2,596 total yards, 1,625 yards through the air on 85 catches, and 20 total touchdowns. He gives the Tigers a dozen commitments and is the second receiver commitment joining Adam Randall of Myrtle Beach.
Also taking an official visit to Clemson over the weekend was RB Trevor Etienne of Jennings, LA, the brother of former Tiger star running back Travis Etienne. The younger Etienne has had Clemson, Florida and LSU as his top three.
The Tigers also were expecting a quick visit Sunday from DT Khurtiss Perry of Montgomery, AL. Sunday was the last day before the dead period began so Perry could only spend the day on campus. Auburn and Alabama also are heavily involved with Perry.
Clemson lost three commitments last week after the departure of Brent Venables. All were on the defensive side and from IMG Academy…CB Daylen Everette, DE Jihaad Campbell and SAF Keon Sabb. Campbell visited Alabama over the weekend.
USC didn’t land DT D’Andre Martin (6-4 293) of Durham, NC, the first time he made a commitment. Virginia Tech did. But the Gamecocks got the commitment that mattered the most, the one that will lead to him signing with the Gamecocks next week.
Martin publicly announced his commitment to the Gamecocks last Tuesday. It is believed he actually committed privately to Shane Beamer following his official visit the weekend of the Auburn game, after which Beamer tweeted a commitment alert. Martin attended camp at USC last summer and that’s where he started developing his relationship with defensive line coach Jimmy Lindsey. That relationship continued to build as Lindsey kept up his recruiting despite Martin originally choosing the Hokies.
“I love the energy,” Martin said of the USC coaches. “They’ve always shown support, making sure I’ve got everything I need and the tools to be able to be great.” Martin returned to USC for their recruiting cookout in late July, and then the official visit in November pushed the Gamecocks over the top with him. “It was great. Coaches were great, players were great, food was great,” Martin said. “I couldn’t complain. I loved the walk into the stadium. Oh, my goodness, I loved it.” Martin is hoping to be an early contributor with the Gamecocks. He will sign next week and enroll in January, and he’ll be ready to get to work for Lindsey this spring. “Their plan is really good,” he said “Me and coach Lindsey communicate very well, communicate often. Me and coach Lindsey are pretty tight. I can almost call coach Lindsey about anything and just rap to him about, hey coach, I need some help, or hey coach, can you help team me this, and we can chop it up.”
SAF Jy’Vonte McClendon (6-2 180) of Lakeland, FL has been cut from the USC commitment class after his arrest on felony charges related to a road rage incident last month. The arrest was first reported by Ben Portnoy of The State. McClendon was arrested November 28th and charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle, and with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without the intent to kill. He was released from jail on December 1st. McClendon took his official visit to USC the weekend of June 11th and committed on the 13th. He chose the Gamecocks over Miami, and also had offers from Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Cincinnati and Georgia Tech.
USC missed on a major local target last week when Williams committed to Clemson. The Gamecocks are hoping to have better success with WR Zavier Short (6-1 181) of Chapin. Short currently is committed to Appalachian State, but Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer offered him December 1st, and the lure of the SEC and the hometown team is weighing heavily on Short. “I kind of know what I want to do,” Short said Friday morning. “I love both schools. South Carolina is close, it’s home. App State, they’ve been on me forever. I kind of fell in love when I went there. Hopefully, sometime Sunday or Monday I’ll figure it out for sure. Obviously when I committed to Appalachian State, I didn’t have this opportunity to go to South Carolina. It definitely makes me step back and re-evaluate my situation again. I’m just excited for it, excited for the next level.” Short added that it be easy for him to decide to go to USC because it’s close to home, but that won’t be the primary reason he goes with the Gamecocks if he chooses to go that way. “I think I can play wherever I want to go, and what they are trying to get me to do, I think it’s a great opportunity for me to get on the field early,” Short said. “I won’t have to wait behind a bunch of guys because there aren’t many people doing what they want me to do. And all the coaches and everything, it’s a great place.” Proving his point about the coaches, Short said the USC coaches checked on him last week while he was at practice for Saturday’s Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl in Myrtle Beach. “Coach Beamer called me (Thursday),” Short said. “He was in Virginia getting ready to fly around, and he said he was thinking of me and wanted to give me a call and see how the week is going here (Touchstone Energy Cooperates Bowl). Coach (Justin) Stepp and coach (Erik) Kimrey text me to see how the week’s going. They’re good guys.” This season Short caught 67 passes for 1038 yards and 14 touchdowns. For his career he had 217 receptions for 3391 yards.
USC head coach Shane Beamer along with assistants Clayton White and Marcus Satterfield made their in-home visit with LB Stone Blanton of Madison, MS last week. The Gamecocks have made a hard push for Blanton trying to overcome the home-state advantage enjoyed by his other two favorites, Ole Miss and Mississippi State. Blanton said distance will not be a factor in his decision this week, and that’s good news for Beamer and company who continue to impress Blanton. “It was amazing,” Blanton said of the visit. “That coaching staff is about as good as it gets. They are great people and great coaches as well. We’ve had a phenomenal time getting to know them and their families. Them flying down here met a whole lot to me and my family.” As for the meeting, Blanton said there really wasn’t anything new the coaches could share with him. It was more of a chance for the Gamecock coaches to further enhance their relationship with the family. “We’ve talked a bunch,” Blanton said. “It’s been a relationship that’s developed over the past year, so we’ve covered just about everything.” Mississippi State defensive coordinator Zach Arnette was in the home on Thursday. Blanton said he remains up in the air between the three and he doesn’t expect to announce anything prior to Signing Day Wednesday.
CB Emory Floyd (6-1 165) of Powder Springs, GA committed to USC in July, and he has held to that pledge thru thick and then. And there’s no real indication he will break it before Signing Day. But Florida hasn’t given up the fight. Floyd said he continues to hear from the Gators. “I’m committed 100% to South Carolina, but there are still teams trying to get at me,” Floyd said. “But right now, I’m just trying to stay committed to South Carolina. Florida is still coming at me hard. There’s a new coaching staff and they still want to keep in contact with me to see where my head is at. But I’m still 100% committed to South Carolina.” Beamer along with defensive assistants Clayton White and Torrian Gray were in for their visit with Floyd two weeks ago.
Tennessee transfer LB Morven Joseph (6-2 215) said he hopes to hear more from USC after visiting there for the Clemson game. Joseph said he’s also drawing some interest from Michigan, FAU, Florida State and Georgia. He said he’s waiting on the Gamecocks to see what they might do with him before moving forward. He said he’s looking for a place where he can start and play, and he’s going to take his time on this decision.
Beamer made an in-home visit Thursday night with RB Ramon Brown of Midlothian, VA. Brown has been committed to Virginia Tech and had his in-home visit with the Hokies on Tuesday. West Virginia also was in the home on Thursday night.
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney and assistants, including Mike Reed, Wes Goodwin. Todd Bates and Mickey Conn made their in-home visit with committed DB Sherrod Covil in Chesapeake, VA. Covil remains locked in with his Clemson commitment.
USC is one of the schools to contact OT Mason Brooks (6-6 305), who is transferring from Western Kentucky, according to 247Sports. Brooks was a two-time first team All C-USA selection. It’s also been reported that USC contacted former Florida commitment Jayden Gibson of Winter Garden, FL. He visited Oklahoma over the weekend.
USC commitment WR Landon Samson of Southlake, TX was offered by TCU.
Clemson quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter recently checked in on 2023 quarterback prospect Arch Manning of New Orleans. Isidore head coach Nelson Stewart said that part of Streeter’s message was that the program is heading in the right direction despite some of this season’s struggles. “He has a lot of confidence. I think that one thing that he conveys is the Clemson culture and belief in what they do,” Stewart said. “I enjoyed talking to him as much about Clemson as getting on the board. We actually went through some concepts, stuff he liked, why he liked it. You can tell he’s just a great teacher. I really think he has a good understanding of quarterback-playing concepts. And I think again, just you see, that authenticity, his relationship with Coach (Dabo) Swinney. We talked about all that. I think his message is just that Clemson is in a great spot.” Streeter also relayed to Stewart how important the signal caller is in Clemson’s attack. “They really tried to adapt what they do around their quarterback. You can see that in the run game just like he’s always been, doesn’t force anything. He’s rock-solid, does it the right way. I think I enjoyed seeing him as much as anything. Just a chance to talk ball and talk to just a great guy.” Manning visited Clemson to participate in the Dabo Swinney camp in June and returned for the Florida State game on October 30th. Clemson extended an offer to Manning, the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2023 class per multiple recruiting services, during that visit. The message to Manning this time around? “They really would love him to get up into one of their select camps or visit days, right? In January. I think they’d love him to go up and meet the players and the recruits and really see Clemson as a school,” commented Stewart. “I think his message was, you’ve seen the football piece. He talked about how great of a school it is. It’s just a fun town. Everybody looks at Clemson like it’s small. It’s really not. A couple of thousand and the student body is huge. So, he really sold us on just how great a school Clemson is. He just would love to, once the dust settles for everybody from the season, to really see Clemson for what Clemson is. Not just football. So, I thought that was neat. And so that’s really his message. And obviously, at this point, those guys are in regular correspondence with Arch and whatnot. So, yeah, that’s where he is. And I think while they’ve offered, obviously, another quarterback as everyone has it hasn’t changed anything with their stance on their belief in Arch and where he would fit as a quarterback.”
New USC offers last week:
2023 TE Andrew Rappleyea (6-4 215) of Milton, MA; 2024 WR Elijah Baesa of Mesquite, TX; 2024 LB Andrew Hines (6-1 205) of Atlanta; 2024 WR Keylen Adams of Virginia Beach; 2024 CB Braydon Lee of Washington, DC; 2025 ATH Anthony Sacca of Philadelphia; 2025 CB Braxton Winston III of Charlotte.
USC target WR Camden Brown of Fort Lauderdale had his in-home visit with Pitt Wednesday night. He was once committed to the Panthers. He planned to visit Georgia this past weekend and plans to sign Wednesday.
WR Kaleb Webb of Powder Springs, GA, who is a former ECU commitment and has an offer from USC, committed to Tennessee.
USC coaches were by New Bern, NC Friday to check on 2023 DT Keith Sampson.
Clemson 2023 target LB Troy Bowles of Tampa was offered by Oklahoma.
Coastal Carolina offered FIU transfer WR Tyrese Chambers.
DB EJ Evett of Seneca planned to take an official visit to Weber State over the weekend.
Goose Creek RB Dimitri Simmons committed to SC State.
Deep Snapper Zach Champagne of Oceanside Collegiate committed to Morehead State.
DT Carnell Jones of Summerville committed to SC State.
WR Jaden Scott of Palmetto Prep committed to Charleston Southern.
Trinity Collegiate RB Reggion Bennett was offered by SC State.
Chapman WR DJ Black was offered by Catawba.
Hartsville native RB Tiyon Evans is transferring from Tennessee to Louisville.
Lakewood product James Wright, who was a freshman linebacker at Kansas this season, announce his plans to transfer.
LB Zay Peterson, who is from Hartsville, is transferring out of Louisville. He played in 13 games in two seasons and had 11 tackles. He played his senior season of high school football in Clayton, NC. He did not draw much USC or Clemson interest coming out of high school.
Greer native TE Jaleel Skinner of IMG Academy, an Alabama commit, visited Miami over the weekend.
TE Peyton Strickland, who has a PWO offer from USC, committed to New Hampshire.
Basketball News:
2023 6-9 GG Jackson of Ridge View attended the USC home game against Georgetown earlier this month.
Baseball News:
2025 RHP/SS Daniel Parker of Hartsville committed to Clemson.