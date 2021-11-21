PITTSBURGH — Kenny Pickett threw for 340 yards and four touchdowns — all of them to Jordan Addison — and the Panthers claimed their second Coastal title in four years with a 48-38 victory over Virginia.
Florida St. 26,
Boston College 23BOSTON — Jordan Travis threw for three touchdowns and 251 yards and Florida State stopped Boston College in its own territory in the final two minutes.
Miami 38,Virginia Tech 26MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Tyler Van Dyke passed for 357 yards and three touchdowns, the last of them a 55-yarder to Mike Harley with 10:39 remaining, and Miami secured bowl eligibility by holding off Virginia Tech 38-26.
Notre Dame 55,
Georgia Tech 0SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Jack Coan threw for 285 yards and two touchdowns in a little more than a half and Notre Dame had two defensive touchdowns.
N.C. State 41,
Syracuse 17RALEIGH, N.C. — Devin Leary threw for two touchdowns, Zonovan Knight returned a kickoff for a touchdown and N.C. State beat Syracuse to keep its hopes alive for an Atlantic Coast Conference championship.
Kentucky 56,New Mexico St. 16LEXINGTON, Ky — Will Levis overcame an early fumble and an interception to throw for four touchdowns and a career-high 419 yards as Kentucky cruised past New Mexico State.
Mississippi State 55,Tennessee State 10STARKVILLE, Miss. — Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers threw for 391 yards and five touchdowns to lead the Bulldogs to a 55-10 rout of Tennessee State.
Missouri 24,Florida 23COLUMBIA, Mo. — Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak lofted a two-point conversion pass to Daniel Parker Jr. to lift the Tigers to a 24-23 overtime victory over Florida.
Alabama 42,Arkansas 35TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Bryce Young passed for a school-record 559 yards and five touchdowns and Alabama beat Arkansas to clinch a spot in the SEC championship game.
Mississippi 31,Vanderbilt 17OXFORD, Miss. — Matt Corral threw for 326 yards and two touchdowns in his home finale and Mississippi beat Vanderbilt.
Tennessee 60,
South Alabama 14KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Hendon Hooker threw for 273 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another to lead Tennessee past South Alabama 60-14.