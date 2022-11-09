With less than 6 minutes to go in its first-round matchup, Greenwood led South Aiken 35-28.
The Thoroughbreds were catching their stride offensively, marching downfield on both of their second-half drives for touchdowns.
Greenwood senior Josiah Jeffery looked at coach Chris Liner and offensive coordinator Adams Dean and simply said “Give me the ball.”
In the final 5:12, Jeffery scored the Eagles final two touchdowns of the night on runs that he continuously shredded through South Aiken tacklers, which eventually led to Greenwood holding off South Aiken and advancing to the second round of the playoffs.
“It was almost like a Michael Jordan deal ‘Just give me the ball, and I’m going to make something good happen,’” Liner said. “We were going back and forth between the gun, trying to utilize both our quarterbacks’ strengths.”
Jeffery finished with 178 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns, both of which were game highs, earning him the Index-Journal Player of the Week for the second time this season.
“It was exciting. I needed all my linemen, so give credit to them, Ve (Morton) and Tank (Deterrious Gary),” Jeffery said said. “It started with them. I just read the holes and scored.”
Jeffery has been a force on defense all season, but in the Eagles region loss to Greenville, the senior moved from defense to quarterback for the first time this year.
In that game, Jeffery finished with 46 rushing yards and the Eagles’ lone touchdown of the night. Since then, the senior has been floating between offense and defense, making a difference on both but especially offense.
In the two games and one drive he has played quarterback, Jeffery has accounted for 331 rushing yards and seven touchdowns.
“I’m getting way more comfortable,” Jeffery said. “Coach added new plays for us to run, and I really like that.”
While he’s play on the field has proved it, Jeffery is Greenwood’s alpha. He is the Eagles voice in the locker room and the huddle.
“He’s just that guy,” Liner said. “We took our team up to FCA camp at Gardner Webb and they asked me to speak about recruiting. I spoke to our entire camp, and I pointed out Josiah. I said ‘this is our Alpha dog.’ He counts your reps, he is going to let you know if you’re not hustling. A lot of the decisions that you make as a coach or a player are not going to be popular but you have to make them because that’s what’s best for the team. Josiah is one of those guys that doesn’t worry if people don’t like him.
“He’s more worried about what’s best for Greenwood, and that’s really rare now to have a guy that is that talented and is willing to stand up and say ‘We’re going to keep playing. We’re going to go out as hard as we can go out. I don’t want to be remembered like this. I want to be remembered differently.’ That speaks volumes for him.”
Jeffery said his goal is to push his teammates to go as hard as possible on every play by asking each player to focus on their why. Why are they out here and what do they want to win?
The next test is Friday, when Greenwood travels to Northwestern.