Clemson beats Furman 35-12
CLEMSON — DJ Uiagalelei looks more and more like the leader who can continue Clemson’s championship legacy, than the one who struggled his first season as a starter a year ago.
Uiagalelei threw for 231 yards and two touchdowns and the fifth-ranked Tigers took a big, first-half lead to beat FCS opponent Furman 35-12 on Saturday.
Rattler can’t pull out a win for USC
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — South Carolina might have a quarterback capable of beating any team in the nation on a given day, but only with a sufficient level of play around him.
Spencer Rattler was 24-of-39 passing for 376 yards at Arkansas on Saturday.
But for all of Rattler’s arm strength, accuracy, field vision, mobility and athleticism, it wasn’t enough for USC in its 44-30 loss.
NC State beats Charleston Southern
RALEIGH, N.C — Devin Leary kept finding the end zone for No. 18 North Carolina State, sometimes with a tough-nosed edge that had him unbothered by would-be tacklers.
Leary’s play was one of several positive signs for the Wolfpack in Saturday’s 55-3 win against Charleston Southern.
Coastal Carolina beats Gardner-Webb 31-24
CONWAY — Grayson McCall threw for three touchdowns, including a 7-yard toss to Jacob Jenkins in the fourth quarter, to rally Coastal Carolina past Gardner-Webb 31-27 on Saturday.
The FCS Runnin’ Bulldogs (1-1) trailed 24-10 midway through the third quarter before scoring 17 straight points, including two short touchdown runs by Bailey Fisher, to take the lead with 10½ minutes left in the game.
McKay, Elon defense Wofford in shutout win
SPARTANBURG — Matthew McKay threw for 230 yards and three touchdowns and Elon stifled Wofford 26-0 on Saturday.
McKay threw scores of 3 and 6 yards to Jackson Parham and connected on a 27-yarder to Jordan Bonner for Elon (1-1).
Presbyterian holds off Virginia 21-13
CLINTON — Nate Hayden passed for 253 yards and three touchdowns to help Presbyterian beat Virginia Lynchburg 21-13 on Saturday. Presbyterian lost a turnover battle 4-1 — with two interceptions and two fumbles.
Big plays lift Wolves to win over Crusaders
TIGERVILLE — The nationally 13th-ranked Newberry College football hit the road as they traveled to Tigerville to take on the Crusaders of North Greenville University, with the Wolves won with a final score of 29-22 on Sept. 10.
Deshun Kitchings turned in his third 100-yard game of his career as he hauled in seven catches for 126 yards and a score. Mario Anderson took the ball 20 times for 111 yards and two touchdowns. Graduate Dre Harris threw for 261 yards on 24 completions in the win.
Saints dismantle Saint Augustine 73-14
RALEIGH, N.C. — Graduate QB John Seter completed 17-of-24 passes for 249 yards and three touchdowns, leading Limestone University to a 73-14 win over Saint Augustine Saturday at the George Williams Athletic complex.
On the day, the Saints were able to establish six new program records, including points scored (73) with the previous high being 56 at Mars Hill on September 30, 2017.