GAINESVILLE, Fla. — If this was Anthony Richardson’s final game in The Swamp, he led a show to remember.
Richardson accounted for three touchdowns, Montrell Johnson Jr. ran for a career-high 161 yards and a score and Florida steamrolled South Carolina 38-6 on Saturday.
The Gators avenged an ugly loss to the Gamecocks last season, won consecutive league games for the first time in nearly two years and became bowl eligible.
Georgia 45, Mississippi State 19
STARKVILLE, Miss. — No. 1 Georgia is going to the SEC championship game.
Stetson Bennett threw for three touchdowns, and undefeated Georgia beat Mississippi State 45-19 on Saturday.
The Bulldogs will take on LSU in Atlanta on Dec. 3.
No. 15 UNC 36, Wake Forest 34
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — No. 15 North Carolina didn’t squander its first chance to clinch a trip to the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game.
Noah Burnette kicked a 33-yard field goal with 2:12 left and UNC’s defense came up with fourth-quarter stops to beat Wake Forest 36-34 on Saturday, a win that claimed the league’s Coastal Division title.
No. 12 Clemson 31, Louisville 16
CLEMSON — DJ Uiagalelei had plenty accomplishments to feel great about in No. 12 Clemson’s 31-16 win over Louisville. Instead, the Tigers’ starting quarterback gushed about teammate Will Shipley’s picture-perfect hurdle over Cardinals safety M.J. Griffin on a touchdown run.
Shipley put up a signature play in the third quarter Saturday with a straight-ahead, 25-yard burst as he hurdled Louisville safety Griffin to reach the end zone. And after Shipley landed, he moved between two defenders to finish the run.
No. 25 Florida State 38, Syracuse 3
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Jordan Travis was unstoppable, and Florida State’s defense stopped Syracuse in its tracks.
Travis threw for three touchdowns, caught a scoring pass and ran for another score, and No. 25 Florida State beat reeling Syracuse 38-3 on Saturday.
Coastal Carolina 26, Southern Miss 23
CONWAY — C.J. Beasley ran 56 yards to set up the final score and Coastal Carolina rallied for a 26-23 win over Southern Mississippi on Saturday.
Coastal Carolina jumped out to a 17-0 lead after one quarter. Aaron Bedgood ran 30 yards for a touchdown on the Chanticleers’ first possession.
Furman 23, Mercer 13
MACON, Ga. — Ian Williams kicked three field goals and Tyler Huff ran for a touchdown and passed for another as Furman took over possession of second place in the Southern Conference with a 23-13 win over Mercer on Saturday.
Furman (8-2, 6-1) is one game behind conference leader Samford (9-1, 7-0), which posted a 35-24 win over Chattanooga Saturday. Furman closes out its regular season against Wofford.
Williams kicked a 44-yard field goal in the first quarter to put Furman on the board, then booted a pair from 36-yards out in the second half.
Miami 35, GA Tech 14
ATLANTA — Kamren Kinchens had three of Miami’s four interceptions and scored on a 99-yard pick-six, freshman quarterback Jacurri Brown filled in for Tyler Van Dyke and passed for three touchdowns, and the Hurricanes routed Georgia Tech 35-14 on Saturday.
Jaylan Knighton ran 16 times for 118 yards and Brown added 87 yards rushing for Miami (5-5, 3-3 Atlantic Coast Conference), which broke out of its recent offensive doldrums to net 353 yards, 217 on the ground.
Notre Dame 35, Navy 32
BALTIMORE — Drew Pyne could see Braden Lenzy had beaten his man, and although his pass was a bit underthrown, that only gave the Notre Dame receiver a chance to make one of the season’s most spectacular touchdown catches.
Lenzy reached around a defender with both arms in a sensational display, securing one of four touchdown passes by Pyne before halftime in No. 20 Notre Dame’s 35-32 win over Navy on Saturday.
Pyne also ran for a touchdown in the first half, and Notre Dame needed all of those TDs to hold off the Midshipmen, who came storming back while shutting out the Irish in the second half.