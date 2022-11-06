NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Spencer Rattler threw three touchdown passes and South Carolina became bowl-eligible with its sixth win of the season, a 38-27 victory over Vanderbilt on Saturday night.
“I think it’s a huge accomplishment, I really do,” Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer said of his team’s bowl eligibility. “For this team to have two wins two years ago and now we just got bowl eligible with three games to go for the second year in a row is a testament to the leadership that we have in this room and the resiliency.”
Rattler threw a 29-yard TD pass to Xavier Legette, a 19-yard TD to Josh Vann and a 17-yard TD to Antwane Wells.
The Gamecocks (6-3, 3-3 Southeastern Conference) won their 14th straight game over the Commodores (3-6, 0-5).
Mississippi State 39, Auburn 33
STARKVILLE, Miss — A year ago, Auburn had a 28-3 lead in the first half against Mississippi State only to see the Bulldogs make a comeback. Saturday’s rematch was playing out the same way in reverse.
Mississippi State built a 24-3 lead in the first half but the Bulldog offense stalled for about two and a half quarters and Auburn had two leads in the final 5 minutes. Ultimately, the Bulldogs sent the game to overtime on a Massimo Biscardi 44-yard field goal and a 6-yard Jo’Quavious Marks touchdown run walked off the win, 39-33.
Dayton 52, Presbyterian 28
CLINTON — Jake Chisholm rushed for three touchdowns and caught a fourth, quarterback Shane Hamm added 74 yards rushing and a score, and Dayton went for 294 yards on the ground in a 52-28 win over Presbyterian 52-28 on Saturday.
It was the 700th program win for Dayton, which is just the ninth school playing at the FCS level to reach the mark.
Notre Dame 35, No. 5 Clemson 14
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — This time, Notre Dame got to feel what it’s like to celebrate a victory over Clemson with a stadium full of fans.
Two years ago, only 11,071 fans, mostly students and university employees, were on hand when Notre Dame upset top-ranked Clemson 47-40 in double overtime because of COVID-19 restrictions. On Saturday, 77,622 people were on hand to witness the Irish beat the No. 5 Tigers 35-14, and a lot rushed the field and danced in celebration.
Florida State 45, Miami 3
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Jordan Travis threw three touchdown passes, Trey Benson ran for 128 yards and two scores and Florida State became bowl-eligible with a 45-3 rout over Miami on Saturday.
The Seminoles (6-3, 4-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) outgained the Hurricanes (4-5, 2-3) 456-188 and were never threatened after a 31-3 lead at halftime.
Samford 34, VMI 15
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Michael Hiers threw a career-high four touchdowns passes and Samford overcame a slow start to defeat VMI 34-15 on homecoming Saturday, giving coach Chris Hatcher his school-record 48th victory.
Chandler Smith had 10 catches for 134 yards with two touchdowns and Jaylan Thomas added 97 yards rushing, including a 32-yard score for the Bulldogs.
The Bulldogs (8-1, 6-0 Southern Conference), ranked No. 10 in the FCS coaches poll, trailed 12-7 at halftime. In the third quarter, Hiers threw for touchdowns of 49 yards to Smith for a 14-12 advantage and later 70 yards to Kendall Watson for a 20-15 lead.