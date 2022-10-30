COLUMBIA — Brady Cook didn’t let Missouri’s early struggles this season change his outlook on what the Tigers could accomplish. He made sure his teammates wouldn’t let that happen, either.
Cook and the Tigers directed three long, first-half drives to built a 17-0 lead on the way to their 23-10 victory over No. 25 South Carolina on Saturday night.
“It was a tough three weeks,” Cook said of his team’s SEC losses. But he made sure the Tigers knew how close they were to success. “There’s no reason to give up now,” Cook said.
That perseverance was evident for Missouri (4-4, 2-3 SEC) in its fourth straight win over South Carolina (5-3, 2-3).
Notre Dame 41, No. 16 Syracuse 24
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Brandon Joseph returned an interception 29 yards for a touchdown on the first play of the game, tailback Audric Estimé rushed for 123 yards and scored twice in the fourth quarter to thwart a Syracuse rally, and Notre Dame defeated the No. 16 Orange 41-24 on Saturday.
Samford 38, The Citadel 3
CHARLESTON — Michael Hiers threw for 260 yards and three touchdowns and Samford rolled past The Citadel 38-3 on Saturday.
Morgan State 41, SC State 14
BALTIMORE — Alfonzo Graham rushed for 123 yards and two touchdowns, the Morgan State defense scored twice in the fourth and the Bears picked up a win over South Carolina State, 41-14 on Saturday.
Kennesaw State 30, Charleston Southern 20
KENNESAW, Ga. — Xavier Shepherd accounted for 220 total yards and three touchdowns and Kennesaw State led all the way en route to a 30-20 win over Charleston Southern on Saturday.
Furman 24, Chattanooga 20
GREENVILLE — Tyler Huff passed for 203 yards and a touchdown, and he ran for 132 yards and a score to help Furman beat Chattanooga 24-20 on Saturday.
Marist 37, Presbyterian 7
POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. — Amin Woods ran for two touchdowns and Luke Paladino kicked three field goals to carry Marist to a 37-7 Pioneer League win over Presbyterian on Saturday.
Tusculum 49, Erskine 14
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. —The Erskine College football team (2-7, 0-7 SAC) was defeated by Tusculum University (8-1, 6-1 SAC) by a score of 49-14 at Pioneer Field on Saturday.
Limestone 42, Newberry 37
NEWBERRY — Bringing their homecoming weekend to a close, the No. 12 Newberry College football team dropped a tightly contested conference contest to the Saints of Limestone University on Saturday.
Newberry returns to action Saturday as they travel to Wingate, N.C. to take on the Bulldogs in a pivotal conference matchup. Kick-off is slated from 2 p.m.
Gardner-Webb 48, Bryant 40
BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. — Bailey Fisher threw for a season-high five touchdowns and ran for a sixth and Gardner-Webb held off Bryant, 48-40 in a Big South thriller.
With the win the Runnin’ Bulldogs are 3-0 in the Big South for the first time since 2003. Gardner-Webb is tied with North Carolina A&T atop the conference with Campbell one game back. The Bulldogs face the Camels next week and face the Aggies in the regular season finale.
Barton 38, Catawba 21
WILSON, N.C. — The Catawba College football team dropped their eighth straight game after a late fourth quarter burst by the Barton Bulldogs on Saturday. The Indians led 21-17 midway through the fourth quarter, but Barton scored three times in the final eight minutes to pull away with a 38-21 victory.
The contest featured a pair of teams banged up at the quarterback position, and as a result, only 19 combined passes were attempted by both teams in a run-heavy SAC matchup.
Wingate 21, Lenoir-Rhyne 21
HICKORY, N.C. A late touchdown from Wingate sent the Bulldogs past the Bears for the first time since 2017, snapping LR’s five game winning streak over the Bulldogs. Shaw Crocker hit Trevor Grant from 10 yards out with 4:29 to play and the Wingate defense made that 24-21 lead stand up. {/span}
{span} {span}LR will hit the road and take on Catawba on Saturday at 2 p.m.{/span}{/span}