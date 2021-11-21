CONWAY – Coastal Carolina’s offense held the ball for more than 35 minutes and got five touchdown passes from redshirt sophomore quarterback Grayson McCall on its way to a 35-21 home win over Texas State in the final regular-season game at home on Saturday.
Georgia 56,Charleston Southern 7ATHENS, Ga. — Standout defensive tackle Jordan Davis scored his first career touchdown and Georgia’s defense was again dominant against Charleston Southern.
The Citadel 24,
Chattanooga 21CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Sam Llewellyn broke free for a 57-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to give The Citadel a 24-21 come-from-behind win over Chattanooga in the season finale.
North Carolina 34
Wofford 14CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Playing without quarterback Sam Howell, North Carolina ran for 305 yards to beat Wofford 34-14, becoming bowl eligible in the process.
S.C. State 31,
Norfolk State 21NORFOLK, Va. — Corey Fields Jr. threw three touchdown passes to Shaquan Davis, Kendrell Flowers rushed for 172 yards and a score and South Carolina State rallied in the fourth quarter to defeat Norfolk State 31-21.
St. Thomas 54,
Presbyterian 15ST. PAUL, Minn. — Joe Hird made two of St. Thomas’ three straight interceptions late in the first half as the Tommies scored touchdowns off each to break away from Presbyterian 54-15 in a season-ender.
Furman 41,
Samford 34BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Freshman Jace Wilson threw a 50-yard touchdown pass to Ryan Miller and ran for a score and Dominic Roberto rushed for a career-high 216 yards as Furman held off Samford 41-34.
Newberry 33,
West Florida 31PENSACOLA, Fla. – Redshirt-sophomore Mario Anderson capped a 19-point comeback for the Newberry as it knocked off defending national champion West Florida 33-30 in an overtime thriller.