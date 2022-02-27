OT Monroe Freeling of Oceanside Collegiate has not had much of a chance to catch his breath since school started in August.
First, there was his football season that lasted into November. Once that was over, it was on to basketball, and that will continue to at least Monday night when the Landsharks play in the Lower State Finals of the 3A Tournament.
Mixed in among all of that has been his football recruiting. Freeling is one of the most sought-after offensive tackles in the country. He has set visits to Clemson on March 5 and Miami on March 28. There may be more visits to come but none has been set at this point.
New Clemson offensive line coach Thomas Austin has made Freeling a top priority and he’s doing all he can to keep the Tigers in a strong position.
“They let me know when they offered me that I’m their number one guy and I feel like it’s been kept the same way the past couple of months,” Freeling said. “I’ve been talking to coach Austin a couple of times a week, just texting back and forth and doing some phone calls, just catching up on basketball and maintaining a good relationship.”
Austin took over for veteran coach Robbie Caldwell who retired from his on-field role after last season. From his standpoint, Freeling said that transition could not have gone smoother.
“For me it kind of felt like Coach Austin was going to take over the role,” Freeling said. “I had a feeling at camp that the fact I was spending more time with coach Austin than coach Caldwell that he was going to be taking over the job. That’s my take on it.”
Freeling picked up another major offer Wednesday from Ohio State. It’s not an offer he saw coming at the time he got it.
“That’s really cool,” Freeling said. “They are a great program, great at development and I’m excited to grow my relationship with them over the next several months. This (Ohio State’s interest) is new, very new to me.”
As for USC, Freeling said there’s still contact with offensive line coach Greg Adkins going on, but he doesn’t plan to visit there right now. “A few texts back and forth. That’s about it,” he said. “I’m not sure (if they’re pushing for him). We’ll see if that changes.”
Along with Clemson and Miami, and now Ohio State, Freeling said the other programs he’s hearing the most from include Notre Dame, Michigan, Virginia and Penn State. Freeling is staying open regarding when he’ll make a decision.
“When I know I know,” Freeling said. “I don’t want to rush in and make a mistake I’ll regret in the future.”
Typically, a prospect will go to a school’s summer camp, show out and earn an offer, or flame out and be written off. Last summer OG DJ Chester (6-foot, 5-inch, 305 lbs.) of McDonough, GA, competed at one of the Shane Beamer camps at USC in front of offensive line coach Greg Adkins. It did not go well that. But Chester heeded some words of advice from Adkins and the result was an offer from him earlier this month.
“That was one of my worst camps ever but somehow the coaches were still looking at me,” Chester recalled. “They offered two of my teammates and they would come to the school a lot. I’ve known the coach since camp and every time he would come to the school, I would see him. When I got the offer, he was like I had gotten better since camp, and I had transformed my body like I asked you to for you to get better.”
The fact it took Chester a little extra time to earn an offer from the Gamecocks was not a negative in his mind.
“I love how they were upfront with me and never tried to sugarcoat anything with me in my recruiting,” Chester said. “I like how we’ve built our relationship since the summer and it built up into an offer It wasn’t just an offer out of the gate, it built up into an offer.”
Chester got a look at the Gamecocks last summer and kept an eye on them last season. He’s been impressed by what he’s seen from Beamer thus far.
“It’s going to be amazing,” Chester said. “I can see the way he’s changed the program and the direction it’s heading in; it’s going to be a real good program.”
The offer immediately put the Gamecocks in play for Chester who has landed a number of major offers over the past month.
“They are one of the top ones on the board,” Chester said. “I’m looking for a place where I can not only develop as a football player but as a man. I want to have a big relationship with the coaches and make sure it feels like home.”
Auburn and Cincinnati offered Chester Thursday, a day after Colorado offered. Kentucky also offered last week. He’s also picked up offers recently from Kansas, Indiana, Maryland, Duke, Southern Cal, Tennessee, Missouri, Michigan State, Connecticut, Nebraska, UCF, LSU, Miami, ECU, Florida A&M and Mississippi State. Chester visited Nebraska in January and in March he plans to visit Miami, ECU and Michigan State. He’s looking at April for a visit to USC.
Clemson cornerbacks coach Mike Reed has a few players he is looking at who will visit in March without an offer from him. Reed has scouted these players, reviewed their film and talked with them over the past few weeks. If they pass the eye test on the visit, they’ll likely get an offer. One who is in that category is CB Braeden Marshall (5-11 180) of Lake Mary, FL. He will make his first ever visit to Clemson Saturday. And Marshall won’t be shocked if he leaves Clemson with an offer from Reed. “I feel very close with them and something like that could happen,” Marshall said. “Coach Reed and Coach (DeAndre) McDaniel have built a big relationship with me and my family. They spoke highly about me and highly about Clemson, and that’s why I’m taking a visit there. They want me there, so I can see it happening.” The Tigers are losing two NFL caliber corners in Mario Goodrich and Andrew Booth. Both could cover, but what also made them special was their ability to tackle. Marshall believes he falls into that category. “I can cover, and not only can I cover, I can tackle,” Marshall said. “A lot of people that cover don’t have the ability to tackle, so they like how I’m a diverse player. I pride myself in that, but I also pride myself in my cover abilities. Coach Reed said my tackling ability is what separates me from other players. I could play multiple positions as a defensive back.” Marshall said to him there are a couple of very appealing factors about Clemson that have piqued his interest at this point. “The history, and the coaching staff is a great coaching staff,” Marshall said. “Coach Reed, what he’s been preaching to not just me but to my family, he believes in faith, and he’s big on building a relationship. And not only being a football player but becoming a man off the field. He’s really big on building that in his players.” Marshall has plenty of major offers to choose from already. He’s not quite ready to name a lead group, and an offer from Clemson would shake things up some. “It will probably change a lot,” Marshall said. “Depending on how the visit goes, they’ll probably be in my top ten schools which I will drop on my birthday (May 10th). It would mean a lot to me, especially since it’s Clemson. It could shake some things up.” Marshall also holds offers from Minnesota, Liberty, Penn State, Indiana, Louisville, UCF, Northwestern, Coastal Carolina, Pitt, Cincinnati, Boston College, TCU, West Virginia, Nebraska, Iowa State, Maryland, South Florida and Virginia. In January he visited Penn State, Florida State and UCF. He’s also planning to visit North Carolina, Louisville and Northwestern in March. Marshall said he’d like to take his official visits this summer and then make his decision. Last season Marshall had 28 tackles with four interceptions while breaking up 12 passes.
USC is one of the eight teams still alive for DE Zavion Hardy (6-5 235) of Macon, GA. Hardy Tuesday named a top eight of the Gamecocks, Ole Miss, Jackson State, Florida, Miami, Georgia, Florida State and UCF. Shane Beamer and defensive line coach Jimmy Lindsey have been in touch with Hardy, and he’s feeling a connection with the pair. “Coach Lindsey and Coach Beamer have gotten tight,” Hardy said. “If they weren’t I wouldn’t have them as a top team in my top eight. I’ve been there once, last summer. They make you feel like you’re home, and I could see myself going there. Only time will tell.” Hardy said he and Lindsey in particular, have hit it off well. “Me and Coach Lindsey have a tight relationship,” Hardy said. “My D-line coach told me that he was going to get me on with Coach Lindsey one day, and he got me on, and he offered me. We’ve just been close ever since.” Hardy said he’s not yet set a spring date to visit USC, but he plans to for a practice or the spring game. He will visit Florida Saturday and take some other visits in March. His next step in the recruiting process will be to cut his list to 3-4 teams. Hardy made 56 tackles last season with 18 for loss and 7 sacks.
CB Branden Strozier (6-2 175) of Alpharetta, GA will take his first ever visit to Clemson March 12th at the invitation of cornerbacks coach Mike Reed. Strozier just started hearing from Reed a few weeks ago and the two are starting to build that connection. Reed hasn’t offered Strozier, but that could change after they have their first face-to-face encounter next month. “It’s been going great. We’ve been talking for about a month,” Strozier said. “Coach Reed was saying he wanted me to get up there and meet him and the rest of the staff. It’s good knowing the history of the DBs they’ve been able to put into the league. That’s real good.” Reed likes tall cornerbacks with a long reach and the ability to recover on a receiver. Strozier believes he has those attributes Reed is looking for. “The size I am now I’m able to use my feet and play like a smaller DB,” Strozier said. “That’s the main thing, that I’m bigger.” Strozier has several major offers at this point, including Auburn, Florida, Kentucky, Tennessee, Minnesota, Wake Forest, UCF, Louisville, Arkansas, Kansas State, Georgia Tech and Memphis. He plans to announce a short list this summer. An offer from Clemson would go a long way in putting the Tigers in position to make the cut. “It would be big. It would be big,” Strozier said. “Can’t say if they will make it into the top schools and can’t say that they won’t. Once it gets to that time, it definitely will be a school under consideration. I feel they are going to offer me.” Strozier plans to visit Alabama March 5th, Georgia March 19th and Tennessee March 26th. Last season he had around 50 tackles with 3 interceptions.
DE Tomarrion Parker (6-4 250) of Phenix City, AL recently named a top five of Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State, Tennessee and Penn State. He’s had offers from the schools for a while and they are schools with which he’s built relationships. That’s important to Parker and a reason USC faces an uphill battle to get in the mix after offering him on the record February 6th. “I talked to the head coach and he told me they offered me back in October, and I didn’t even know it,” Parker said. “Terrible communication by the old person that offered me. I could have been built a relationship with them like I wanted to at first. The new staff, we’ve just started talking.” USC coach Shane Beamer let Parker know he is going to come after him like a hard charging defensive end in the recruiting process. “He told me he always looks for dogs to come in and play,” Parker. “He said he didn’t care who else is looking at me or recruiting me, he’s going to recruit me hard and try to get me up to South Carolina whenever I can.” Parker does not have plans to visit USC at this point, but that could change. He’s not ready to slam the door on any opportunities. “I’m still keeping my options open because a lot of schools are getting new coaching staffs,” Parker said. “Some schools I ruled out early I’m giving a chance again, like Florida. The old coaching staff really didn’t keep in touch with me, but the new coaching staff, a few coaches came from different schools I used to talk to. They went over there, so I’ll give schools like them a chance. Of course, I’m going to give a chance to Ohio State and Miami. I’m just taking it slow.” Slow enough that Clemson might also get in the picture. The Tigers have recruited Phenix City extremely well over the last several years. All it would take for Parker to pump up his interest in them is an offer. He camped at and visited Clemson last June. “I just sent them my transcript, so I’m waiting to hear back from them,” Parker said. “They’ll definitely be a top school. I’ve been in communication with them since last January. I told them once I get the offer, I’ll go back up there.” Florida, Miami, Florida State and Texas A&M are others Parker has strong interest in at this point. He plans to visit more schools in March and April. He’s down for Georgia March 19th and also plans to get to Alabama for a weekend. Last season, Parker recorded 78 tackles and 15 sacks. He can play up and down the defensive line and that’s what coaches say they like about him. “I can stand up or put my hand in the dirt,” Parker said. “They like my speed and ability to pass rush. When the ball is thrown, I’m chasing the ball full speed and making effort plays.” Parker said he would like to make his decision before his senior season.
USC receivers coach Justin Stepp identified who he thinks is an explosive receiver in Malik Benson (6-1 185) of Hutchinson JC, KS and offered him late this week. Benson is a native of Kansas who played his first season at Hutch last season and will be back there in 2022. He can come out in December and Stepp is hoping he’ll want to get more involved with him and the Gamecocks. “He texted me two days ago and told me he liked my film,” Benson said. “I got Auburn and Tennessee (offers), and then he called me and said he loved my film, he loved that I can run and he loved what I can do with the ball. Then he officially offered me.” Benson admitted he’s not all that familiar with the USC program at this point, he does know of one former Gamecock receiver who has made it big in the NFL. “They are a good program. They develop,” he said. “And they had Deebo (Samuel). He’s producing in the NFL.” The Gamecocks fall in line with Georgia, Miami, Kansas State, Baylor, Iowa State, Houston and Kansas as offers for Benson. He’s just thankful for all the opportunities after not qualifying coming out of high school. “I’m just excited to see that my hard work is paying off,” Benson said. “I haven’t really decided where I’m going to take visits. That’s probably going to be in the fall. I won’t be taking any visits in the spring unless we have some type of bye week (from spring practice).” When he does take those visits, Benson said he’ll be looking for a place that checks a few key boxes for him. “Just a place that feels like home,” Benson said. “Feels like it’s more than just football. A place that’s going to develop me to get to the next level. Where there’s a quarterback I can trust who can get it to me. And an offense that uses their receivers.” Benson earned JUCO All-American honors last season after catching 43 passes for 1229 yards and 11 touchdowns.
USC coaches Tuesday night held a virtual visit with OT Olaus Alinen, a native of Finland who attends school in Connecticut. He was offered earlier in the month. He plans to visit Clemson and USC in March.
Dorman OT Markee Anderson said last week because of his track and field schedule into April (he throws the discus and shot) he’s not scheduled any visits. He also said he’s not sure at this point if he’ll be able to get to either of the spring games at USC and Clemson. Anderson said his most recent offers were Auburn and Georgia State. He also continues to hear a lot from USC offensive line coach Greg Adkins and Clemson offensive line coach Thomas Austin.
Per his dad, QB Dylan Lonergan has locked in a visit to USC for the spring game April 16th. He’s also planning to visit Alabama, Ohio State and Georgia Tech as they work around baseball in March and April.
RB Treyaun Webb of Jacksonville has set official visits to USC for June 24th and Penn State for June 11th.
CB Bryce Thornton of Alpharetta, GA plans to visit Clemson March 7th.
OL Brian Williams Jr. of College Park, GA plans to visit Clemson April 1st.
LB Josiah Trotter of Philadelphia named a top five of Clemson, USC, Penn State, West Virginia and Virginia Tech.
DT Keith Sampson of New Bern, NC updated his top 5 which is now USC, Clemson, Florida State, Ohio State and NC State.
USC target LB Jaden Robinson plans to visit Florida March 15th.
USC target ATH Jaylen Johnson will visit Tennessee March 5th.
USC target SAF Cameron Upshaw will visit Florida March 12th and Maryland April 22nd.
USC and Clemson target LB Pup Howard will visit Florida March 5th.
Clemson target RB Richard Young will visit Oklahoma March 5th.
New USC offers:
RB Kalib Hicks of Denton TX.
OT/DE Jamal Meriweather (6-7 265) of Brunswick, GA.
ATH Eugene Wilson III of Tampa.
DE Jaybron Harvey (6-3 215) of Durham, NC
DE Derrick Leblanc of Kissimmee, FL
Clemson offered LB Dee Crayton (6-2 208) of Alpharetta, GA.
New offers for USC targets:
OT Zechariah Owens by Colorado and North Carolina.
FS Vicari Swain by Indiana.
DT Jordan Hall by Ole Miss.
CB Jaremiah Anglin was offered by Penn State.
DT Stephiylan Green by Auburn.
RB Daylan Smothers by Alabama.
DE Jaybron Harvey by West Virginia.
LB Phil Picciotti by Virginia Tech.
RB Treyaun Webb by Florida.
TE Connor Cox was offered by Kansas.
DT Stephiylan Green was offered by Florida.
2024 DT Hevin Brown-Shuler by Texas A&M.
New offers for Clemson targets:
OT Zechariah Owens by Colorado and North Carolina.
DT Jordan Hall by Ole Miss.
CB Braxton Myers by Mississippi State.
OT Sam Pendleton by Kentucky and West Virginia.
OT Kadyn Proctor by West Virginia.
DT Darron Reed by Missouri.
DE Desmond Umeozulu was offered by Texas.
Camden DT Xzavier McLeod was offered by Alabama. He plans to visit there Saturday.
Wren SAF Travon West was offered by West Forest.
Chapin OT Chase Sweigart remains undecided over PWO offers from USC, Penn State and Auburn. He plans to visit Auburn in March.
Baseball News:
LHP Jevarra Martin Jr. (6-5 225) of Covington, GA committed to USC for 2023 class.
2025 LHP Jake Morris of Lugoff-Elgin committed to Clemson.
