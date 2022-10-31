Clemson has always done a good job when it comes to protecting their recruiting interests in their backyard of Daniel High School.

Saturday afternoon the latest major talent produced by the Lions, ATH Misun Kelley (5-foot-11, 177 pounds) announced his commitment to the Tigers with his intentions to sign in December and enroll in January. Kelley is a major cog for the team with the state’s current longest winning streak, which stands at 34.

Phil Kornblut covers college baseball, basketball and football recruiting around South Carolina.

