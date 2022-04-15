Three years ago, Chris Johnston achieved a dream of his, becoming the athletic director Ware Shoals, his hometown high school. Johnston’s pride in his alma mater is evident whenever he speaks about his school.
His pride and hard work paid off this school year, as Johnston was named the 1A Region 1 AD of the Year.
“It means a lot. Ware Shoals is a place that is dear to me,” Johnston said. “To win that in my hometown, it not only affects me, but it affects the people I grew up with and my family as well. When you’re from the area and you’re from the school, it just means a lot. That’s probably the best part about it.”
Johnston wears many hats at Ware Shoals. Alongside being the AD, Johnston is the football coach, boys basketball coach, maintains Riegel Stadium and teaches full time as a P.E. teacher.
This spring, Johnston picked up another coaching position, as he has filled in as the boys soccer coach since the team didn’t have one. He said it was one of the best decisions he has made in a while.
“That’s my duty as athletic director,” Johnston said. “I’ve never coached soccer a day in my life. I’ve never played soccer a day in my life, but I wasn’t going to let those kids not have a season because they didn’t have a coach. … As far as organizing the team and making sure everything ran well and making sure they had everything that they needed for the team to be successful, I wanted to make sure I was there for them to do that. It goes back to a Ware Shoals pride thing.”
Johnson said he was able to win the award because of different athletic directors that he has worked with or that he is close with.
Johnson credited Greenwood AD Sparky Hudson, who was his roommate in graduate school, Rico Salliewhite, who was McCormick’s athletic director this past year, David Campbell, who is the AD at Calhoun Falls and Vick Lollis, who is the Dixie AD.
“I would like to point out the appreciation I have for Vick, Salliewhite, Sparky and David Earl Campbell. Just great companionship and working well with each of those guys,” Johnston said. “I’ve had a great group of guys around me.”
