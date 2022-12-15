Obit Moore Basketball

Inductees of the 1999 Basketball Hall of Fame pose together following a news conference in Springfield, Mass., Friday, Oct. 1, 1999. From left are Wayne Embry, Kevin McHale, Billie Moore, John Thompson and Carl Bennett, who is accepting the award for Fred Zollner. Billie Moore, who coached the first U.S. Olympic women’s basketball team to a silver medal at the Montreal Games in 1976, has died. She was 79. UCLA, where Moore was the women’s head coach from 1977-93, announced Thursday that she died at home surrounded by family and friends.

 ASSOCIATED PRESS

LOS ANGELES — Billie Moore, who coached the first U.S. Olympic women’s basketball team to a silver medal at the 1976 Montreal Games, has died. She was 79.

UCLA, where Moore was the women’s head coach from 1977-93, announced Thursday that she died from cancer at home Wednesday in Fullerton, California, surrounded by family and friends.

