HOUSTON — Astros starters Framber Valdez and Luis Garcia look like naturals on the mound, even in the hairiest of situations.
A lot of work to make it seem that easy — at the ballpark and, as it turns out, at the barber shop.
Both pitchers completed their coiffures with an artificial boost this season, adding hair extensions as a means of expressing their individuality. They’re showing off those locks this postseason as Houston tries to reach the World Series for the fourth time in six years.
“At first a lot of people were talking about it and joking about this topic,” Valdez said in Spanish through a translator. “But at the end of the day I feel comfortable with my hair, and I feel good about my hair, so I’ll keep having my hair like this.”
Garcia, who opened the season with natural shoulder-grazing curls, this summer opted to add length and volume via braids adorned with beads at the end.
“When I have the braids, everybody knows me more, because it’s not a normal look,” the 25-year-old said.
For Valdez, who will start Game 2 of the AL Division Series on Thursday against Seattle, the transformation was more dramatic.
To stand out at his first All-Star Game in July, the 28-year-old left-hander added dreadlocks that fall past his shoulders to hair that was previously cropped closely on the sides with a few inches of growth on the top.