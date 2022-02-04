After tallying a season-high 105 points against Ninety Six, the Abbeville boys basketball team scored in bunches on Friday. For the third time in four games, the Panthers tallied more than 70 points en route to a win as they dominated Greenville Tech Charter, 77-32.
Rhasheed Davis led the way with a game-high 25 points while fellow guards PJ Singletary and Jeremiah Lomax recorded 14 and 10 points, respectively. Javrio Tinch also finished in double-digits, tallying 15 points in the win.
GIRLS VARSITY BASKETBALLCalhoun Falls 61,
Ware Shoals 15For the second game in a row the Calhoun Falls offense went through seventh-grader Anatasia Gilliam; and once again she delivered, leading the Blue Flashes to its eighth-straight win.
Gilliam finished with 29 points, a new season-high for the point guard. Along with the guard, Calhoun Falls got production from Jasmine Cade, who finished with 18 points.
Greenwood Christian 66, Spartanburg Day 57Another day, another Greenwood Christian win as the Hawks pick up their 11th-straight win on Friday. The win also clinched the region championship as Greenwood Christian went 7-0 in region play.
The Hawks were led by Caroline Reed, who tallied 25 points against the Griffins. Kennedy Kaltz added 18 points while Hallie Ruth Stumbo recorded 12.
Saluda 63, Columbia 37
Another high scoring output by Jessica Means led Saluda to its second win in as many days, besting Columbia for the second time in a week. Means led the Tigers with a game-high 18 points while Kaylen Nick chipped in with 15.
Saluda also found production from Mya Carroll and Makayla Etheredge, who tallied double-digits in the win.
LATE THURSDAY RESULTSVARSITY GIRLS BASKETBALLSaluda 67, Newberry 22The Tigers quickly disposed of Newberry to pick up its second win of the week. Saluda was led by Jessica Means, who scored 26 points, while Kaylen Nick and Mya Carrol added 18 and 12 points, respectively.