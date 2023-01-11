Region play started this past Friday for some teams around the state, including some in the Lakelands, which shook up the latest South Carolina Basketball Coaches’ Association weekly rankings.
The Abbeville boys and Emerald girls basketball teams jumped into the rankings this week, while the Saluda girls fell out of the rankings. The Calhoun Falls girls team still remained ranked.
The Blue Flashes have been ranked all season and, after defeating Ware Shoals and winning two of their three games in the Lincoln County Christmas Tournament, the Flashes are still the highest ranked team in the Lakelands, coming in as the No. 7 team in 1A.
This latest ranking is the first time the Vikings have been ranked all season. Emerald also played in the Lincoln County tournament, finishing as the runner up in the three-day event. It also downed Saluda in a dominant defensive effort for its first game of 2023, giving it the No. 8 ranking in 3A.
Abbeville won the boys side of the Lincoln County Christmas Tournament and avenged its season-opening loss to McCormick by blowing out the Chiefs. The Panthers also put up 71 points in a losing effort to 4A’s No. 8 Westside. With their past couple of games, the Panthers are the No. 9 team in 2A.
Without one of its top players and with star Jessica Means under the weather, the Saluda girls team lost its first game of 2023 in a blowout to Emerald. The Tigers struggled to score around Means, who scored 16 of the 22 points in the loss, resulting in them falling from the 2A rankings for the first time this season.