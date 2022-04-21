Late home runs seal doubleheader sweep
The Erskine College softball team (12-21, 8-9 CC) swept a doubleheader against North Greenville University at home. Kyndall Chandler’s walk-off two-run home run gave the Fleet a 4-3 win in Game 1, and Brooke Patterson’s game-winning two-run home run capped a seven-run fifth inning in an 8-6 win in Game 2.
Erskine goes on the road this weekend, starting with a doubleheader against King University on Friday afternoon at 1:00 p.m.
Lander women’s tennis falls to Flagler
No. 13 ranked Flagler College defeated Lander 6-1 Wednesday afternoon in Peach Belt play.
The Saints swept all three doubles matches to clinch the doubles point. Roberta Armani won her number six singles match 4-6, 6-2, 10-8 to score Lander’s lone point of the match. The Bearcats will wrap up the regular season Friday as they host Georgia Southwestern at 3 p.m.
Jay Wright resigns as Villanova coach
PHILADELPHIA — Jay Wright shocked college basketball Wednesday night with his immediate resignation at Villanova, the Big East program he led to two national championships and four Final Fours in a Hall of Fame career.
The 60-year-old Wright guided Villanova to titles in 2016 and 2018 and just led the Wildcats to the Final Four, where they lost to national champion Kansas. He went 520-197 in 21 seasons at the school and 642-282 overall. Kyle Neptune, who served on the Villanova coaching staff before accepting the head coaching position at Fordham in 2021, returned to replace Wright.
13 Nassar victims seeking $130M
DETROIT — Thirteen sexual assault victims of Larry Nassar are seeking $10 million each from the FBI, claiming a bungled investigation by agents led to more abuse by the sports doctor, lawyers said Thursday.
It’s an effort to make the government responsible for assaults that occurred after 2015. The Justice Department’s inspector general concluded last year that the FBI made fundamental errors when it became aware of allegations against Nassar that year.
Nassar was a Michigan State University sports doctor as well as a doctor at USA Gymnastics. He is serving decades in prison for assaulting female athletes, including medal-winning Olympic gymnasts.
Kentucky forward Tshiebwe to return
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky forward Oscar Tshiebwe will return for his senior year with the Wildcats after a breakout season in which he swept national player of the year awards.
The junior’s decision was the most anticipated from a Wildcats squad that rode his dominant performance, especially on the boards. Tshiebwe led the nation with 15.1 rebounds per game and averaged 17.4 points.
Astros put Jose Altuve on injured list
HOUSTON — Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a strained left hamstring. The 2017 AL MVP was injured legging out an infield single in the eighth inning Monday night, and the roster move is backdated to Tuesday.
Ovechkin earns scoring nod
LAS VEGAS — Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin enjoyed the biggest moment of his career inside T-Mobile Arena in 2018, when he skated the Stanley Cup around the rink after defeating the Vegas Golden Knights in the Final.
With two goals during a 4-3 overtime loss to the Knights, it marked the ninth time in Ovechkin’s career he scored 50 goals, tying Mike Bossy and Wayne Gretzky for most in NHL history.