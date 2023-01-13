Zeth Brower named Wrestler of Week
After an impressive showing at the NWCA National Duals, Zeth Brower has been named the South Atlantic Conference Carolinas Wrestler of the Week for the third time this season.
Brower went 5-0 this past week after recording one tech fall, two major decisions and two decisions while Lander went 4-1 overall. Brower started his stay at the NWCA National Duals with a 16-1 tech fall over Jacob Mitchell of Fort Hays State before earning a 1-0 win by decision over Khyvon Grace of West Liberty. Brower finished the first day of competition with a 5-2 win by decision over Joseph Semerad of McKendree.
Panthers interview Reich, interested in Moore
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers interviewed former Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich on Wednesday and have requested permission to interview Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore for their head coaching vacancy, according to a person familiar with the situation.
Panthers owner David Tepper appears to have locked in on candidates with offensive backgrounds if he doesn’t retain this season’s interim head coach, Steve Wilks.
Marlins trade Rojas to Dodgers for prospect
MIAMI — The Los Angeles Dodgers got their shortstop on Wednesday night, acquiring Miguel Rojas from the Miami Marlins in exchange for infield prospect Jacob Amaya.
The Dodgers needed a shortstop after Trea Turner — their starter at that position for all but two games last season — left in free agency and signed an 11-year, $300 million contract with the NL champion Philadelphia Phillies.
Rojas batted only .236 last year, his lowest since hitting .181 in 85 appearances with the Dodgers in 2014, but his glove was still superb.
Tua Tagovailoa out of playoff against Bills
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has not been cleared to return to football activities and was ruled out for Sunday’s playoff game against the Buffalo Bills as he remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol, coach Mike McDaniel said Wednesday.
The Dolphins are preparing for rookie Skylar Thompson to be their starter when they face the Bills for the third time this season.
Heisman-winner Charles White dies
LOS ANGELES — Charles White, the Southern California tailback who won the Heisman Trophy in 1979, died Wednesday. He was 64.
USC announced the death of White, who is still the Trojans’ career rushing leader with 6,245 yards. The nine-year NFL veteran died of cancer in Newport Beach, California, the school said.
Ravens sign Roquan Smith to 5-year extension
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Roquan Smith made quite an impression in just a half-season with Baltimore. The Ravens signed Smith to a contract extension, agreeing to a five-year deal with the star linebacker who arrived in a midseason trade from Chicago and helped his new team secure a playoff spot with a stout defensive effort down the stretch.
The 25-year-old Smith was the NFL’s third-leading tackler this season. He came to Baltimore after his tenure with Chicago ended somewhat acrimoniously. With his rookie contract set to expire, Smith participated in voluntary and mandatory offseason workouts, but when training camp started, he attended meetings and practices without participating in drills.
Bears hire Big Ten boss as team president
CHICAGO — The Chicago Bears hired Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren as their president and CEO on Thursday, bringing him back to the NFL to help lead a founding franchise after three years running one of college athletics’ marquee conferences.
Warren replaces the retiring Ted Phillips and becomes the Bears’ fifth president. His biggest task is helping the Bears finalize the purchase of a 326-acre tract in suburban Arlington Heights that could become the site of a new stadium.